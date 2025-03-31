Your Weekly Love Horoscope For March 31 To April 6 — The Lasting Effects Of Eclipse & Retrograde Season

The energy of the powerful solar eclipse is still very strong in weekly horoscopes for March 31 - April 6, 2025. Both Mercury and Venus are still retrograde this week, and Mercury retrograde's energy is extremely powerful. This week may bring more communication problems and delays in getting together with those you want to spend time with.

The weekend is positive and upbeat, a great time to be with someone special or meet new people. It's a positive time for love and partnerships — sparks may fly!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Your weekly love horoscope for March 31 - April 6, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week, prepare for a restart or a new beginning in love thanks to last week’s solar eclipse in your sign, as its energy is still quite powerful. A solar eclipse often releases the past and embraces bold and passionate new beginnings.

The weekend brings high hopes for you. The only issue might be communication, with Mercury’s imminent station turning direct. Be very intentional with your words this week.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The week gets off to a good start with the moon in your sign until Tuesday afternoon, when something may take an unexpected turn or plans could be cancelled. If this is the case, no worries — you will reschedule and make up for it by the end of the week, which looks great for spending time with a partner.

Saturday and Sunday bring love, a prime time for getting together with someone you really like.

Don’t let retrograde Mercury in your 12th house cause insecurity or create negative feelings about something that happened in the past.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Are retrograde Venus and Mercury causing you to doubt your relationship this week, or are you spending too much time reflecting on the past? This can happen with both planets transiting your 11th house of friends, hopes, and wishes.

If this is the case, you can make the most of the weekend when the transits look absolutely positive for spending time with someone very important to you.

Enjoy the weekend and forget the rest!

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have a laid-back week ahead. You're coasting along quite well in regards to a partner or potential partner.

Once we get to the weekend, however, it’s time to make a move concerning love. Mars, still in your sign, sextiles Uranus, drumming up some excitement and action.

Sunday looks positively heavenly for spending time with someone special. Sparks fly, bringing a great (if not exciting) end to your week.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

If you are single, this week you'll find yourself drawn to someone who lives at a distance. Let things unfold without making assumptions and guard your heart until you really know this person.

Otherwise, the energy is right for planning a romantic trip with someone special.

Over the weekend, prepare to feel admired and appreciated by suitors if you decide to get together with someone or socialize.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Venus transits your seventh house of partners all month, so this is a great week if you have a partner. If you're single, you'll notice that others are drawn to you this week. This week is a good to relax, chill out, and have some fun.

Is someone keeping a secret from you? It’s possible with Venus and Mercury retrograding in your eighth house of secrets. Don’t worry — all will be revealed when the planets go direct later this month.

The best time for love this week is over the weekend, so enjoy!

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can improve your romantic life this week by focusing on more communication with your partner or love interest. Doing so will help you build stronger bonds.

If you are single and looking to meet someone, try gyms or any place connected with health. Surpisingly, work or even co-workers who may know someone who is your ‘type' are also a good way to meet someone this week.

A mid-week opportunity or short trip strengthens a bond or helps you re-connect.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is potential on Tuesday for an upset or a change in plans. If this is the case, give things a day. The energy will clear by Wednesday, which is an auspicious day for getting together with someone special or mending fences if needed.

Friday brings excitement and newness to a relationship.

If you are single, the energy is ripe for meeting someone interesting over the weekend. If you have a partner, it's quite a positive and interesting weekend for your relationship.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week, you're feeling torn between wanting independence and feeling too close to someone. This isn’t the first time this has happened, and at times, it has been your mantra. Don’t let this ruin a potentially good relationship that you really wouldn’t want to lose.

The weekend looks fantastic with an emphasis on your fifth house of love, so make the most of it.

If you are single, chances are you will meet someone significant this weekend.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This week is ideal for addressing any concerns you have regarding a current relationship. Clear the air.

It's an ideal weekend to meet someone new if you are single. This could come through friends, at some type of venue or place of entertainment, restaurant, or anywhere people go to socialize and relax.

It would be a shame to waste a very positive weekend by focusing on work. The work will still be there Monday morning, so enjoy!

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

This is a great week to deepen relationships with a partner or love interest you have or want to have.

Strengthening bonds is the most important thing you can do this week. Just make sure all of your communication is clear and does not come across as critical or demanding.

Otherwise, this is a great week for meeting new people by socializing and getting together with friends, especially the latter part of the week.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

With Venus in your first house, this is a great week. You're extra magnetic and appealing to your partner (and others!).

Your fifth house of love continues to be a focus in your life for another three weeks, so make the most of it!

The latter part of the week will be especially appealing in terms of meeting and finding love or spending quality time with a current love. Enjoy!

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.