5 Zodiac Signs With Very Good Horoscopes On March 14, 2025

Five zodiac signs will have very good horoscopes on Friday, March 14, 2025, during the Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo. A Virgo Full Moon is brilliant for finishing practical projects. Don't worry if you are still far from the finish line. Full Moon energy can push your productivity further and help you check off many milestones.

However, there will be a shift once the full moon darkens because of the total lunar eclipse. This day could bring out insecurities and the need to double and triple-check your work to see if you did everything correctly, even if deep inside you know you did.

Advertisement

Try to stay level-headed and grounded. Maybe do a few breathing exercises to bring a sense of calm during the intensity of the lunar eclipse today so you can get all you need to finish done.

Five zodiac signs with very good horoscopes on March 14, 2025:

1. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Libra: Libra

Best time of the day for Libra: 10 a.m.

Libra, tune into the energy of Venus. Friday is ruled by Venus, after all (your ruling planet)! Plus, with Pluto in Aquarius and Moon in Libra in your corner, you will experience tremendous inner growth and make breakthroughs in your life path. “Go big or go home” is the motto, but in your Libra way. Now's also a great time to use the power of flowers to help you manifest what you want. Reading books on this subject can help you perfect the right routines and affix floral images and symbols to your vision board.

Advertisement

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m./p.m.

Advertisement

Leo, live your life to the fullest! Don't let anyone rain on your parade. When you refuse to budge from positivity, the negative will flow out of your life. The cosmos conspires in your favor with the Sun conjunct North Node in Pisces. Dig deeper into your birth chart and learn more about yourself if possible. A solar return chart can highlight your current trends and life themes.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Scorpio: Leo

Best time of the day for Scorpio: 9 p.m.

Scorpio, rest and relax so you can bring your most powerful self to the fore in the coming days and week. With the Sun in Pisces and the Moon in Libra, try to do something you haven't tried before in this arena. Experiment with essential oils, dip into a mud spa or write in a journal and express the deepest desires of your heart. You are also encouraged to seek joy wherever you can, in all forms. Whether this is entertainment, food, music, relationships, and so on, choose what will light you up and steer away from the opposite on this day.

Advertisement

4. Sagittarius

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Sagittarius

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Friday is absolutely fabulous! Be ready for some cosmic shenanigans that help you make sweet memories with your family, friends, or a romantic partner. Don't let the fun stuff be the same old same old. Break out your creativity, and you'll have something special on your hands. If possible, go to the arcade and enjoy some old-fashioned, nostalgic joy and actual play. You can either go solo or with a friend.

Advertisement

5. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Libra

Best time of the day for Capricorn: 9 a.m.

Capricorn, do something different from your usual routine and watch deep inspiration and fantastic ideas fly to you. With the Sun and the North Node in the zodiac sign of Pisces, it's much easier for you to act instinctively when trying something new. Lend a helping hand to those in need, whether in your personal circle or your community, through charitable endeavors. Let your heart guide you for the best results.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.