Many highly intelligent people express their intelligence in a variety of ways, not necessarily solely in educational institutions or traditional workplaces — although they do tend to have greater success in these arenas, as well. Despite studies, like one published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology, that suggest people who prioritize social interaction live happier lives, highly intelligent people have structured routines that actually make alone time and self-reflection more fulfilling and beneficial.

Of course, there are other differences between highly intelligent people and their counterparts that structure their healthy lifestyles, including the several things highly intelligent people have zero patience for in their connections, relationships, and routines.

Here are 12 things highly intelligent people have zero patience for

1. Mindless small talk

According to a study published in the journal Intelligence, intelligent people also tend to have better emotional intelligence and social skills, as they operate from a more self-aware perspective during conversations. Because they harbor more complex thinking processes and more self-aware interactions, they also tend to shy away from mindless small talk and meaningless conversations.

Instead of small talk, highly intelligent people instead actively listen and ask important and insightful questions when they speak with others. Not every conversation has to be “deep” and incredibly intentional, but by prioritizing specific verbal and nonverbal communication tactics, they tend to form more meaningful connections.

2. Inefficient people and plans

Experts from ETH Zurich argue that highly intelligent people are often capable of solving their daily problems, tasks, and issues more efficiently than others. Even when they’re given the same task, an intelligent person’s complex thinking skills set them up for success even in the most minuscule activities.

3. Close-mindedness

According to the World Economic Forum, highly intelligent people tend to be more open-minded than their less intelligent counterparts. Whether it’s new opinions or opportunities, they’re more flexible about experimenting with new thought processes and ideas, even in their daily lives.

In this same vein, they tend to be skeptical and annoyed when other people don’t prioritize this same open-mindedness in their daily interactions, and can often cause disconnect in passing conversations.

4. A lack of curiosity

Intelligent people tend to be lifelong learners, putting themselves in conversations and experiences where they can learn something, rather than isolating themselves to their preconceived perspectives and settings.

This tendency is also what contributes to their success in traditional institutions and workplaces. They’re not just open-minded, but flexible and curious about how they can prioritize their personal development and growth.

5. Irrational arguments

While some people suggest that smart people aren’t free of irrational mindsets or arguments, they do tend to be more rational when it comes to relaying facts and relevant arguments in conversations.

They’re more sensitive to flaws in logic, inconsistencies in an argument, and misguided assumptions, especially in passing conversations, and sometimes struggle to genuinely connect with people who aren’t on the same intellectual level as them.

6. Blame-shifting and guilt-tripping

Coming from a more self-aware perspective in most conversations, highly intelligent people tend to see right through manipulative tactics like blame-shifting and guilt-tripping.

While guilt-trippers may rely on the insecurities and ignorance of other people to gain control, as psychologist Lynn Margolies argues, intelligent people are more cognizant of when they’re being taken advantage of.

7. Unreliable people

Considering intelligent people are more likely to trust others, according to a study from the University of Oxford, they’re also more likely to experience unreliability and inconsistency in the people they shell out trust to. Of course, they’re less willing to accept this kind of disrespect from their relationships, especially at the expense of their emotional wellbeing.

8. Unnecessary gossip or drama

Considering many studies, including one from The Academy of Management Review, have found that gossip, especially in professional spaces, can erode trust, spark anxiety in relationships, cause divisiveness and disconnect, and even negatively affect people’s long-term emotional wellbeing, highly intelligent people are cognizant of avoiding unnecessary drama and rumors.

While they might acknowledge the seldom benefits of gossip that bond people in relationships, they generally consider it to be a “waste of time” or an unnecessary practice that could be filled with more meaningful conversations and connections.

9. Co-dependent relationships

Codependent partners and friends are also expert blame-shifters, according to a 2000 paper titled “The Impact of Codependency on Relationships.” Although codependency can sometimes manifest in healthy relationships, these small toxic behaviors are something highly intelligent people have zero patience for.

Especially if these issues not easily resolved with open communication in a relationship, intelligent partners are more likely to loathe and resent people for their codependency.

10. People who obsessively follow trends

Highly intelligent people are less likely to conform to societal standards in their personal lives or accept rigid constructs for thinking with questioning — the same is true for general trends, popular culture, and appearance-related fads.

While smart people may have more doubt in their lives, according to a report from Michigan State University, it’s often self-inflicted, as they navigate their lives without the external validation and self-assuredness of conformity.

11. Harmful stereotypes and biases

According to another study published in Intelligence, highly intelligent people often respond more effectively to social cues and interpersonal communication than others, setting them up for more intentional and meaningful connections.

Because they can consider multiple perspectives, harbor complex big-picture mindsets, and have great social skills, intelligent people are less likely to accept stereotypes and harmful biases without questioning their nature.

12. Passive-aggressiveness

Instead of resorting to anger or frustration in the face of conflict or an argument, highly intelligent people tend to cope with uncomfortable emotions in healthier ways. According to psychologist Emma Seppälä, their self-awareness actually curbs any tendencies to rely on passive-agressiveness to cope with resentment, envy, or embarrassment.

They’re more self-assured in their own identities and intellect, knowing that their own emotional intelligence and coping skills can help them to navigate through discomfort better than passing jabs and hurtful comments towards others will.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.