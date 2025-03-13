Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On March 14 — The Full Moon Aligns With The Sun

Astrology teaches each zodiac sign an important relationship lesson, thanks to our March 14, 2025, love horoscopes. The Virgo Full Moon Lunar Eclipse officially begins the new series of eclipses along the Pisces and Virgo axis.

Last September a Pisces Lunar Eclipse occurred, however, because the North Node wasn’t officially in this water sign as of yet, it served as a preview of events to come and a call to embody faith for the process. Now, as the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse occurs in Virgo, you are ready to do more than have faith. Today's eclipse is a call to action.

Eclipses will continue to occur on the Pisces and Virgo axis into 2027, highlighting themes between your human self and that of your higher self. This period will also include being able to heal from a wound of lack, as well as codependency and unhealthy boundaries. By doing so, you will embrace greater faith in the process while recognizing that what you can create in your romantic life is the direct result of your actions.

You always have a choice as to what you do, and it’s not about one or the other; instead, knowing which to utilize depends on the situation. This Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur opposite the Pisces Sun, drawing you to reflect and learn while knowing that sometimes the best course of action is simply observing.

With Venus retrograde, and Mercury retrograde set to begin on March 15, you mustn’t take immediate action. Observe what arises, but know you may not have the clarity you’re truly seeing until after the Solar Eclipse and New Moon in Aries on March 29.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 14, 2025:

Aries

Be honest with yourself, Aries. The Virgo Full Moon Lunar Eclipse will highlight your house of well-being, bringing insight into whether your actions support the relationship you desire or are working against you.

This is a time for self-reflection and healing, especially as you may have lower energy levels during this lunation. Remain open to seeing the truth and not just what your intentions have been.

As this period of growth you are beginning to move through will completely transform your romantic life.

Taurus

Hold space for all that is unknown, Taurus. Holding space for the unknown isn’t always comfortable for you, but it is necessary with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo.

Virgo rules over your house of marriages, committed relationships, and your divine sense of happiness.

This lunation may be a wake-up call in your relationship that you’re not as happy as you previously thought.

Yet this process is just beginning, so it’s important to surrender to the process rather than making any immediate decisions.

Gemini

Healing is what fuels change, dear Gemini. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo occurs in your house of committed love, home and family, signifying a time of deep healing and changes.

You may find yourself having to confront old emotional wounds, especially involving abandonment and past trauma.

Yet by doing so, you will be able to positively progress a current or new relationship in your life which may lead to relocating in the next few years.

Embrace the opportunity to heal now so you can enjoy new adventures.

Cancer

Take care of your peace, Cancer. You deserve to feel supported in your relationship and live the life you’ve always dreamed of. However, you have recently been through a great deal and feel greater sensitivity during this lunation.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of understanding, prompting you to recognize where you’ve been overdoing it and where you need to care for yourself.

If you’re in an existing relationship, it’s important to share how you are feeling, while if you’re single, it's better to focus on your emotional needs than to start dating during this time.

Leo

Ground yourself in what is real, Leo. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of finances, self-worth, and priorities.

This will lead you to evaluate your life in a major way as you reflect on what you’ve been investing your energy into, which includes your romantic relationship.

You will begin to go through a massive phase of transformation with this series of eclipses, but you must recognize what you are worth and what truly is of value to you. Appearances can be deceiving, but the heart never lies.

Virgo

Pay attention to what surfaces in your romantic relationship, sweet Virgo. You will be intensely impacted by the new series of eclipses on the Pisces and Virgo axis, but you will also see your romantic relationship tested.

If you are in a relationship aligned with your highest self, these changes will bring you closer together. However, if you are not, then the next few years will bring about a separation or break-up, which will occur toward the end of 2025.

Right now, you don’t need to know how it will all turn out, but you do need to honor your emotional feelings and remain aware of what surfaces in your romantic relationship.

Libra

An ending is a beginning, dear Libra. You’ve been in the hot seat, so to speak, since 2023, when the eclipses first began on the Aries and Libra axis.

This has brought immense changes into your romantic life and the end of a relationship. While there is still one more Aries eclipse later this month, you are guided to focus on a new beginning with the Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo.

Virgo helps you tap into your intuition, spirit, and ability to heal; therefore, you must focus on yourself during this time rather than solely trying to make a relationship in your life work.

Scorpio

You deserve to have your entire life aligned with your soul, dear Scorpio. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of connections and wishes.

This will prompt you to reflect on your relationship and your connections with others in your life.

You may have realized that you’ve outgrown your current situation but have struggled to figure out how to change it.

This energy will allow you to understand exactly what you must do to have the relationship you’ve always wanted and the life you've always wanted.

Sagittarius

There is always room for improvement, Sagittarius. Take note of how you want to be seen by others and how you think they view you. External versus internal validation may arise with Virgo's Full Moon Lunar Eclipse.

This may prompt you to face harsh truths about how your partner or actions see you. While this may feel uncomfortable, you can improve matters, but only if you hold space for your personal growth.

This isn’t an attack by the universe but the ability to finally be seen as the person you know you can be.

Capricorn

Whatever you believe will become your reality, Capricorn. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo highlights your house of luck, abundance, and spirituality.

This may have you reflect on the chances you’ve taken in your romantic life and your past decisions. You will be emotional during this time, which may lead you to seek divine guidance.

You don’t need to do anything particular to connect with spirit; just start talking and listen for what you hear. By embracing this time of heightened spirituality, you will open yourself to new experiences and possibilities that will positively impact your romantic life.

Aquarius

Step into your power, dear Aquarius. You can struggle with stepping into your power, especially in relationships, as you are a natural giver. While being able to extend understanding to your partner is essential, you want to make sure that it’s not to your detriment.

The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of intimacy, transformation, and shared resources. This can help you progress your relationship and move together in the next few years but may also lead to power or internal struggles.

By owning your power and recognizing what yours is versus your partner's, you will better navigate the changing tides of your romantic life.

Pisces

Embrace the divine plan for your life, dearest Pisces. The Full Moon Lunar Eclipse in Virgo will occur in your house of relationships, which will test weaker connections and help bring stronger ones closer together.

Yet, this eclipse will also magnify your relationship with yourself and the divine, ensuring that you are putting forth the effort for what you say you want. Be mindful of what arises in your romantic life during this time, as it will be part of a theme in the coming years.

Let yourself embrace the divine plan for your life, knowing that doesn’t mean you won’t have to work to achieve it.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.