5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 21, 2025

On March 21, 2025, the Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius, and Vestra retrograde in Scorpio begins. Five specific zodiac signs are posed to experience very good horoscopes on this Friday: Libra, Scorpio, Cancer, Sagittarius, and Pisces.

With the Moon in Sagittarius, new adventures open for us. We desire international travel and exotic experiences. We long to make friends with unique experiences and cultural outlooks. You may catch yourself philosophizing about the blue planet in the vast universe and even long for an escape.

All you have to do is be OK with stepping out of your comfort zone or pushing the limits of what you believe about yourself. Vesta Retrograde in Scorpio increases our longing for adventure, and this transit will last until June 14, 2025. So there's time to plan. Now, let's focus on the five zodiac signs and what their horoscopes predict for March 21, 2025.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 21, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Scorpio

Best time of the day for Libra: 11 a.m.

Libra, your horoscope this Friday is all about being the life of the party and living to the fullest! With the Moon in Sagittarius, anything you set your mind and heart on can be yours. So, free yourself within and shine bright like the diamond you are. Have you ever tried a grounding exercise? Something as simple as reading a book can help you stay in tune with your body. Do activities that help you connect with your inner voice and higher power to know what you should focus on today.

Advertisement

2. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Cancer

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 11 a.m.

Advertisement

Scorpio, what do you truly want out of life? Your heart will reveal secrets that help you shed any fears or doubts that hold you back from fulfilling your heart's desires and being happy. You have Sun in Aries in your corner, and since Aries and Scorpio both share Mars as a ruling planet, Aries Season is partially a great time for you to rediscover parts of yourself.

3. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Cancer: Cancer

Best time of the day for Cancer: 12 p.m.

Cancer, seek peace and quiet wherever you can, especially when you feel overwhelmed or anxious. Deep insights will arise from your subconscious to help you know your next steps in life. You'll find the answers you need to ace the current phase of your life. Make today a planning day if you have the luxury of time off. Pick what resonates most strongly within and why.

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 10 a.m.

Sagittarius, prepare for a fabulous day this Friday because you are about to have the most fun while exploring new spaces and embracing new experiences! With Sun in Aries here for you, you can carve out a unique path for yourself and shine bright. If you feel called to, make a vision board this week. It will help you push out of your comfort zone and expand your horizons while keeping your eyes on the prize.

Advertisement

5. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Pisces

Best time of the day for Pisces: 11 a.m.

Pisces, on Friday, focus on self-care and healing activities that fit your schedule. You may even want to include a partner or friend to enjoy quality time together. Choose your actions and activities more intentionally to bring positivity into your life and more courage. Since you are a water sign, Vesta in Scorpio may unveil deep messages from your subconscious so you can be mindful and more introspective.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.