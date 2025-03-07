5 Zodiac Signs With Powerful Weekly Horoscopes For March 10 - 16, 2025

Between March 10 - 16, 2025, the astrology forecast and planetary transits are potent, resulting in powerful weekly horoscopes for five zodiac signs. Watch out for significant moments and life-changing experiences, especially over the weekend.

The greater part of the week is full of positive energy, strong drive, and dreamy creativity. But because we have two powerful astrology transits over the weekend, that's the period when you will experience significant change.

Advertisement

On March 14, there's a Full Moon Total Lunar Eclipse in Virgo, so don't be surprised if the effects of perfectionism creep up on you. If you have strong self-esteem and awareness, naysayers who are hyper-critical of you may come around. Don't allow this to take root because you will feel great triumph at not allowing a challenging situation to defeat you once the storm passes.

Mercury retrograde in Aries starts on March 15. It will stay in effect until April 7. So, be steadier in your actions and decisions, and try to take your time with decisions that don't need to be made quickly. If you must wait or rush, choose what's right for you.

Advertisement

Five zodiac signs with powerful weekly horoscopes for March 10 - 16, 2025:

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Aries: Capricorn

Best day of the week for Aries: March 11

Thanks to your proactive spirit and go-getter attitude, Aries, you will have a beautiful week. If you've felt low lately, bring confidence into the picture, and you will succeed. The second half of the week may be a more confusing period for you, especially in love. So, try to ground yourself with meditation or mindfulness rituals every day. This will allow you to keep your head and heart in sync for the best results.

Advertisement

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Capricorn: Taurus

Advertisement

Best day of the week for Capricorn: March 12

Capricorn, your week's horoscope encourages you to find the one in love through vision boarding or a manifestation ritual. If you already have a romantic partner, show up for each other more and try to find ways to introduce them to all the unexplored areas of your life and interests. Balance this with a strong focus on your career because that is quintessentially Capricorn and will always help you feel good. Making big moves is also encouraged, especially if it pushes you to be brave and bold.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Virgo: Virgo

Best day of the week for Virgo: March 13

Virgo, your week's horoscope has nostalgia attached to it and some retro vibes. If you suddenly feel like playing songs from high school, now's the time. Or, better still, lean into entertainment forums that help you trigger childhood memories, whether that's a cartoon show, "Dungeons & Dragons", or even "That's So Raven". Grounding yourself with mindfulness rituals is also recommended, especially with a Lunar Eclipse in Virgo on March 14.

4. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Pisces: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Pisces: March 13

Pisces, trust your gut above all else and know that the right person (in love) will show up when you are ready to embrace them, and so will soul friends. Focus on building yourself up from within and working on old wounds. A therapist can help you unlock deep healing and strengthen your psyche. So can alternative therapies like past life regression or hypnosis. Every action and decision that enables you to embrace relationships more heartlessly and be firmly in green flag territory will ultimately take you one step closer to true fulfillment and soulmate love.

Advertisement

5. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Best zodiac sign compatibility for Taurus: Aquarius

Best day of the week for Taurus: March 14

Taurus, be more conscious of the moon and its passage through the sky. You can even download moon tracker astrology apps that tell you what the zodiac sign of the moon is on any day. A Lunar Eclipse over the weekend will prepare you for the cosmic shifts and enable you to seize destiny and luck whenever something positive comes your way. Allowing negative thoughts to take root will directly interfere with clearsightedness. So steer clear of drama and continue to cheer internally for success!

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.