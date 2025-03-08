5 Zodiac Signs Have Great Horoscopes On March 9, 2025

On Sunday, March 9, 2025, five zodiac signs will have great horoscopes. The Sun in Pisces is the main energy here, reminding us to embrace the beauty of the world and all its myriad colors. When you do, the entire galaxy shall open up to you. Curiosity can lead you far in your career goals and to hobbies and interests you may not have now but will love in the future.

There's a definite Alice in Wonderland energy here. So don't be surprised if you are more unconventional and eccentric. Your humor may be unusual, inviting surprise and fascination. As long as you tune into the collective, you will not feel alone and will always find the courage you need.

Five zodiac signs have great horoscopes on March 9, 2025:

1. Aries

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Capricorn

Best time of the day for Aries: 2 p.m.

Aries, trust your heart and its instinctive nudges. With the Moon in Cancer conjunct with Mars, you may not understand why these impulses lead you in a certain direction, but they will help you overcome fear and conquer challenges in your personal or family life. Journaling can bring deeper insight and be a lens into what's behind those feelings.

You will also fine-tune your instincts when you sing a song or hum a meaningful tune. The results on your subconscious mind will be surprisingly good.

2. Pisces

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Taurus

Best time of the day for Pisces: 2 p.m.

Pisces, focus on your family and the beautiful ties that bind all of you together. If possible, plan a future house party to gather everyone under one roof for a meal. Schedule time for a video call with your loved ones who live in distant places.

You will also thrive when you do simple but relaxing self-care rituals. Complete an adult coloring book page or try paint-by-numbers page. Dress up for yourself just because you feel like it. Working with puzzles can spark your creativity as well.

3. Taurus

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Pisces

Best time of the day for Taurus: 10 a.m.

Taurus, your horoscope on Sunday is all about the various delights life offers if only you are willing to step out of your comfort zone and engage in your friends' and inner circle's “weird” hobbies. With Jupiter in Gemini, trust the process; you will be surprised by what you discover!

You can also add glamour to your life by organizing your jewelry, clothes, watches, and accessories. This will make it easier to be more creative and wear with your outfits each day, thus bringing confidence to your appearance.

4. Leo

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Leo: Leo

Best time of the day for Leo: 10 a.m.

Leo, your horoscope on Sunday is wonderful! Play a new video game or read a fantasy novel. Watch a TV drama with supernatural elements, or hang out with friends and tell each other stories. With Jupiter in Gemini and Venus Retrograde in Aries, only amazing experiences await you.

You can also unleash your inner child by tapping into nostalgia. Eat something that brings back good memories. If the weather is nice, consider playing a sport you love.

5. Sagittarius

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Sagittarius: Leo

Best time of the day for Sagittarius: 11 a.m.

Sagittarius, your horoscope on Sunday is a mix of whimsical and routine. With Mars in Cancer and Venus retrograde in Aries, you can balance doing chores with having fun. You will revolutionize your life in the best ways while ticking off the pesky to-do list.

Play music on your bluetooth speakers. Listen to a full-cast audiobook as you do yard work. If possible, watch the sunset with your romantic partner or a friend. Enjoy your favorite beverage tonight. Let your heart guide you wherever it leads.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.