4 Zodiac Signs Immune To Mercury Retrograde Starting On March 15, 2025

Mercury retrograde begins on March 15, bringing with it communication breakdowns, travel disruption, and general confusion. While most people will be doing everything they can do avoid the planet's wrath until it turns direct on April 7, according to astrologer Neda Farr, four zodiac signs are immune to Mercury retrograde's worst effects.

"They are going to be the luckiest zodiac signs during Mercury retrograde," Farr explained, as they're "about to start a new chapter in their life regarding love or finances" in spite of Mercury retrograde's typical setbacks.

Four zodiac signs immune to Mercury retrograde starting on March 15, according to an astrologer:

1. Taurus

Taurus, "You are naturally going to be at ease during Mercury retrograde this month," Farr said.

Immune to the confusion and brain fog that typically accompanies Mercury retrograde, Farr explained that you'll be more likely to make rational and well-thought-out decisions and plans, increasing your chances for success because your ruling planet Venus "is grounding your sense of self." This means that this month is all about opportunities to improve both your career and personal relationships.

"You are going to get financial and emotional benefits" from this Mercury retrograde, and shockingly, these benefits might come from an unlikely source — an ex, said Farr. So, if you experience a blast from the past this month, don't be too quick to write it off. Even if you're not getting back together, they may have access to the connection you need to take your career to the next step.

This is gonna be an insane time of significant personal growth for you, and you're gonna feel more connected to your true desires and values," Farr said.

2. Leo

Leo, you experience a "surge of creativity this month," began Farr. Though this might sound insignificant, this creativity will help prevent the typical fallouts that most signs experience as a result of Mercury retrograde.

"Your charismatic nature is going to attract beneficial partnerships this month and opportunities that would usually be stalled or complicated by Mercury retrograde," she explained.

From launching projects to entering into relationships that influence your future, life will not be the same starting March 15.

"You are going to feel unusually inspired and supported even though we have Mercury retrograde," ended Farr.

3. Sagittarius

According to Farr, "You are going to have this ability to see the bigger picture" this month. You'll find it much easier to avoid getting dragged down by Mercury retrograde as you finally focus on your dreams and deepest desires.

"You are going to experience travel opportunities or educational pursuits that expand your horizons this month," Farr said, and as everyone else feels increasingly restricted by Mercury retrograde's usual setbacks, you're immune to its effects as good luck comes your way. "This is also going to initiate a period of learning and exploration that are going to significantly change your views on the world."

So, if you're looking to enrich your life, continue with your educational journey. Not only will your educational journey open new doors, but it'll help you keep an open mind as well!

4. Aquarius

Aquarius, you're usually great at handling Mercury retrograde, which is no match for your innovative thinking and quick solutions.

"You are going to find technological and unconventional solutions to problems that are going to stump others during the Mercury retrograde," Farr explained, paving the way for great breakthroughs with the potential to expand your career.

"You are going to launch new initiative, social projects and really connect with the community," said Farr, which will not only help you thrive through this turbulent period but also set the stage for your continued success. "You are going to be shocked by the new beginnings and good fortune you'll receive in March," Farr said.

