Each Zodiac Sign's One-Card Tarot Horoscope For March 9, 2025

On March 9, 2025, our daily tarot card starts with the Moon entering the wildly courageous zodiac sign, Leo. Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope provides insight into this lunar energy, which can bring out interesting dynamics before the work week starts.

Until the sun sets today, do nesting activities. Cook meals in advance. Go grocery shopping. Get the laundry done. Pick your favorite outfit in the evening and prepare for the week ahead. Plan to give yourself the royal treatment by enjoying life's simple pleasures.

Leo's Moon energy also brings attention to the Sun tarot card. So, if you have a great week in store or some hard stuff to address, don't worry. Things will turn out how you need them to. Now, on to see what's in store for you.

Each zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Sunday, March 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

You have a sweet side, and then there's the stronger side of you that you don't usually show unless it's necessary.

Today, business dealings or career-related matters may bring out your more ruthless side. Show your grit and determination. You are focused on your dreams; nothing can stop you unless you allow it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You were meant for success, Taurus. You are climbing to the top, and there is no glass ceiling. Your ambition is what helps you to do so well today.

Because you desire to win, you spot opportunities where others have failed to look. When it's your turn, you seize it!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Hide your great idea in your heart for a little while, Gemini. Be sure that you understand what your dream is and how you want to attain it.

You may be too quick to share your thoughts on social media or with a friend. This time, wait. Let it ruminate. Let it go deep into the core of your want.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Right now, things may feel unfair to you, but believe that eventually, life will take a turn for the better.

There is always a lesson to be learned during hardship, and as a diamond becomes stronger under pressure, you also become more structured in your life. You learn who you are!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Star, reversed

Unplug. When you feel your creativity or inner genius is lackluster or less vibrant, detach from social media and go outside.

Have positive experiences. Do something that fuels your mind and gives you a fresh outlook. Some days, a small change is all you need to spark your imagination.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Are you distracted? If you recently gave up your dating apps or decided to commit to one person, the old you may wonder if being single is better.

You may second-guess your decision to go off the market, even if you've been in a long-term relationship. Ask yourself if the grass is truly greener on the other side.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Hard work does pay off, but success can often be found in the details of your efforts. Are you hyper-diligent? Do you give your all?

Today, aim to take your work up one notch. Try to find new ways to improve, even if it's just one small detail you pay closer attention to.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Do you want to change careers or learn a new hobby? Is there something you've seen another person do to make some money that you'd like to try?

Today's tarot card encourages you to take your desire seriously and see what's involved. See if there's a course online you can learn from or if you can take a class near your home. See where learning can lead you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You can't be all things to everyone, Sagittarius, even when your schedule is nailed down to each moment.

Today, you may need to master the word 'no' when asked to participate in activities that sound fun but don't fit your schedule. You may fear missing out on some fun, but you'll sleep better tonight knowing you didn't overwhelm yourself tomorrow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

You're about to experience a surge of confidence, Capricorn. You may finally accept that you are truly an expert at something you do well.

It can be hard to wrap your mind around a changed identity when you're so used to being the student. But if you've gone from student to master, acknowledge it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance

You can quit a bad habit, Aquarius. You can do it if you don't want to overeat or indulge in things that aren't good for your body.

If you are struggling to follow through with your promise to yourself, consider joining a support group or reading books that encourage mindset shifts, especially when overcoming vices and habits.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

You can emotionally balance your feelings when you frame the situation in the right perspective.

How well do you understand others' points of view? What do you hope to get out of the current situation?

What may be necessary to give you the courage to let go of worry? Be truthful when evaluating your situation. Honesty will help you let go and be at peace.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.