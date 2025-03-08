What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of March 10, According To A Tarot Card Reader

The tarot horoscope for March 10 - 16, 2025 has potent messages for every zodiac sign. After shuffling the cards, the Three of Cups and Four of Wands are the two general cards for everyone, guiding this week's reading and providing insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

Three of Cups followed by the Four of Wands is an encouragement to find friends and social connections who will celebrate your wins with you and whose victories feel like your victories, too. Any collaborative effort that brings this feeling into your life is worth being treasured because it's truly rare to find such camaraderie.

The love, support, and positive flow of energy between you and those you love and respect makes you more creative, sparks courage in your heart, and allows you to shed any old beliefs holding you back. You may also find your romantic soulmate or business partners who share your ambitious energy through such interactions.

Your zodiac signs weekly tarot horoscope for March 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Six of Pentacles

Aries, you have the Six of Pentacles as your tarot card for the week, encouraging actions and decisions that help build communities and create a positive experience wherever you go.

Kindness will win the day, and a helping hand will reveal more than just a good heart, especially if you are a business owner, work with large groups of people, or are in some public service industry.

Just make sure to set the right boundaries in your private relationships so no one can take advantage of this beautiful energy, thus bringing negativity into the mix.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Three of Pentacles

Taurus, you have the Three of Pentacles showing up for you this week, encouraging the need to be a team player even if you want to strike out on your own or are facing communication issues in your team or collaborative efforts.

Slow down if you feel that's the case, as that will make it easier to bring everyone together on the same page and open the floor for creative ideas to come forward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Ace of Cups

Gemini, you have the Ace of Cups showing up as your tarot card for the week. It speaks of love and the need to open your heart wide and not be afraid to be your full self.

While vulnerability can be scary, allowing others to see who you are makes you stronger and attracts friends and supportive people who recognize your heartfulness and wish to help you.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Two of Pentacles

Cancer, you have the Two of Pentacles showing up for you this week, encouraging the need to be more mindful so you can juggle all the important things in life without dropping the ball.

Yes, this will be difficult to do, but you have everything you need within you to help you succeed in your endeavors.

Whether the juggling involves raising children, work responsibilities, a side gig, or even private projects, as long as you hype yourself up with the right pep talk (maybe in front of the mirror) every day at the start, you'll be golden.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Hierophant

Leo, you have a major arcana card as your tarot card for the week — The Hierophant. This card highlights the need to adopt spirituality into your life.

Even if you have unconventional spiritual beliefs, having a ritual like lighting incense every day or meditating more frequently will help in more ways than one.

Seek out mentors to help you succeed in your endeavors. You don't necessarily have to interact with them if that's not feasible. Reading books from experts in your fields of interest or attending workshops can benefit you greatly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: The Chariot

Virgo, you have a major arcana card this week — The Chariot — urging you to go big and not hold back. You are very close to the finish line with your current goal and can win big if you trust yourself.

Perfectionism may hold you back, but try to remember that checking off the milestones is what matters right now as you can always fine-tune and improve your tactics in time.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Magician

Libra, you have a major arcana tarot card showing up for you this week — The Magician. It has a powerful message of self-awareness and confidence.

As long as you believe in yourself, nothing will be able to hold you back. You've got all the resources and luck on your side. So go for it!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, you have the Seven of Wands as your tarot card for the week. It reminds you that no one will ever want to conquer your goals as much as you will. Not your business partners, not your life partner, not your family, or even your closest friends.

Everyone must walk their own path in life to emerge victorious. So don't hold yourself back or allow anyone to push you over for the grand prize. You have the power to defend your position as long as you believe in yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Three of Wands

Sagittarius, you have the Three of Wands as your tarot card for the week. It encourages exploration and adventure, which is right up your alley!

While vacation days and good fun with friends can bring valuable insights, this week, try to pin your expansive moves to personal goals. This will help you stretch your limits and realize what you are capable of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Two of Pentacles

Capricorn, you have the Two of Pentacles this week as your tarot card, highlighting the many responsibilities you're trying to juggle at once.

Try to show up for all your responsibilities to the best of your abilities, and find ways to make the more mundane task of everyday life more enjoyable. For example, if you hate doing chores, pick out an audiobook so you can do two things at once and make the time more productive.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Nine of Cups

Aquarius, you have the beautiful Nine of Cups as a tarot card this week. It encourages you to seek happiness in all its forms and not allow drama or toxicity to take root in your life.

Steering away from negativity will uplift your spirit, bring you the best inspiration, and spark love in your life.

You may find a pet friend this week out of the blue, whether at a shelter or randomly on the road, maybe even through the cat distribution system!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, you have a major arcana card this week that echoes a similar message from the weeks before — The Wheel of Fortune.

Now's the time to set your sights on what you want — and don't budge. This will allow you to steer away from unnecessary distractions and seek out experiences and habits that bring something positive to you. This way, whether the wheel runs up or down, you will land on your feet and always know exactly what to do.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.