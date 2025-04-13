Your Weekly Horoscope For April 14 - 20, 2025 — No More Pretending You Didn't Know

The weekly horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025 reveals a week of clarity. Moon in Scorpio starts the week with the kind of clarity we may not necessarily want, but definitely need. While facing the cold, hard facts that we've been choosing to overlook, the optimism of the Sagittarius Moon on the 15th helps us have more faith and courage in our intuition. Mercury enters Aries on the 16th, enhancing and revitalizing our communication while the Moon in Capricorn on the 18th brings us a dose of practicality from all the fire planets in the sky.

With Mars entering Leo on the 18th, we will be more receptive to this flirty and passionate energy steering us in a new direction. Things get much more enchanting with the Sun in Taurus on the 19th, bringing a season of healing and love.

Each zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This week, you are becoming more conscious of your self-worth. The Scorpio Moon early in the week will set the tone for what you can expect this upcoming Taurus season, so pay attention to how you feel and where your focus is drawn to on Monday.

On the 15th, the Sagittarius Moon brings you plenty of relationship energy, illuminating the lessons from Venus retrograde.

Mercury enters your sign once more on the 16th, a very stimulating transit that helps you feel more aligned and confident with how you communicate with others. You're developing a sense of trust in your abilities — continue honing your skills, especially in leadership roles.

Mars enters Leo on the 18th, sparking feelings of joy and excitement that will last for the next several weeks. Mars connects with the Sun in Taurus on the 19th. Although this intensity may feel conflicting, it will have you working hard on how you build towards the future.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

We move away from Aries season this week, so you're preparing for the Sun entering your sign later this week. But first, the Moon in Scorpio brings you closer to what this Earth season will be all about.

Venus’ energy and theme will once more take the spotlight this week. Love is very much important for you and you’ll see how this message is carried on during the liberating and expansive Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday.

The past becomes more apparent this week, but you will have the courage to move forward and welcome something different and fruitful, especially around Friday when the Capricorn Moon helps you make room for more optimism. Mars enters Leo on the same day, encouraging you to bring balance to your desires and relationship with others.

The Sun enters your sign on the 19th. This is going to feel very good for you because we finally move away from the impulsive energy of Aries season, allowing you to center and ground yourself. Give yourself a lot of love, self-care, and much more time to do the comforting things you love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

We are just a month away from the Sun entering your sign, Gemini!

The Mars-ruled Moon in Scorpio on the 14th helps you start writing a new chapter in relationships. You're developing a stronger bond with a partner.

On the 16th, your ruling planet Mercury enters Aries once more, increasing your desire for instant gratification. Learn from Mars' long retrograde and apply more patience to your day-to-day. You’re able to accomplish so much more now because you have learned and are ahead of the game.

Mars enters Leo on the 18th, linking up with Mercury in Aries which is going to have you meet new people and embrace the new connections you make through networking.

The Sun enters Taurus on the 19th which can feel very different from what Aries season was all about. You’re going to find out why it’s so important to take things slowly, rest, and recuperate. Aries season may have had you rushing ahead but now you have time to take it easy. Breathe, recharge, and meditate.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Many positive changes are happening this week, especially with Mars moving away from your sign.

Things start off with the Moon in Scorpio making a trine to your sign. You feel a lot more engaged with what others have to say and you feel connected with the ideas that they present.

The energetic Sagittarius Moon on the 15th shifts your focus toward working well with others. Collaborations now are going to be very important, especially once Mercury enters Aries on the 16th. This transit is happening at the highest point of your chart, which also alludes to more creative and cooperative energy.

Working well with others has been a very challenging task, especially with Mars retrograde in your sign. But things finally cool down with Mars entering Leo on the 18th. You can finally breathe easily because though Mars has been a conflicting and challenging force, it has taught you a lot about creating more discipline and learning from your mistakes.

On the 19th, the Sun enters Taurus making a beautiful aspect to your sign. This is a period for you to feel renewed and more optimistic, a welcome energy after this storm that has been surrounding you for so long.

It is your moment to embrace a new chapter and it starts this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Ground yourself and experience doing exciting things with the people you love this week. Also, take time for yourself if you need to take a break from socializing.

The message continues with the Moon in Sagittarius on the 15th reminding you to value the people that you care about. Protect those relationships that you want to build upon and reflect on your potential when it comes to your creative expression.

The Mercury in Aries transit on the 16th is connected to optimism and hope. A new chapter begins when it comes to your educational pursuits. Aries season sparked your just desire to learn, a feeling that continues into Taurus season.

Use this week to improve upon your skills, especially once Mars enters your sign on the 18th making you feel determined to accomplish many things. Mercury making an aspect to Mars helps you take action and plant new ideas.

On the 19th, Sun enters Taurus, a valuable transit for ongoing success since the Sun is going to be at the highest point of your chart. A new cycle begins when it comes to you expanding upon your leadership skills, so prepare to show others what you’re capable of.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Earth signs are ready to embrace the changes this week. Your thought process gets sharper early this week with Moon in Scorpio getting you more in touch with your detective skills. Reading and researching will be more seamless.

On the 15th, the Moon in Sagittarius will bring grounding energy that sparks your creativity at home. Your to-do list may clear up once Mercury enters Aries on the 16th. It is also a period where you may be more open to experiencing love since Aries planets make you more honest, vulnerable, and bold.

Mars enters Leo on the 18th, occurring in one of the hidden parts of your chart and kicking off a time for analyzing your energy. Consider taking a step back — Mars in Leo wants you to slow down and channel your battery levels efficiently.

On the 19th, the Sun enters Taurus, a time for you to explore, have fun, and see how your relationships expand for the next several months. Things can also become more interesting and enjoyable for you within the academic sector.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Patience is a virtue this week, Libra.

Your ruling planet Venus now direct is allowing you to accomplish a lot more moving forward. The week is more of a reflective period with the Moon in Scorpio early on helping you to cut the chords of the past, but you are also learning to value yourself.

The potency of the Sagittarius Moon starting on the 15th makes you more appreciative of your support system. Mercury enters your partnership house on the 16th, reminding you that friends are here to encourage and inspire you. Breaking free from codependent relationships becomes easier this week.

Mars enters Leo on the 18th, boosting your networking skills and helping you become more magnetic. You’ll be in your element, socializing and meeting new people once the Sun enters fellow Venus sign Taurus on the 19th. Show yourself love, patience, and compassion during this time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

A flurry of emotions with the Moon in your sign early in the week serves as the prelude to the upcoming Taurus season. Mercury enters Aries on the 16th, providing confidence and insight. This is the week to start applying those lessons you learned during Mercury retrograde. As we approach Taurus season, you're given the opportunity to patch up your relationships.

On the 18th, Mars will grace the highest point in your chart. This will be in the sign of Leo, bringing the focal point back to you and serving as a reminder that you are a star and should not dim your light. Mars gives you the recipe to continue to work hard and your drive will allow you to make any dream you set your sights on possible.

The Sun enters Taurus on the 19th, the same day that the Moon will be in the sign of Capricorn. You’re going to feel driven to work on any problems within all your relationships. Saturn’s impact during the Capricorn Moon helps you become more of a problem-solver within your connections. Taurus season is a period to become more emotionally vulnerable and expressive. You will also see how your communication skills evolve.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Things get a little interesting early in the week with the Scorpio Moon putting the focus on how you take care of yourself.

Moon in your sign on the 15th makes this a wonderful day to reconnect with your purpose and objectives while sparking a desire for new adventures.

Aries season brought you new concepts to work on and build upon. Now that Mercury is direct, you are motivated to pursue new ideas. This passion will be boosted by Mars in Leo entering on the 18th. Prepare to learn, connect, and give your dreams structure.

Taurus season begins on the 19th, helping you construct new goals and plans to help you succeed. Prepare to be more efficient for the next several weeks. New stories begin and you may find more time to take care of your boundaries, which is what the Scorpio Moon taught you earlier in the week. Taurus season shows you your worth and potential over the next several weeks.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Scorpio Moon makes a dramatic entrance early in the week, but it makes a good aspect to your sign which helps you to be mindful and very grateful for all the things you can create.

You feel so connected with the ideas that keep inspiring you, and the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday further connects you with your goals. This is time for you to fine-tune and make changes, especially once Mercury enters Aries on the 16th. You might have a desire to research your own family history and connections around this time.

This is also a week when working hard comes easy to you with Saturn in Pisces clearing up any of the issues that Mercury retrograde may have brought.

The weekend is a fantastic time to explore your community. Go to the museum or have a cheerful and exciting outing with friends or family at a restaurant or anywhere you choose. Taurus season brings excitement for earth signs for the next month, so you have much to look forward to!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

If you’ve desired structure, the Scorpio Moon early in the week provides you with the guidance and discipline you're looking for.

On Wednesday, Mercury enters the sign of Aries once again. This is a great time for you to socialize. Meet up with friends to do exciting things — the week only gets more interesting from here!

Mars enters your partnership house once again on the 18th, helping you patch up any differences with your partner. You're learning from past mistakes and improving your communication since the planet's retrograde granted you wisdom and patience.

On the 19th, the Sun enters Taurus, a very dramatic energy that is going to push you to build. Take your time and create. This is a good period for you to fix things around the house or reconnect with family.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

With the Scorpio Moon bringing water energy to the start of the week, you feel a lot more connected with what you want to learn. Consider starting a new initiative related to education. If you’re in school, feel proud of your major!

For those focused on their career, you can see the position that you have had your eye on. This week, you’re willing to enhance your skills to make it a reality, especially around the Sagittarius Moon on Tuesday making you goal-oriented.

Starting on the 16th, Mercury in Aries and the Capricorn Moon (during the last several days of Aries season, no less) helps catapult your goals and your dreams. Mars in Leo enters the picture on the 18th, further motivating you to succeed.

On the 19th, the Sun enters Taurus, a time for you to revamp your routine. Have faith in what you produce and see how your allies can help you to advance, whether it’s the academic or in the career sector.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.