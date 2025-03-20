2 Zodiac Signs Attract Abundance & Luck On March 21, 2025

March 21, 2025, is a day of revolutionary transformation for two zodiac signs that attract abundance and luck. The cosmos ignite a fiery, magnetic pull toward our goals as Venus retrograde in Aries forms a powerful sextile with Pluto in Aquarius. This aspect isn’t just about abundance — it’s about undeniable, irresistible magnetism, as our somatic minds and bodies wake up to the need for revolutionary growth.

Pluto, the planet of power, demolition and rebirth, is stirring up revelations in Aquarius, pushing us to break free from the outdated patterns holding us back. Meanwhile, Venus, the planet of love, beauty and abundance, is retracting her steps in the bold, independent sign of Aries, which is asking us to redefine what success truly means to us.

This isn’t about luck — it’s about transformation, stepping into your own power and realizing that love, wealth and success come when you stop waiting for permission and start demanding more from life. This Venus-Pluto sextile is an invitation to stop playing small and start taking up space in the most audacious way possible.

Venus in Aries doesn’t tiptoe around — she moves with fire, with purpose, with an unshakable belief that what she wants is already hers. Pluto in Aquarius, on the other hand, challenges us to think bigger and to chase after the version of ourselves we’ve only dared to dream about. This planetary transit sharpens our mind, it urges us to stay curious and open to change and make bold decisions that will shift our path in an instant.

So, if you feel like you’ve been playing it small or letting your potential pass you by, this transit is bringing in a revolutionary inclination to take charge of your path. This is the moment to attract all that you desire through harnessing your intensity, passion, intellect, and to fully start embracing the changes necessary for abundant growth.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on March 21, 2025:

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, today’s Venus-Pluto sextile is activating a deep, powerful shift in your career and long-term goals so you can manifest and attract more abundance and luck into your job. You’re not just working for success — you’re working for significance, and you’re craving something more than just a paycheque or a title. Pluto is intensifying your drive, revealing ambitions that you may not have even fully acknowledged before.

Maybe you’re thinking about a career pivot, redefining what success even looks like, or stepping into a role that commands more respect. Whatever it is, this Venus-Pluto aspect is pushing (OK, more like shoving) you towards levelling up. Today, the universe is handing you the blueprint to your next level of abundance — it’s up to you to build something that lasts with it.

That said, don’t rush into anything just yet. With Venus still retrograde, the best moves may be the ones you don’t make just yet. There’s power in stillness and waiting for the right moment instead of charging ahead. The universe is trying to tell you to slow down and let your next move marinate.

Think of it like letting dough rise. If impatience kicks in, remember — success isn’t rushed, it’s built to last. The smartest thing you can do right now is sit back, observe and let the right opportunities come to you (because they always do). So, for now, just let things breathe trust that clarity is coming, and know that when it’s go-time, you’ll be more than ready to claim what’s yours.

2. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Gemini, today’s Venus-Pluto is flipping the script on what you thought you knew — but let’s be honest, you live for a good plot twist. Right now, you’re caught in a full-on twin dilemma — one part of you is clinging to what’s familiar, while the other is itching to break free and see things in a whole new light. The very beliefs systems, and approaches to life that have shaped you up until now are turning upside down on their heads as we speak! It’s a lot — but deep down, you know you’re ready for more luck and abundance to enter your life.

Perhaps it was a book, a conversation with an ex you’ve officially outgrown (hello, Venus retrograde!), or maybe even a random reel you scrolled past on Instagram last night. Whatever it was, this transit today is pushing you to expand your mind and understanding of what’s possible. Now, you want depth. Meaning. Something that actually sticks. Today’s Pluto-Venus aspect is handing you a magnifying glass and challenging you to focus on what is actually worth your energy.

This is your time to expand your mind and establish yourself in the world as someone with wisdom actually worth listening to. Now is the time to focus on refining your message and figuring out exactly what you want to be known for. The universe is basically handing you a blank slate to rewrite your story.

So whether you’re launching a project, shifting career paths, or levelling up in your own self-awareness, this is your moment to put yourself out there. No more letting people put labels on you or tell your story for you. Speak up, claim your space, and watch how effortlessly abundance starts rolling in.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.