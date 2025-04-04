Every workplace has its own set of rules. Some rules are expressed clearly, while others go unspoken. Learning how to navigate those nuances is essential for a successful career. Employees often assume that they have to agree to everything that's asked of them, but that's not an effective or healthy approach.

Setting boundaries around work protects people from overextending themselves. The phrases brilliant people use to professionally say "I'm not doing that" aren't meant to be rude or dismissive; rather, they keep everyone's best interests in mind. When people know their own limits, they can show up and do their best work.

Here are 11 phrases brilliant people use to professionally say 'I'm not doing that'

1. 'My current workload won't allow for that'

fizkes | Shutterstock

It's not easy for people to stand up for what they need at work, but casting their needs aside will make them stressed out, burnt out, and resentful. As important as it is to be a team player, it's equally as important to acknowledge that you can't do everything at once.

When brilliant people get asked to take on more than they can realistically handle, they decline in a polite but assertive way. They use the phrase "my current workload won't allow for that" to professionally say "I'm not doing that."

As Dr. Hayley Lewis of HALO Psychology pointed out, setting time boundaries helps people to manage their work without getting overwhelmed. Before committing to a task, think about the amount of time you're willing to spend on other people's requests and priorities.

"Take each boundary and decide whether it is non-negotiable [or] open to compromise," Dr. Lewis advised. "Knowing our non-negotiables is helpful. These are the boundaries we're likely to find a little easier to set. The ones that are open to compromise are where we can get stuck."

Using this phrase is a way for brilliant people to say "no" in definitive terms, without appearing lazy or unmotivated. They professionally say "I'm not doing that" because they're doing enough, already.

Advertisement

2. 'That's not part of my job description'

fizkes | Shutterstock

One of the phrases brilliant people use to professionally say "I'm not doing that" is "That's not part of my job description," as it is simple and straightforward.

Career expert Hanna Goefft had a message for "the over-achieving, high-performing, perfectionist corporate" people of the world: You don't have to help everyone who asks. "When you're a really dependable worker and you have a really strong and high quality work output, your co-workers may find themselves regularly relying on you for support in their responsibilities," she said.

Just because you excel at your job, you're not responsible for other people's productivity. You're allowed to protect your professional peace. You're allowed to say "no."

"'No' does not have to be a negative word," Goefft said. "It can be a word that gives you power." She advised, "Be transparent but firm in your reasons for saying no. You probably don't want to do their work because you don't have the bandwidth or because the output of your own projects will probably suffer. You can tell them that."

Saying "no" doesn't mean you're selfish. It means you understand where your job responsibilities start and end.

Advertisement

3. 'I'm unable to take on any more extra assignments'

fizkes | Shutterstock

It's a commonly-held belief that the best way to get ahead at work is to go above and beyond, but that's not always possible for people to do. Brilliant people don't overcommit at work, because they know that stretching themselves too thin makes them unproductive.

Instead of saying "I'm not doing that," they say "I'm unable to take on extra assignments." This phrase provides them with a professional way to say "no" that doesn't damage their credibility. Instead, it highlights how hard they're already working.

Yet not all employees are given the same amount of grace to turn down extra work. As economics professor Dr. Lise Vesterlund told the Association for Project Management, "Our ability to say no is influenced by the expectations others have of us."

"When it comes to non-promotable tasks, the tasks that benefit the organization but don't advance your career, women more than men are asked to take on the task, say yes to doing the work and even volunteer for it," she shared.

"Our work shows that men and women think very differently about declining requests to take on non-promotable tasks," Dr. Versterlund continued. "While men think about what is in it for them, the number one emotion reported by women is guilt."

Even with unequal workplace standards, women are allowed to say "I'm not doing that" just as much as men, as long as they do so in a professional way.

Advertisement

4. 'I don't have the capacity for that right now'

fizkes | Shutterstock

People in high-pressure jobs are often expected to compromise their quality of life for the sake of the company. They fall into a pattern of saying "yes," even though they're already exhausted. The more they ignore their basic needs, the closer they get to burning out.

When brilliant people say "I don't have the capacity for that right now," they mean "I'm not doing that." Taking on too much at one time will wear them out even more, so they put their health and well-being first.

According to psychologist Erica Wollerman, feeling overwhelmed by daily responsibilities is a sign of extreme burnout. She pointed out that acute stress eventually becomes chronic stress, which makes healing even harder. "Try to provide that for yourself in healthy and safe ways," she advised. "For many, this takes digging deep and taking a look at yourself and your usual coping strategies."

Brilliant people understand that they can't pour from an empty cup. They acknowledge and honor their own limits, because they know that work is a marathon, not a sprint.

Advertisement

5. 'That's outside my area of expertise'

stockfour | Shutterstock

Professionals say "I'm not doing that" when they use the phrase "That's outside my area of expertise." Their brilliance comes from accepting the fact that they can't do everything perfectly. They're aware of their strengths and their growth points, and they act according to their values.

Instead of taking on tasks that don't align with their skillset, they respectfully decline. They don't want to jeopardize their careers or compromise their standards. Their response maintains professionalism and highlights their expertise in other areas.

Advertisement

6. 'I'm not the right person for this, but I can refer you to someone who is'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Of all the phrases brilliant people use to professionally say "I'm not doing that," this one lays out that they aren't the proper fit for a certain request. Even though their superior intelligence sets them apart from the crowd, brilliant people recognize that they're not the right fit for every job. If they're asked to do something that doesn't suit their needs, they decline in a considerate way. They don't act arrogant or ungrateful, they just politely redirect the request.

William Ury, Harvard professor and author of the book "The Power of a Positive No: How to Say No and Still Get to Yes," shared a technique for professionally saying "I'm not doing that."

"A positive 'no' has an interesting three-part structure," Ury said. "It actually starts with a 'yes.' A 'yes' to what's important to you: What are your key interests [and] priorities in this situation? Then, it proceeds to a very clear, respectful, no-edge, neutral 'no.' It ends just as it began: On a 'yes.' In other words, it's a constructive, positive proposal."

Their offer to find the right person for the job is a way for brilliant people to channel their generosity and keep their professional bridges intact.

Advertisement

7. 'I'm putting my energy elsewhere at the moment'

Alina Rosanova | Shutterstock

Saying "I'm not doing that" in a professional setting doesn't always come from a negative place. Brilliant people know that turning down a proposed project opens them up for other opportunities. They operate from an abundance mindset, which often involves saying "no" to nurture their "yes."

Brilliant people who use the phrase "I'm putting my energy elsewhere" demonstrate how powerful self-compassion can be. Committing to work when they're drained and depleted isn't the way brilliant people want to show up for themselves or their colleagues.

The phrase isn't meant to minimize or criticize the offer that's been presented to them. It just means they're focusing on other areas of their life.

Advertisement

8. 'Thanks for thinking of me, but I have existing commitments'

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

People usually think of gratitude in terms of personal relationships, but gratitude plays an important role in professional relationships as well. Brilliant people know how far a simple "thank you" can go. They don't just say "I can't" or "I'm not doing that." They know that expressing gratitude can soften the sting of rejection.

They conduct difficult conversations with kindness by using the phrase "Thanks for thinking of me." When they decline a professional invitation, they make an effort to preserve their professional relationship. They know how valuable empathy is in the workplace. Brilliant people show their colleagues the same level of respect they expect to receive.

Advertisement

9. 'I appreciate the offer, but I'm not available'

LightField Studios | Shutterstock

Work is a balancing act and intelligent individuals are careful about what they commit to, often using one of the phrases brilliant people use to professionally say "I'm not doing that."

They assess their priorities, decide what they need to focus on, and let the rest go. They might not be willing or able to extend themselves to other people, but they're still sensitive to the requests made of them.

"The manner in which you say no is so important," explained Karen Dillon, co-author of the book "How Will You Measure Your Life?" She advised, "Don't make the other person feel bad for asking you for help. Be kind but firm."

Brilliant people acknowledge that saying "no" to another person's request might make things more difficult, but they don't bend to external pressure. "There is tremendous temptation to soften the no to get a better response," Dillon shared. "But when your no is reluctant, flexible, and malleable, it gives the impression of 'maybe I'll change my mind,' and it encourages your counterpart to keep pushing."

Some people equate kindness with being agreeable, but for brilliant people, saying "I'm not available" is their way to show kindness to themselves.

Advertisement

10. 'I can't give that task the attention it deserves'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Brilliant people don't do anything halfway. If they can't give their full attention to a task at work, they say so. They know that their success depends on their ability to set limits. As clinical psychology professor Michael Wiederman explained, "the key is knowing what to prioritize among the requests that come your way."

He pointed out that saying "I'm not doing that" isn't a satisfactory or professional answer.

"It's essential to provide a reasonable rationale or motive along with your 'no,'" he shared. "You may not have the time, attention, skills, or expertise to complete the task at a level that meets your satisfaction."

Brilliant people believe it's better not to do something than to do a bad job. They don't want to do anyone a disservice, which is why they turn down certain assignments.

Advertisement

11. 'I'm sorry, I can't accommodate that request'

AYO Production | Shutterstock

For many people, their struggle with saying "no" is rooted in fear. They're scared of what other people will think. They don't set limits because they're scared to be seen as someone who's difficult to work with. They're so wrapped up in their worries, they lose sight of their own needs.

"Saying no is a skill you need to learn," executive coach Melody Wilding explained, noting that there are "ways to say no more gracefully so that you can have strong boundaries without alienating other people."

"As soon as you know that you can't (or don't want to) follow through, communicate," she advised. "Apologizing will go a long way, and so will telling the truth. Don't feel like you have to make up an elaborate excuse."

Brilliant people use clear, concise language to professionally say "I'm not doing that." If they can't accommodate a request, they say so, full stop, end of sentence. Above all else, they know that direct communication is a form of kindness and an act of self-care.

Alexandra Blogier, MFA, is a staff writer who covers psychology, social issues, relationships, self-help topics, and human interest stories.