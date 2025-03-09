What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About March 10, Per A Tarot Reader

It's Monday, zodiac signs, and your March 10, 2025, daily tarot horoscope reveals what you need to know to start the week off positively. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Sun is in Pisces. We have a day made for courageous acts while also remaining open and flexible during life's challenges.

Today, enjoy the limelight. Dress to impress. If you are working hard at your job, ask for feedback on how to improve. When around friends and family, listen well and allow people to share their problems without judgment. Per a tarot card reader, here's what else you need to know about your day.

What your zodiac sign needs to know about March 10, 2025, daily tarot horoscope:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Who do you influence each day? You may have someone young and eager to learn from you enter your life. Have you ever considered mentoring others?

Do you have a skill or a life story that can be encouraging to someone else? Be open to donating your time to others, especially people who are much younger than you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Be open to debate fairly with someone you don't agree with. It's better to be a fair debater than to hold on to just your opinion.

Listen with the desire to learn. Seek knowledge and be open to grow through a difficult communicative experience. You will be better for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You have set the foundation for what you want, and now, it's time to wait for the growth to happen.

Sometimes, a seed that's been planted doesn't show signs until much later in time. Don't disrupt the process. Trust it, and allow things to happen naturally.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Swords, reversed

Do you feel like you are stuck in a particular relationship or job?

Things may be difficult right now, but there is always an opportunity to learn from a challenging experience. Write down where you think you could grow the most, then use it to your advantage.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords, reversed

Are you being led by your feelings or your logical mind? Today, try to find the perfect balance between the two.

Connect with what your heart wants you to feel; make decisions and choices based on facts. When you find the common ground between reason and emotion, you are more in control, and that's where you need to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

Are you dealing with someone who has minor control issues? Some people demonstrate a need to control everything around them out of fear.

What might this person be afraid of? How might you bring the situation to their attention to help them overcome their negative emotions?

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Wands

Are you ready to take the next step, Libra? You want to go all in when you finally meet someone you love or feel passionate about a project.

Your free-spirited nature makes it so easy for you to be pulled into the romance of it all. Perhaps, today, you can allow yourself to indulge in the fun!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups, reversed

Communication, especially good conversation, is effort and work, but it doesn't have to feel burdensome.

Strive to be curious. Ask great questions. Seek to know others better. Instead of wondering why someone doesn't know you well, get to know the other person. You lead the pack when you are the one who moves the conversation forward.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

What's stopping you from cashing in on the reward you feel is due to you? Are you not getting the attention you need?

Do you have to start tooting your horn and humble brag around others? It can be hard to share your wins, but overcome self-doubt and allow yourself to do so. If you won't, who will?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups, reversed

You don't want to stay home all of the time? Go out and enjoy life. Try new things.

Learn about your community and find fun things to do with others. See what events or fundraisers you can attend. Connect with groups online to get in the know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles, reversed

If you're going through a financial hardship, try not to worry. Things will begin to improve for you soon.

It may be difficult today, but with time, patience, and some hard work, you'll figure things out.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Release the past. Holding on to your negative memories leaves little room or time to make new ones.

Why allow something you wish to forget influence the precious moments you have now? Instead, let go. Find new things to focus on!

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.