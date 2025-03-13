What does your daily tarot card reading reveal for your zodiac sign on March 14, 2025, during the Full Moon in Virgo? Whenever we have a Full Moon phase, it's the perfect time to clear away negative energy and ask the universe to release what we don't need in our lives.

If you have a tarot card deck of your own, place it where it can collect the light to recharge. If you enjoy watching the full moon, take a cup of water and capture it's light in the bowl. Enjoy a sip of it and allow yourself to recharge your spiritual energy. What do we need to know about the day, according to a single tarot card? Let's explore and find out.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's tarot horoscope for March 14, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

It has taken a journey to get where you are today, Aries, and it is worth celebrating.

You may see how the highs and the lows have shaped you to be who you are. Despite your most difficult moments, you can find joy and purpose in it all right now.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Do you feel like your responsibilities are growing larger and larger, Taurus? Life may have piled up, or saying yes to too many things may have caused you to feel overextended.

This is a good time to be selective about your “yes” and set boundaries where needed.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

What is your why, Gemini? Meaning, what drives you to do what you do? You may have recently gained a spark of inspiration propelling you into action.

Or, you have been in your pursuit for some time, and need to remember what got you started. Knowing the purpose behind your work is incredibly powerful, Gemini.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Enjoy the journey, Cancer. You know what you want, and you are faithfully moving towards it.

The work you are putting in will pay off and bring you much satisfaction.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Wands, reversed

A connection may be growing in your life, Leo. It may be professional, personal, or platonic.

Either way, seeing how it grows in your life is exciting. While some connections may occur naturally, solid relationships require effort and work— you can intentionally nurture it.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The Emperor

Where is your focus, Virgo? Your eyes and mind are incredible vessels. This is a wonderful time to check in and ensure they are fixated in the direction you wish to go.

For example, if you’re not careful, focusing too much on other people’s journeys can cause comparison to creep in on your own.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

The tide is turning, Libra. If you have felt in a rut, the good news is, you are finally breaking free! You may experience a greater sense of clarity and inspiration.

Let your ideas lead you, and take advantage of new opportunities. This is the time to take life by its hand.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Your intuition knows things you don’t, Scorpio. While your mind may be unable to trace its reasoning, trust it.

This is a wonderful time to reconnect with yourself in new ways, like meditating, getting in nature, or spending some alone time.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

The secret to having it all is realizing that you already do, Sagittarius.

Today, you may shift your attention to all of the things that are going right, and you will find that abundance will meet you where you are at.

Embrace gratitude; notice things that you typically wouldn’t consider.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death, reversed

You have what it takes, Capricorn. However, do you realize that?

This is the time to take steps toward your aspirations and goals— they don’t have to stay in your mind.

While you may feel people or situations are out to get you, you will rise above, and it will all be a greater testimony.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Strength isn’t always loud and overbearing, Aquarius. It can also be quiet and still. Today, your ability to have understanding and compassion for others can be your greatest asset. Lean into your intuition; don’t shy away from it.





Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Rest up, Pisces. You've done all you needed to do this week in many ways. While your to-do list could still have pending items, it's good to pause momentarily.

Give thanks to the universe for everything you've accomplished. Invite the universe in to help you finish what's left to do.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.