What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About April 10, Per A Tarot Reader

Today's tarot card horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 10, 2025 begins with the powerful energy of a Virgo Moon building up to a Full Moon in just two more days. Our minds are sharp and intuitive. We have the power of perception that is meticulous and nurturing. You are guided toward work and the small details that make your life run smoothly. When an area needs to be adjusted to improve, you'll sense what it is and fix it easily.

Temperance is our collective tarot whenever the Moon is in Virgo. Temperance warns us to do things that limit feelings of anxiety. When you focus on life's details, you can become prone to worrying to the point of anxiousness. Don't do that. Today, instead, write lists. Plan ahead. Think and learn what the next stage of your life needs to include. When the Full Moon arrives, you'll know what needs to change and what to keep. Let's see what else is in store for us today.

Your zodiac sign's daily tarot card horoscope for Thursday, April 10, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Empress

You are so creative, Aries. Your go-getter nature is one of the many reasons you enjoy starting from scratch to make something new and exciting happen in your life.

Today, you hold the powers of manifestation in your hands, and you can open doors with intention. What do you want to give birth to? What makes your heart feel excited and alive?

Imagine in your mind's eye the single thing in life you want to give birth to: a new job, a life partner or a thriving business. Put all your energy into that vision, call it to yourself. Then, go out there and do the things that breathe it into life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool, reversed

Don't pretend you can't tell when you are doing something wrong. When you are off-base, whether by how you've treated another person or where you spent your time, your inner voice is always there to warn you to get back on track.

Today, the sound of your conscience speaking is too strong to ignore. You are at risk, though, Taurus. Your stubborn nature could cause you to squish it with pride.

Instead, consider the big picture. Every time you walk in the opposite direction of truth the longer it will require you to travel to get back to where you need to be. Let today be your Square One, and start the day on the right foot!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Lovers

Everyone wonders, 'What-if' at times, especially when a relationship is lacking a spark or feelings like it could be so much more, but isn't.

Today, you may be managing the feeling of wandering away from your relationships. These unsatisfying moments don't have to involve romance. You might think a friend isn't listening to you the way you want them to.

You may wonder if your partner will ever make you truly happy if it involves love. The warning with the lovers card is that you are looking at the wrong thing to make you happy. External pleasure will only last for so long. Instead, look within.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Pentacles, reversed

Is it wrong to want nice things? On the surface, the answer is no, but what makes the pursuit of wealth wrong is when you put money or material possessions above your relationship with people.

Today, it's time to do a heart check. Where is it? Do you prefer to keep your money when you can help someone in need? Do you find more pleasure in the numbers of your bank account than the amount of impact you have on the lives of others?

There's room for both, and perhaps with some thought and planning, you can find a balance between loving people and using what you have to stay financially secure but also giving charitably to a greater extent.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

How do you feel about change, Leo? Do you sometimes prefer that life remain the same? You may not want to think about changing things you love about your life today, but something requires adjusting.

It feels unfair when you need to make big life changes you didn't want. It hurts your heart, and it can also make you feel like you've failed. However, today's invite is to view the situation in a new light. Try to see this as a golden opportunity to reinvent your future.

You can take your love of what you have and create a new reality that is more of your passion in an even greater way. The power to do so is in your hands. Seize it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World, reversed

How introspective are you, Virgo? Today, go below the surface of your mind and dig deeply into your soul. There's a nugget of truth in your heart that requires you to learn a secret about the universe that unlocks knowledge you need to know.

You may see why a particular area of your life isn't working out how you want it to. Are you stagnating in your career, in money accumulation or love? Sometimes there's one small thing you need to become aware of so you can change it.

This is your day of awakening. Go into your heart so you can also know where the rest of your life needs work to grow.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

Your life is on an uphill trajectory, and you're about to enter a place where everything feels harder to do.

Leading is never easy, and it requires you to stretch beyond your current limitations. You have to learn how to endure certain trials and hardships, while also managing your emotions and guiding them with or without help from anyone else.

This difficult time in your life will feel like the hardest look in the cosmic mirror that you could ever endure. Yet, you'll find that once you get beyond the honesty and know what it means for your future, this journey will become easier. In fact, you may experience exponential professional growth because you took the time to do the hard work.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

On a scale of 1 to 10, how motivated do you feel today, Scorpio? There are times when your passionate nature pushes you to accomplish big goals. You wake up before the alarm clock goes off and don't need anyone to tell you what to do.

However, there are moments when life feels disinteresting to you, and you prefer to do less than the day before. Today, you may encounter a less-than-zealous energy that overtakes your motivation. Find the source of your energy again. Give yourself a chance to recoup the loss of time you experience due to dispassion and soar back to fiery determination.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Oh, Sagittarius. You are so intuitive. So much attention goes toward what you often say, but not enough dives into why you are so blunt. It's because of how deeply you can feel.

Today's lesson from the tarot is to dive into your powerful emotions each day that push you toward success. Rediscover your big why. Find the true nature of what makes you so astoundingly hard working.

The answer to life isn't the same for everyone, and you are about to discover what yours is.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

A strange thing happens when you allow someone who doesn't belong in your life. You change. Your inner voice becomes less audible, and you start to feel lost and unsure of yourself.

Today, awareness of how far you've come from who you are starts to creep in. You begin to see where you've compromised life and how you've given yourself over to too much that's not yours to own.

This is your day to reclaim your identity, Capricorn, and it begins with identifying the moment when you let something or someone become more important than yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles, reversed

The universe sends blessings, but sometimes it arrives with a few counterfeits to test your ability to perceive right from wrong.

So, today, some gifts come with a hook, Aquarius, and what is being fished for is your freedom. Today, use your intelligent mind to determine if you are being given a gift from the universe or somewhere else.

An offer of goodwill may come to you packaged in such a way that it seems perfect, but your heart will say that it's just too good to be true. Investigate that vibe. When something feels too good to be true, that's often because it is.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Even good emotions can blind your ability to reason. Falling in love can lead you to make foolish choices just as much as anger.

Today, what matters is how well you can remain discerning when you feel positive about a situation or when it feels off. Do you turn to other people for advice and choose their opinion over your gut instincts? Do you rush into something because it feels good, despite logic telling you the timing is off?

Consider the long-term goal and ask yourself, "Is this aligning with my path?"

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.