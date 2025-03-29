Your Zodiac Sign's Daily Tarot Horoscope For Sunday, March 30

Your daily tarot horoscope for March 30, 2025, brings new energy into each zodiac sign's Sunday. Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions, leaves Pisces, and we can feel the intensity of change in our psychic awareness. Since Aries is the Emperor in the tarot, we may face a few of our inner demons and want to pretend they aren't there.

Habits can change when acknowledged; perhaps that is what the Moon entering Taurus is here to do. The Moon entering Taurus supports our minds and provides mental clarity and focus. You may find additional wisdom in your tarot card reading for the day. Let's explore and find out.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What your zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope has in store for you on Sunday, March 30, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

When you're ready for spiritual things, your entire world shifts. You begin to feel less attracted to material matters and more toward esoteric activities.

Today, you may notice certain signs of your psychic nature heightening. You'll pick up on images or things you sense before they happen.

Sunday is one of those days to pay attention to intuitive nudges. Rather than dismiss them as coincidental, consider what they mean. What is the universe trying to say? How might it be attempting to guide you?

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Smile, Taurus. Today is going to be a beautiful day all around. Your friends will be there for you. You will feel supported by family. You will find that you can get the rest you need.

When you have a good day, enjoy it. Don't fill it with fluff or unnecessary activities. Instead, aim to please your senses with things you love. Exercise.

Listen to your favorite music. Journal at the end of the day to reflect on what you loved most.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

You are an eternal ray of sunshine, Gemini. It's amazing how, no matter what life hands you, you somehow find the rainbow at the end of the storm. Your uplifting personality inspires others.

There's something to be said for believing in yourself, and you have found a way to always stay true to yourself. For this reason, if you decide that there's a dream you want to go for, trust that it will come to pass.

You may go through tough times, but no matter what, Gemini, you'll always persevere.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Do you feel unclear about a situation, person or problem? Today demands added clarity, which means a retreat from the world so you can hear your inner voice. You may not have the luxury of escaping to a room alone.

So, if you have work and responsibilities to tend to, ask the universe to meet you where you are. Open the conversation in prayer or meditation silently in your heart.

Think about what is going on when you're busy, and during the inner stillness of your mind, you'll be able to have the breakthrough you need.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Wands

How do you handle open praise and acknowledgment? Today you'll want to look your very best since there's a good chance you'll receive lots of compliments from others about your input at work.

You may even receive notice that you've been invited to a ceremony or some public display of gratitude for your contributions to projects, teams, or other great things you've been working on!

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

The veil has lifted, and you see a situation for what it is. What may have seemed alluring and desirable doesn't look that awesome to you anymore. Your eyes are clear. You see something in a new light. You can call a situation for what it is. You can't pretend any longer.

It's a bittersweet moment when you see the truth even if you missed it in the past. You don't need to have the strength to pretend.

You naturally will begin to reject it and feel unattracted to continuing. Saying goodbye will become easier for you.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Wands

A big goal you've worked so hard to reach will come to an amazing close. It's time to acknowledge yourself for all the hard work and effort you've put into this journey.

It's good for your mind, body, and spirit to reward yourself when you see a job from start to finish.

A reward doesn't have to be anything expensive or overly elaborate. It can be as easy as a post on your social media or buying yourself a small token of appreciation. Whatever you do, don't ignore this moment. Give yourself thanks!

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

How do you tend to react to stress? Today, you might be running from a problem because it feels too great to handle alone. Before abandoning a challenging situation, ask yourself what you need to improve.

Create a list. See what you have available now. When you have a better idea of what the problem requires, you will feel better equipped to handle it.

While fear of failure can create a sense of urgency to resolve everything now, work with patience and wisdom instead.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Page of Cups, reversed

Not every person you date or get to know will be fully capable of a deep commitment. The problem is that you often don't find out until you're involved.

Today, you may see signs that your partner or potential partner is not what you thought they were. This can be a make-or-break moment where you start questioning your relationship.

Not all problems are insurmountable or dealbreakers, though. Perhaps you will find a way to grow stronger together despite the challenges. Be open to talking things through and finding ways to work together if that's what your heart tells you to do.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands, reversed

There's nothing wrong with cutting loose and letting yourself vibe for a little bit. The caveat is that you also need to do so with responsibility. You don't want to hurt someone while you're having fun, right?

Today you may feel like you want to do things your way, perhaps calling out of any plans by saying you are sick when you're not, or maybe joking around when a friend is feeling sensitive.

Whatever fun times you decide to embark on today, be reflective so everyone enjoys the day too.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

You tend to be fairly level-headed and capable of detecting problems so they don't get the best of you. However, today may be one of those days when your buttons get pushed. Yes, Aquarius, you can even come undone under right (or wrong) circumstances.

When your feelings are bigger than life today, remember that everyone has a not-so-awesome day. Try to do things that give you a sense of stability. Call a friend (or your mom) and think about what you can learn from the day's experience.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

There's an opportunity here to turn a negative conversation into a very good one. You may feel like an argument didn't go as you planned, and the reason is poor communication. You said something, and what you tried to relate didn't come out as you had hoped.

Once the tension resolves, you can go back to square one. See if you can find a new way to approach the topic. Remember to practice active listening, ask questions, do check-ins, and be patient.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.