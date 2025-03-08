On Sunday, March 9, the Cancer Moon will trine Neptune in Pisces, creating a harmonious and loving energy in each zodiac sign's love horoscope and romantic life. While the Cancer Moon is helping you get in touch with your most intimate feelings, Neptune in Pisces will increase your intuition and desire for a spiritual connection. This energy makes you prone to want a meaningful, long-lasting relationship over an affair or short-term connection. You want a love that the whole universe conspired to bring together.

The Cancer Moon draws you inward to yourself and what matters most to you. This energy can have you dropping distractions and reuniting with the one you love while focusing on the love you give yourself. The Moon is at home in Cancer, which means this is a beneficial energy for you and one you can trust to help inspire emotional catalysts in your romantic relationship.

It’s important to let your intuition guide you today, trusting that what feelings arise can be trusted. You can create whatever you wish for in your romantic life, but you must trust yourself to know what you most need.

Love horoscope for each zodiac sign on March 9, 2025:

Aries

Trust in yourself to know what is meant for you, Aries. Neptune in Pisces will increase your intuition and help you see the deeper meaning behind recent events in your life.

This energy will affect your relationship as well as your home and family.

You may be processing from a recent break-up or separation; however, you may also want to reconcile with someone you love.

Try not to guess your feelings during this time, because by honoring them, you are telling yourself that you are worthy of what you most desire.

Taurus

Move past the superficial, Taurus. As the Cancer Moon creates a trine with Neptune in Pisces, you will want to create greater depth in your relationship and all those in your life.

You will feel social and outgoing; however, you need more than a superficial good time. This energy can help you discuss important topics or create a new connection with your partner.

Vulnerable conversations will become essential during this time, so it’s important to tap into your emotional side over your logical one.

Gemini

Love abundantly, Gemini. You are moving through an interesting period in your life and your relationship.

While you tend to pursue the finer things in life, you may realize you’ve fallen for someone who doesn’t fit the typical mold.

Rather than someone offering financial stability or wealth, you may view your connection with this person as the most valuable part of your life.

This doesn’t mean you will have to struggle in your life, but you deserve to learn that true love is the most abundant gift you can receive.

Cancer

Let yourself dream, sweet Cancer. You have been working with Neptune in Pisces since 2012, seeing a focus on new beginnings and spiritual meaning and learning about yourself.

As you prepare for Neptune to move into Aries at the end of March, you must tap into what this energy is meant to bring into your life.

The Cancer Moon is helping you connect with your emotional body, while Neptune in Pisces encourages you to reach for the stars.

No matter the state of your romantic life, it can get better, but you have to have faith that it will. This will allow you to listen to your intuition to realize your dreams.

Leo

Let everything change around you, dearest Leo. Today, the Cancer Moon and Neptune in Pisces highlight the importance of transformation within yourself and your relationship.

Of course, growth always has to begin within, but eventually, that process trickles out into your life so that you can see the rewards of going through everything you have.

While you are still being urged to not make any big decisions with Venus retrograde until April, you are being encouraged to continue to allow change to occur around you.

Don’t cling to any relationship; instead, just trust in the flow of the universe to always bring you to where you are meant to be.

Virgo

Let go of the doubt, Virgo. You have so much positive energy in your life right now, but you’re waiting for that proverbial other shoe to drop.

You may have made it through the most challenging phases of your life, just as you may be already with the love of your life. But you must let go of doubting everything remaining as good as it is now.

Oftentimes, when you have doubts regarding your life, when everything is going well, it’s because of your ability to receive.

Focus on receiving all you have in your life, knowing this is what you have always deserved.

Libra

Invest your energy into the healthy love you’ve always desired, sweet Libra. The Cancer Moon is helping you to understand that appearances can be deceiving, as what matters is how you feel in your relationship.

Yet, as the Cancer Moon aligns with Neptune in Pisces, your optimism at improving your relationship will be heightened, allowing you to create a healthier and loving connection.

Focus your energy on how to make your relationship healthier, not by teaching your partner, but by setting the example for what you hope to receive.

Scorpio

Make way for new love, Scorpio. You may have thought the life and love you’ve been dreaming of would have to wait for a better time.

Yet, the universe always reminds you that catalyst moments happen when they’re meant to and not necessarily when you’ve planned for them.

The Cancer Moon and Neptune in Pisces will create an opportunity involving travel or a new experience, putting you on the path of new love.

You will have to believe in this new love because there may be a tendency to shut down and not be open to what arises. You deserve the love you’ve always dreamed of if it arrives unexpectedly.

Sagittarius

Be open to seeing the truth, beautiful Sagittarius. You’ve been going through a phase of immense transformation within your romantic and home life.

This may have had you relocate or move closer to family. As much as you thought that you were making the right decision in the past, today brings a new awareness that could have you seeing matters in a new light.

Try to hold space for the feelings that arise today, knowing that only the truth can help get you out of this difficult situation. No matter how much you love those in your life, you deserve happiness, too.

Capricorn

Imagine your way to a better love, Capricorn. Today’s Cancer Moon brings up all sorts of positive and romantic feelings in your relationship, while Neptune in Pisces is helping you develop a sacred understanding of your romantic life.

You may feel drawn to express yourself to your partner or be honest about their value in your life. You can tend to have a business approach to love; however, with this energy, you can honor your heart, letting you drop any walls you’ve still had up.

This is a day for connecting, sharing, and letting yourself be completely in love.

Aquarius

Only you know what it is you need, Aquarius. Today’s Cancer Moon is still bringing up the necessity for boundaries while Neptune in Pisces is making you thoughtful about what and who truly brings value to your life.

Hopefully, your romantic partner adds to the love and peace in your life; however, if it feels like they don’t, you may distance yourself from them.

This won’t be permanent. However, you need to honor your feelings because forcing yourself to do anything will result in greater challenges.

You know what you need, and today, you may have to be the one to give it to yourself.

Pisces

Love is often a test of faith, sweet Pisces. The Cancer Moon helps you understand what you need from love, while Neptune in Pisces encourages you to have faith in your desires.

Try not to let yourself become overly logical during this time, especially with Saturn still in Pisces.

Love often does require a test of faith. Whether it’s letting someone in for the first time, accepting an apology, or letting your relationship grow, truthfully, you never know how something will turn out until you create the space for it.

Embrace your faith, and let yourself honor what you desire so that you can start taking the steps to attract it into your life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.