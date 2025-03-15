What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 16, Per A Tarot Card Reader

There's something special for you to know about your zodiac sign for March 16, 2025, according to the daily tarot horoscope. The Moon is in Libra when the Sun is in Pisces, which impacts your daily life, career, and friendships.

The Moon in Llbra encourages you to balance work, play, and your emotional attachment to things. Remember to value people over temporary things that won't matter tomorrow. The tarot card for Libra is Justice. If you are a Libra or any air sign, including Aquarius or Gemini, a legal matter may reveal something interesting, like a new career or continuing education you may wish to pursue. Now, here's what's in store for your zodiac sign.

Tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Fool

Don't act impulsively, Aries. You are prone to jumping to conclusions and rushing toward a finish line without much strategy. While your tenacious spirit benefits you often, today is a day to heed warnings from others.

You don't have to sit on the sidelines, but you can take your time to do what you set your mind to do. A little caution at the start can save you from timely errors — or worse, costly.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Do you worry you may get stuck in a rut if you're not careful? Even the most successful people can fall into a routine and become trapped by the daily grind.

Today, break the cycle before it starts. Commit yourself to doing something you don't ordinarily do today. Go for an evening stroll. Visit a coffee house or bookstore to check out the latest best sellers.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

Even when your heart is in the right place and your intentions are pure, the green eye of envy can sneak in and create a bout of jealousy.

You may want to spend more time with a friend out of a sincere desire to hang out, but their busy schedule gets in the way. Be patient or offer to help out. You never know if one small thing can help you get what you desire and make your relationship closer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

People often offer more feedback than is asked for — parental advice, relationship advice, financial help — and it can come off as judgmental and a little lofty.

You may want someone to love you as you are without all the extra commentary. Share how you feel. Be open and honest so they know where you stand.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Rejoice! This is a great time for you financially to start a new project and see what may benefit you in a future business endeavor.

Use this window of time wisely. Make notes where you gather your thoughts and ideas. You can check out which ideas are most viable later when you can sit and focus with undistracted time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Is it tough to find the right balance in your life between work, family, and personal needs?

Today, tackle your problems on paper. Can you prioritize self-care even if it starts with a notebook, calendar, and a to-do list? See how you can use time blocking to make the things you want to do each day work.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Collaboration is key to your success, Libra. You can be a leader who encourages everyone to work together as a team.

When you pull the right resources and give each person in your life something they love to do when planning a future event, everyone is more motivated to get things done.

Create a schedule and find a fun way to send reminders while holding each person accountable to their part — without nagging, but encouraging instead.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Fear can make the least controlling person a little more intense, and that may happen to you today if you are worried about a deadline. Do all you can within your power to hit your goals.

Try to avoid depending on people you know have trouble keeping their commitments. You may find it much easier to depend on yourself right now.

It's OK to say you want to do something important on your own if that's what you need to get things done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Strength, reversed

A little bit of patience can go a long way. Yes, sometimes being assertive is the way to go, but there are also times when backing off is better.

You may feel tempted to push into a situation by sending off an email, making a call, or texting a follow-up. However, trust that things that are meant for you will come. See if waiting actually is the power move you need right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

Branch out socially. You may not get every emotional need met by one or two people. You may need a friend who loves to shop and another who enjoys cooking or fitness.

Don't feel guilty for sharing time with more than one person beyond your best friends. Every relationship has a purpose, and each can be wholesome and good.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands, reversed

Not all results are sudden. You may have to wait a very long time for the work you do to create an end product that's tangible.

You may be tempted to focus solely on the outcome, but once the work is done, wait. Be patient. Things take the time that they take to get where they need to be.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

A sudden problem can catch you off guard when you least expect it. You may think that you could have avoided what happened if you had been better prepared or more astute. But, that's not always the case.

Humans and life can be messy and unpredictable. Do what you can. What you can't consider asking for help since leaning on a friend could be the good that comes out of what's inconvenient.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.