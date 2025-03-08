4 Zodiac Signs Receive Blessings From The Universe On March 9, 2025

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on March 9, 2025. Let the blessing flow as the Leo Moon shines upon us, showing us that there is so much to look forward to.

The days of skepticism and doubt are getting dull; we aren't that interested in being mopey and down; we want to have fun. We want to be ourselves again, our fun-loving selves. During the Leo Moon, four zodiac signs will take it upon themselves to get out of that funk and into something that feels promising and happy.

This astrological transit is pure positivity, but there's also an aspect of courage; if we dare to believe in happiness, we will be blessed with exactly what we believe in.

Four zodiac signs receive blessings from the universe on March 9, 2025:

1. Taurus

It's not like you were standing around talking to the universe in your house, one day, asking for blessings ... or were you? That's the thing with you, Taurus ... you do believe that the universe listens to your prayers, and those prayers will be answered on this day, March 9.

You've got the Leo Moon on your side, which gives you the power of persistence. You knew it all along; you knew that you weren't alone in your hopes and dreams and that eventually the universe would bless you with this day.

And just as it goes in your fantasy, the universe has blessed you with the power and the joy you have wanted to experience. All goes well with you, Taurus, so make the best of it during the Leo Moon.

2. Gemini

This is the day you get that blessing you've been waiting for, and while you have no idea how, when, or who will deliver this sign, you can know that the universe has your back during the Leo Moon.

Here's a day that puts you back on the map again, and what's meant by that is, during the Leo Moon, you feel a surge of confidence, which works wonders in your Gemini world. You are someone who needs confidence to accomplish things, and you've got a ton of it on March 8, 2025.

The Leo Moon has everyone feeling a little better than usual, but in your case, it's the very thing you've needed, and you plan on using it well. Go out there and enjoy yourself, Gemini. The day is yours.

3. Scorpio

If there's one thing you are up to your eyeballs in, it's negativity and the idea that you have to process it all the time. Enough with all of this negativity! During the Leo Moon, things change, and for that, you are quite happy.

March 8 brings the Leo Moon; with it comes hope and your ability to shut out the noise. Oh, what a relief it is, Scorpio, and a blessing!

You feel as if the universe is taking you up on your desire to pull away from all the noise and drama of life during these times. Well, this one is up to you, and it does seem that the universe fully supports your desire, so...have yourself a ball.

4. Aquarius

You are up for some top-shelf blessings on this day, Aquarius, as it seems that the universe has favored you to the degree where all things in your life seem to fall into place. You feel good, healthy, and on top of your game.

During the Leo Moon, you'll not only feel lucky and happy, but a certain kind of power comes along with the deal, making you feel as though you can do no wrong. You've got the discretion not to go overboard, but still, you feel ... nervy.

And it pays off for you during the Leo Moon, as you may find that all of this blessed happiness has a purpose, and so much of that purpose is to share it with others. Friends, family, and loved ones are all part of the Leo Moon plan for you, Aquarius.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.