Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On March 9, 2025

Luck favors three zodiac signs on March 9, 2025, which is much needed as we may have felt needy and alone recently. But in those silent moments, good fortune can be found.

Aloneness is OK, as we all go through these moods, but rest assured, this successful day will bring three zodiac signs good luck and positive relationships. These three zodiac signs get to remember what it's like to do things with friends, and while that may sound like an odd statement, many of us have gotten so wrapped up in our dramas that we've forgotten what it's like to have fun.

We will have good luck. We get to enjoy ourselves and possibly have a great time with the people we love and perhaps haven't seen in a while. Moon trine Saturn reunites us with those we care about, and that, in itself, is a lucky thing, indeed.

Luck favors three zodiac signs on March 9, 2025:

1. Virgo

Design: YourTango

At this point in your life, you can use all the luck you can get with a horoscope. During the transit, the Moon is trine to Saturn, and the odds are in your favor of encountering some success. On March 9, you will see that it's a good idea to trust your gut and go with it.

This implies that whatever choices you are about to make, if they feel good to you, then go with them. Moon trine with Saturn brings up the idea of rules; you know and obey them. Perhaps this is a good day to review why you obey them.

You encounter only the best of luck simply because the rules you follow are good for you. Being smart works for you, Virgo ... it always has. Honor the transit of Moon trine Saturn, as it's on your side.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

You will not only encounter good luck on March 8, but you might also encounter someone who embodies good luck to you, which will instantly register as a good thing. You've got the transit of Moon trine Saturn to put things into perspective.

And that means that, during Moon trine Saturn, your feelings of trust will return, allowing you to feel good about this special person and the feeling that they are somehow ... a good luck charm for you.

Moon trine Saturn always comes with the idea that there's more than meets the eye when it comes to people, and in your case, the good fortune you'll receive is based on your trust in this person. You believe they bring luck, and so ... luck is created.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

You will walk right into a very lucky day today, Pisces, with reverberating aftereffects. Because you are smart and know when to speak up, you may find that what you say today, during this special transit, Moon trine Saturn, has more power than you thought.

Opening your mouth and saying what's on your mind during this time will create a vortex of incredible good luck to encounter. It may feel like a chance encounter, but there are forces at play here, and they all lead back to the planet, Saturn.

Bending the rules might be what helps you to make luck during this transit, as so much of this day is about rules and perhaps the need to break a few while you're at it. You don't like constraints, and freeing yourself from them may take you right into that encounter with good luck.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.