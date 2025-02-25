Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 26 — Chiron Squares Mars

During our love horoscope for each zodiac sign this Wednesday, February 26, we experience Chiron in Aries squaring Mars in Cancer. What will this astrological transit teach you about love, relationships, and personal needs?

You don’t heal to deserve love, but so you can recognize the difference between toxic cycles and a healthy relationship. Slow down and focus on yourself and your healing. The time spent healing your wounds will be rewarded by a love you know is different from any past patterns.

Advertisement

Chiron is the wounded healer in astrology, representing that no matter how another loves you, your wounds can only be healed by you. In Aries, Chiron is directed and focused on healing the self, which means you are tasked with the same.

As Chiron in Aries squares Mars in Cancer, you are given a profound chance to heal your emotional wounds and accept a healthier love. Mars has recently stationed directly in Cancer, giving you clarity about your wounds or past patterns.

In Cancer, there is a focus on your emotional well-being and wounds related to the inner child, specifically the mother wound. By giving yourself time to go into your healing, you can become the cycle breaker and heal to receive the amazing love that has always been meant for you.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 26, 2025:

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Give yourself over to the process, Aries. You are being shown the way forward, but it’s not a path that can be rushed. Give yourself time to reflect on what you experienced early in your life and how that has shaped the romantic choices that you’ve made.

You are guided to focus on your inner healing and family dynamics to understand your worth. This will help you stop chasing unavailable partners and finally receive the kind of love you have always given to others.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What is unconscious needs to be brought to light, dear Taurus. Wounds aren’t just those memories of painful events that you may have but the unconscious beliefs you were taught to have about love.

Give yourself some space today to reflect on your beliefs about love and relationships.

Be willing to challenge this inner story as you reflect on where it originated so you can be mindful of your truth.

This can help bring clarity into your romantic life and allow you to start speaking your truth confidently.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You are the one that determines your worth, Gemini. There may be a wounding of lack of working behind the scenes in your relationship dynamics.

A wound of lack can make you feel like nothing is ever enough, including yourself.

This wound can also have you chasing external proof of your worth instead of recognizing that you are already worthy. Give yourself time to reflect on this wound and practice affirmations around worthiness.

You get to define what makes you worthy, but the real game changer arrives when you realize you never needed to do anything to prove what you already are.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your romantic status doesn’t define you, sweet Cancer. You can often think that your romantic status defines who you are and your place in this world.

Whether you’re single or married, you have a uniqueness all your own. Focus on what lights you up today and what you want to pursue.

Try to see yourself as already as a whole instead of incomplete because you are still working on calling in that great love of your life.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Confidence is often silent, dear Leo. Try to remember that by being confident, the less boisterous you will be to prove that you are.

You don’t need to announce who you are or tell others what makes you special. Instead, you only need to focus on continually being yourself, as your actions define who you are.

Be mindful of situations where you feel the need to prove yourself. You don’t need to overwork or convince others of anything, especially your ability to love and be loved.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

What you avoid is often what is most necessary, Virgo. Try to practice greater trust for yourself rather than getting caught up in external measures of your relationship.

You are being guided through a portal of change meant to help bring you closer to the one you love. Yet, to do this, you can surrender instead of continuing to fight upstream.

Trusting in yourself and finding safety within can help you negotiate the changes in your romantic life to continue to experience the love you’ve always wanted.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Pay close attention to the cycles in your romantic life, beautiful Libra. Reflect on the similarities between your past partners and what you witnessed between your parents growing up. There are no coincidences.

You are in a phase of healing karmic and generational wounds involving love, but you need to give yourself the space to see the truth.

Plan on time alone today to reflect on what arises and be open to journaling to help you connect with your inner self.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

There is no end to the healing journey, Scorpio. Healing isn’t something that has a beginning and an end because once you start this process, it continually offers you new insight.

Be mindful of thinking that you’ve healed a particular wound, as this may limit your awareness.

It’s OK to admit that you are in a constant state of healing, as that will allow you to continually be open to showing up in a healthier way.

Embrace acceptance for yourself and your process and your partner’s. Healing doesn’t only change who you love, but how you love as well.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Explore your depths, Sagittarius. You will only allow yourself to be loved to the extent that you have learned to love yourself.

If you are craving a deeper, all-encompassing love, you must first be willing to explore your depths.

Continue to unravel your inner truth, as there is always deeper to go. By being willing to traverse your own layers, you can bring greater acceptance and love to yourself, which will help you receive the kind of love you’ve always craved from another.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You have to trust in your ability to heal, Capricorn. You may have been afraid about ending up in a relationship similar to that you saw between your parents as a child.

There has been some reluctance to commit or truly go all in on a relationship. However, you can see who you are apart from the wounds you have experienced.

Try to practice self-validation and look logically at the relationship in your life instead of from a place of fear.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Honor yourself first, Aquarius. You can care for yourself; because of that, you always know what you need.

Instead of giving your power away to a relationship, try to continue to care for yourself regardless of your romantic status. Your partner should add value to your life, but not by fulfilling needs that you haven’t yet met for yourself.

You do need your own love first, and by continuing to focus on this, you can also positively impact the relationship in your life.

Honor your ability to care for yourself, and you will continue attracting a relationship that meets all your needs.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your worth isn’t defined by who you love, sweet Pisces. You can place partners on a pedestal, thinking they are somehow better than you.

This leads you to enter relationships, thinking you need to change aspects of yourself or your life to be loved by others. Yet this belief is based on how you feel about yourself rather than anyone else.

Put yourself on a pedestal for once and let yourself see how amazing you are — as it’s not your job to change yourself for others, but to love yourself for you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.