Each Zodiac Sign Has An Important Message From The Tarot For The Week Starting April 14

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is here for the week of April 14 - 20, 2025! The Four of Pentacles and Nine of Pentacles guide this week's tarot horoscope, a nod to the sense of security you've built for yourself, whether emotionally through a strong support system or financially through hard work (or both!).

The Four of Pentacles showing up first is a sign to live more harmoniously with the world around you, especially from a monetary perspective. Now's also the time to budget and spend according to your goals. But the second tarot card — Nine of Pentacles — reminds us to seek joy through material resources this week. Whether you use it to get new equipment for sports, a fun weekend dinner for your entire family, or some new pairs of shoes to bring you more confidence in your career, choose the path that appeals to you and resonates within your heart. Now let's take a look at the weekly tarot card reading for every zodiac sign for April 14 - 20, 2025.

Each zodiac sign has an important message from their weekly tarot horoscope for April 14 - 20, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Two of Pentacles

Aries, you have the Two of Pentacles tarot card showing up for you this week, urging the need to stay centered and grounded despite all the things you're juggling this week.

Now that your ruling planet is direct, you have a burst of energy and feel as though you're ready to take on the world. But between commitments at home, career responsibilities, and plans to improve your health, it's easy to let overwhelm set you off course.

Everything will come together if you begin with the right intentions. Consider trying an intention-setting exercise to get you focused and have faith in your ability to adapt and grow.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Ace of Wands

Taurus, your tarot card for the week is the beautiful and fiery Ace of Wands. This is a different energy than you're used to, but you're encouraged to embrace it and try new things this week.

The apprehension, mistrust, and lethargy will soon disappear and you'll realize just how much you needed a breath of freshness in your life, whether that's a new hobby, a new date night spot, eating a certain cuisine for the first time, and so on.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Nine of Swords

Gemini, you have the Nine of Swords tarot card showing up for you this week, encouraging the need to prioritize getting centered in your mental health journey.

If possible, work with a respected therapist or psychologist to help you heal old wounds and understand confusing memories from your past.

This card also cautions you to watch out for letting yourself get lost in mental spirals and excessive fear, although there may be legitimate reasons behind that. Working with Black Obsidian, which is believed to transform negative energy into powerful spiritual and emotional healing, will be beneficial for you this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Ace of Swords

Cancer, you have the Ace of Swords this week as your tarot card, which speaks of new ideas and expressions.

You never know what you might come up with during spontaneous, delightful conversations when hanging out with friends or acquaintances.

New opportunities that may just require some brainstorming to turn into a gold mine for your future show up in abundance this week. All you have to do is take the initiative and step into new territory.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Ten of Wands

Leo, you need to watch out for the workaholicism trap this week since you have the Ten of Wands on the table for you, which represents the burden of significant responsibility.

You don't do anything halfway, and therefore are prone to driving yourself into the ground — but that will only slow you down from reaching your ultimate goals. If you feel burdened by responsibilities that shouldn't be yours, speak up like the lion you are and express yourself.

Setting the right boundaries is necessary, especially if you feel your magnanimous nature is being taken advantage of by some.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Ten of Wands

Virgo, you have an intriguing week ahead for you, per the Ten of Wands tarot card.

As the meticulous and task-oriented person you are, you actually enjoy taking on extra responsibilities because it makes you feel useful and of service. Sometimes it helps you engage the quickness of your mind in practical matters that never strike other people. But the message of the Ten of Wands is to watch out for that very behavior pattern.

If your acts of love through service are being taken for granted, step away and recognize the red flags. Your extra efforts may not always be reciprocated and you will need to account for the cons of such a situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Two of Pentacles

Libra, you have the Two of Pentacles on the table for you this week. It also happens to be the card that came out for Aries, your zodiac opposite sign, so there may be some push-and-pull in some regard with an Aries in your life.

With your ruling planet Venus now direct and the powerful Full Moon in your sign energizing you, you have what it takes to not only handle all of your responsibilities but also make it look effortless.

Just remember to ask for help when you need it — you're so magnetic this week, it'll be hard for anyone to say no!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles

Scorpio, you have the beautiful Ten of Pentacles here for you this week. So look forward to some good times with your family and best friends, especially over the weekend.

Financial success is headed your way, whether through a gift or smart investments. With your ruling planet Mars finally direct and entering Leo this week, you have the clarity and drive to achieve whatever you set your sights on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Three of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you have the Three of Pentacles tarot card here for you, encouraging the need within you to travel more, meet more intriguing people, collaborate on special projects, and find your soul tribe out in the wild — as if you needed another excuse to adventure and socialize!

The only thing that could make your adventures even better is to have your favorite people tag along, so just remember to take your phone off airplane mode long enough to send out some invites and receive those RSVPs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Nine of Pentacles

Capricorn, you have the Nine of Pentacles here for you this week celebrating your independence and ability to turn stone to gold.

Take some time for yourself and relax. You have earned your laurels and it's important to acknowledge both the small and big wins.

If you have people cheering you on from the sidelines, now's also a good time to host a gathering so everyone can come together and have fun.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Nine of Pentacles

Aquarius, you have the Nine of Pentacles tarot card here for you this week. The fruits of your labor are here — congratulate yourself, because you worked hard for them!

Don't listen to any naysayers who suggest everything was handed to you — it's not your fault you make achieving look so easy.

This is a week for you to be your own hype man. Stay confident in your abilities.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Ace of Cups

Pisces, you have the beautiful Ace of Cups here for you this week, speaking of love, romance and all things delightful!

If you feel the urge to immerse yourself in art, music, and culture this week, go for it. Bring your friends or romantic partner along on this journey too.

If you have just begun a new relationship, the energy is right for building a strong foundation. But you and your partner will have to be present with each other and show up in love and with love.

