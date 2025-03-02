Your Weekly Horoscope For March 3 - 9, 2025

The weekly horoscope for March 3 - 9, 2025 starts with Mercury’s ingress in Aries on March 3. With the impulsive energy of Mercury in Aries, it's best to think before you speak this week.

Making connections and conjuring new ideas is easier this week, but because Mercury will station retrograde soon, it is best to keep those plans on hold until the planet of communication stations direct next month.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for March 3 - 9, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Mercury enters your sign this week, adding even more energy to your aura.

We start the week off with the Moon in Taurus giving you a new perspective and helping you further analyze how Venus retrograde is transforming your relationships.

Once the Moon moves into Mercury-ruled Gemini beginning on Wednesday, you will feel more spontaneous and have a strong desire to connect with other people.

Things start to settle down with the Moon in Cancer closing the week helping you to slow down and get connected with family and friends over the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The Moon in your sign at the start of the week gives you a lot of power, focus, and determination to succeed. You’re feeling quite optimistic this week!

The Moon enters Gemini on Wednesday, which opens a lot of opportunities to help you consider the path you’re on.

Closing the week is the Moon in Cancer, bringing a lot of collaborative energy that allows you to succeed with the help of others, especially if you feel stuck.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The energy from the Moon in Taurus makes the beginning of the week a perfect moment to spend time with someone you care about and focus on your relationships.

This energy continues once the Moon enters your sign on Wednesday, which helps your ideas take root. What path do you want to take? What skills do you want to grow?

Since the Moon will join Jupiter, you're more emotional and willing to connect on a deeper level with those you love.

Once the Moon enters Cancer on Friday, you will feel more grounded, focusing on those ongoing practical plans and making edits where needed.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Mercury enters Aries at the start of the week, boosting your ideas, giving you perceptiveness, and bringing people together.

When the Moon enters Gemini on Wednesday, you feel like you’re on a roll receiving insightful ideas — but remember not to start anything new because we’re in Mercury's retrograde shadow phase, which can mess with even the most carefully laid plans.

The Moon enters your sign on Friday, making you feel a lot more comfortable. With Mars in your sign and no longer retrograde (finally!), you feel more motivated to start planning your next moves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Mercury enters Aries early this week, adding more fiery energy to your chart that brings you the tools needed to embrace your role as the leader.

While you're inundated with inspiration, it's best to remain in the planning phase because Mercury will be stationing retrograde on March 14. Spending extra time planning now is better than having to go back to the drawing board once Mercury retrograde ends.

The Moon in Gemini on Wednesday adds some thrill and excitement to your week, awakening your adventurous side.

As the Moon enters Cancer on Friday, rest is a priority — you'll need your energy for next week!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Your ruling planet Mercury enters Aries at the start of the week, giving you more conviction in your ideas and abilities. Meanwhile, the Moon in Taurus provides balance and good ideas that will allow you to continue with this momentum.

The Moon in Gemini on Wednesday helps you strategize and brainstorm new ideas for your career path, with this energy making you much more of a go-getter. Nourish your ambitions during and strive for success this week.

After all of this hustle, the emotional Moon in Cancer over the weekend makes you feel a lot more comfortable surrounded by people you love and care about.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

With so much Aries energy fueling your relationships, the Mercury in Aries transit is wonderful for you, making you feel very encouraged to pursue what you want and strengthen your connections with other people.

The Moon in fellow Venus sign Taurus at the start of the week helps you get back to you. Take the first couple days of the week to nourish what you need and heal.

With the air energy from the Gemini Moon on Wednesday, you are excited to socialize and have fun.

The Moon is in the sign of Cancer on Friday brings deep analysis, self-care, and reflection as you gain the skills needed to navigate this retrograde season.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Early in the week, the Moon in Taurus brings your focus toward your relationships. It is time for you to get closer to your partner and friends.

The Moon in Gemini on Wednesday encourages you to find your strength and power. If things feel stressful, the middle of the week is the time to ground and center yourself while you’re strengthening your armor.

Water energy closes the week with the Moon in Cancer bringing optimism and freedom on Friday. Once you begin trusting yourself, you can close cycles and enter a new phase.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Connecting with your love story will be easier with Mercury entering Aries on March 3. You're open to the rather chaotic energy since it adds new life to your relationships.

The Moon in Venus-ruled Taurus at the start of the week reminds you that you need to get back on track and take care of yourself. Don’t neglect those routines that instill discipline!

The Gemini Moon on Wednesday channels the Mercury in Aries energy, enhancing your partnerships. Be innovative, work on an existing draft, or edit.

During the weekend, the Moon enters Cancer, a calming and important time to get back to yourself and your priorities.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Your support system continues to expand and grow, with the Moon in Taurus at the beginning of the week making you feel appreciative of those people you love and care about.

Once the Moon moves into Gemini on Wednesday, your responsibilities will be your priority, but you will be able to strike a balance between home and work.

Your relationships feel wondrous into the weekend with the Moon in Cancer on Friday raising your awareness about what other people want. You're changing your perspective this week and finding it easier to consider what your friends or romantic partner may need from you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, you are very receptive of the Mercury in Aries energy beginning on March 3, which fills you with optimistic light and hope. This is a very productive and relaxing week for you as you focus on home and family.

The Gemini Moon on Wednesday will be a welcoming air transit that gives you new ideas and inspiration. Bounce ideas off with friends who can help inspire you to get back to closing a creative project that’s in the works.

The Moon in Cancer on Friday gives you an edge at school or work. You will be more compassionate and understanding of those surrounding you.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The slow pace of the Taurus Moon ay the start of the week is an energy that allows you to recalibrate.

Pisces season has enabled you to explore your creative talents, and the Gemini Moon on Wednesday brings more momentum with Jupiter in the same sign.

The Moon in Cancer on Friday fuels your ideas and makes you more romantic. You find it easy to connect with people almost telepathically this week as your compassion and emotional intelligence shine through.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.