Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On March 21, 2025

On March 21, 2025, joy returns for three zodiac signs. We may not think it possible, but joy is just around the corner, and in order for it to return, we need to be present and willing.

There's a wave of positive energy heading our way and when Venus aligns with Pluto, it can also bring a change of heart. Astrologically, this transit has the power to reunite us with old desires, meaning this event can help us to remember what is important to us. When we are clear about what we want in life, the road to joy is much easier to access.

When Venus aligns with Pluto, the season of joy opens up for these three zodiac signs. How long this season will last is actually up to us, but with enough positive backup, we can take it all the way.

Joy returns for three zodiac signs on March 21, 2025:

1. Taurus

Joy returns on Friday, Taurus! You have seen yourself when you get down in the dumps. While you feel it's OK to indulge like that for a time, you know that it's not healthy for you to stay in that dark place. You're the first person to help yourself up.

When Venus aligns with Pluto, you're in the right headspace for personal change, and you aren't about to settle for "just OK." In fact, you want it all. You want to invite joy into your life, and Taurus, this is definitely the season for it.

There's someone in your life that you want to trust more than you do now, and you feel they hold the key to so much of your joy. While you're not fond of giving someone that much of your power, you feel that during this Venus-Pluto transit, you may want to test them out. Perhaps they really are right for you.

2. Virgo

So much of what brings you the great joy that you'll be experiencing during this time is that it all comes to you as a surprise. You had no idea that you could be this happy at this point in your life. You were content, yes, but now you're overjoyed.

You often take positivity energy with a grain of salt, meaning it's nice while it's here but you aren't banking on it staying. You are, by nature, skeptical, so when the table turns on that way of thinking, it shocks you.

Fortunately the shock will lead you to an incredibly good space where you permit yourself to feel great joy. Venus aligns with Pluto for the purpose of letting you accept great change, which you do easily on this day.

3. Libra

You are on the verge of experiencing something that you've always hoped would happen. Now, it's here and it is good! The joy you receive from this experience coincides with the Venus-Pluto event, and you'll find that March 21 starts it off right.

You have always been someone who follows through on your ideas, and during the Venus-Pluto transit, you'll see that you've been right to do so. This day brings you to the culmination of much positive thinking.

You no longer have to hope something great happens, Libra, you're there. The great thing is happening on this day, and will continue to bring you great joy for a very long time to come. Life is good and you will inspired by it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.