Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for March 21, 2025 provides insight into navigating the Moon in Sagittarius's bold energy. The Sagittarius Moon on Friday helps us be honest with ourselves and others, especially when it feels like life doesn't make sense.

The Sagittarius zodiac sign is associated with Temperance, symbolizing growth, balance, and thoughtfulness — all things Sagittarius can be. We are encouraged to embrace our wanderlust and travel to learn about others and their culture.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The one-card tarot horoscopes for each zodiac sign on March 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The World

Hard work is what creates luck. And yes, that includes risks. You may have to struggle through a risky, uncomfortable situation. Don't worry about how easy it seems that other people have it. Focus on your own dreams since that's what you want.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Tower

It's good to expect the unexpected. You never know when someone or something will happen.

You may get an unannounced visitor during a meeting, or run an errand because someone got sick. Today, make room in your schedule for mishaps so you aren't caught off guard.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Magician

You have lots of talents and skills. Don't be embarrassed if someone else has decided not to use yours and you have.

Just as people struggle with imposter syndrome, you may struggle with overaccomplishments. You are who you are; be proud of it.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Moon

Your past isn't always an accurate representation of the future, Cancer. While you may have experienced trouble, good things lie ahead. Be careful of your mind projecting past experiences into your future.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Star

You are walking in abundance, Leo. You are connected to your spirituality, and it's bringing you a greater level of assurance and peace.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You can research to the point of confusion. You must decide how long you will wait for answers and then stop. If you can't find out what you need, ask for help. Someone always knows more than you about a particular subject, and it's OK to ask.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have a lion inside you, Libra, and it's time to let it out. Permit yourself to be who you are, and feel assured about it. You are an amazing human being, and you can live knowing it.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Chariot

You come out of your struggles stronger and better than you came in, Scorpio. The things that can seem to harm you actually end up working for your greater good. When you experience a challenge, ask, "How is this working for my good?"

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Devil

You can be tempted to hang out with people you don't really like because you're bored, Sagittarius. Is that a good idea? Consider the outcomes first.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Fool

Sometimes, when you begin, a part of being a beginner is not being afraid to look like a "fool." Embrace the challenges of starting something new, Capricorn. Don't be afraid to ask questions or admit you don't know something.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

This is a period marked by abundance in relationships, Aquarius. Focus on nurturing people you love, whether platonic or romantic. You can make plans or give a spontaneous gift.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Don't wait till you're at the final destination to celebrate, Pisces. Don't be afraid to get together with your friends to host a night of fun and celebration. Celebrate the wins in your journeys.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.