Your Zodiac Sign's Love Horoscope For March 21

Your love horoscope is here for Friday! Each zodiac sign will learn a lesson about growth and love on March 21, 2025. While you may choose to remain with someone or keep a marriage going, that isn’t necessarily the same thing, especially if you aren’t seeing that you both are committed to growing and healing together.

The best relationships are truly those that not only encourage you to grow but also help to heal the romantic wounds of your past. To embrace healing is to open to a deeper love, which is what Vesta retrograde will usher into your life beginning Friday, March 21.

Vesta is the keeper of your internal flame. This is your inner sacredness that makes up the most authentic part of your identity. Not only does this asteroid help you understand who you are, but also what you need to keep healing so that you can choose the love meant for you.

As Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio on Friday, March 21, you will be asked to reflect on your own internal flame of uniqueness; however, the energy of Scorpio will require you to face what was previously hidden. This will create a phase of deep emotional healing where either you and your partner continue to grow together – or you will find that you’ve grown apart.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for March 21, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be open to changing how you think about intimacy, Aries. Intimacy is often thought to be purely physical. However, it encompasses the mental, emotional, and spiritual connection you feel with your partner.

Be mindful of what you accept during this time and how you treat physical intimacy in your romantic life.

By focusing on the full connection you want to feel with your partner, you may get to know yourself better.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your relationship should uplift you, Taurus. In a healthy relationship, it should feel like your romantic connection helps you to be your most authentic self.

This is the idea behind the idea that love should make you better. Yet, if it’s not, that means that you must address what is going on.

As Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio, you may find yourself and your partner on opposite sides of a critical issue.

This is greater than just a disagreement, but something that jeopardizes you being loved for who you are. Stay open to observations, but don’t hesitate to bring up how you feel, as it will be the only way to move forward.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor your own truth, Gemini. Vesta will station retrograde in Scorpio in your house of well-being, creating a need for you to embrace the truth of yourself and your relationship.

This area of your life is often highlighted when you realize your relationship isn’t healthy, or you decide to start improving it. Yet, neither is possible without first honoring your own truth.

Give yourself plenty of space during this time, and make sure you’re caring for yourself so that you will be able to handle whatever arises.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve to be loved for who you are, Cancer. Too often you either give your power away or sacrifice your dreams for a relationship to succeed. However, as Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio, you will be given a chance to reclaim your inner light.

This will allow you to feel empowered in romantic matters so that never again do you find yourself sacrificing or begging for the love that you desire.

By embracing your authentic self, you will also be discerning as to who you allow to have access to your energy.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You can have both roots and wings, dearest Leo. Oftentimes, you must choose between tending to the roots of your life and taking off on the adventures you dream of.

This can also come across in your relationships as choosing between obligations and what sets your heart on fire. As Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio, you will be able to understand how to find greater balance.

Your roots give you the power to chase your dreams, which may help you realize that you never actually had to choose between the two.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Become thoughtful in how you approach your relationship, Virgo. You don’t have to be overly cautious or watch every little thing you say, but you need to be thoughtful that what you’re expressing truly represents your inner truth.

Vesta will station retrograde in Scorpio in your house of communication, bringing up the need to ensure you’re portraying yourself accurately.

Be sure you’re focusing on what matters during this time instead of letting yourself become distracted by outside factors or desires.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace your shadow side, beautiful Libra. Everyone has a shadow side, you. Yet this part of you isn’t something to run from or try to avoid. Instead, it’s time to invite this part of you inside, give it a tender hug, and see what it’s trying to reveal.

While you may have thought that you were honoring your worth or being loved in the way you deserve, this period may prove different.

Let yourself embrace everything that has made you, you. Every part of you is worthy – not just the parts others prefer. Let your full self be loved, not just by someone else but also by yourself.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be willing to admit that you were wrong, Scorpio. No one gets it right all the time. Being willing to admit that you were wrong or part of the problem signifies growth. If you’re dodging accountability, you’re still operating through your inner child.

As Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio, you will have a chance to see a truth you previously were blind to.

Rather than clinging to ego, use this time to honor your growth and be willing to admit that you were wrong – as it just might save your relationship in the process.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is always deeper to go, Sagittarius. Once you begin the journey of awakening, there is always to uncover as it does not have a finish line.

Yet, surrendering to the journey means that there is always deeper to go, precisely what will occur as Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio.

This period will allow you to go into your own healing in a way you never have. While confronting at times, this will allow you to clear away what was never yours so that you can clearly hear the voice of your intuition.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Two perspectives always exist within any relationship, Capricorn. Your relationship isn’t solely based on your perspective, yet that doesn’t mean you’re wrong.

The same goes for your partner as well. Instead of clinging so much to your side of the story, try to focus on what you’ve been fighting for.

You need to learn to work with your partner while still being authentic. Give yourself time to reflect, but also be open to compromise and praise your partner for their idea or suggestion – as that may be all that is needed to improve this relationship.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Clarity will finally arrive, dear Aquarius. While you’ve been working through some major issues in your romantic life, clarity will finally arrive as Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio.

You will realize that what you’ve been focusing on isn’t the issue that you need to address. Although you must go through everything you have to reach this point, you may feel intimidated approaching what is happening.

Yet, that is precisely what you must do. It’s not your job to come to a conversation with a solution but to clearly express yourself so that you and your partner can figure it out together.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You must remember who you are, dear Pisces. You’ve been going through a bit of an identity crisis, as everything has felt off recently. However, that’s because you’ve been trying to be someone else, rather than just being yourself.

Give yourself time as Vesta stations retrograde in Scorpio so that you can remember who you truly are.

By embracing this time, you can create space for new love and realize that you can’t ever ruin anything with the person who is meant for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.