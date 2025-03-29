2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Luck & Abundance On March 30, 2025

On March 30, 2025, two zodiac signs attract powerful financial abundance as Sunday's astrological transits create a powerful moment of prosperity. That day, the Moon enters Taurus just as Neptune enters Aries.

The latter is particularly auspicious: Neptune last entered Aries from 1861 to 1874, meaning none of us alive today have ever experienced it. It's quite literally a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and since Neptune is all about imagination and confusion, this transit is likely to bring about equal parts dismantling and rebuilding, clearing away the old to make way for new creation and expansion for about the next decade and a half.

But the Moon's trip into Taurus is no slouch either when it comes to transformative moments. Taurus is the sign of the Moon's exaltation, meaning it's at the height of its powers. And in astrology, the Moon governs the past, our soulmate connections, all things maternal, and our emotional intelligence, so all these aspects of life are getting a giant, glimmering enhancement this season.

All of us are in for a ride with these transits. But for two zodiac signs in particular, the blessings will flow in ways that might bring a wealth of pleasant surprises. Heavy on the wealth!

Two zodiac signs attract luck and abundance on March 30, 2025:

1. Aries

It's Aries season right now, of course, the time of year when the rams of the zodiac are center stage. But Neptune's movement into Aries gives the sign an exponential jolt during its transit.

Neptune isn't exactly known for being the most beneficial planet for money—it's more about graft and cycles of boom and bust than raking in wealth. But it's also about things like charity—unexpected financial benefits, perhaps even a windfall.

Combined with the Moon's focus on all things feminine, Aries might find themselves receiving some kind of gift or financial boost via a female relationship—perhaps from a mother or a female boss. Or, the blessing might come in the form of crossing paths with a powerful woman with the pull to help you make your aspirations come true.

To that end, astrologers say getting specific about your goals, writing them down, and engaging in manifestation rituals might help boost this beneficial transit.

2. Pisces

Pisces is ruled by the planet Neptune, which, as discussed, is really having a moment. Pisces is also one of the most emotional, intuitive signs in the zodiac, and Neptune rules many of the aspects of our subconscious minds, from our dreams to the people in our lives we sense are not on our side, or at least not aligned with our highest good.

Roll these two aspects together, and Pisces are getting a chance to not just dream about the future but shed the mental blocks that might be in the way of realizing them. That, in turn, makes you more receptive to beneficial forces that amp up your ability to get the things you want, whether it's a financial gift that helps you seed a project or a spiritual boost that helps elevate your power to attract abundance.

For many Pisces, these transits will also be a good time for more proactive measures, like seeking a new job, particularly in creative fields, or going in the opposite direction and giving of yourself and your resources, setting in motion the chain of reciprocity that will bolster your abundance. Astrologers say that imagining what you want while repeating the affirmation, "come to me, let it be," can make this impactful cycle all the more powerful.

