When women are seeking out a forever partner, a soulmate, a potential husband, they may not have a gentle demeanor at the top of their list. Maybe they just don't see this trait as essential to their happiness, but there are incredible, beautiful benefits of falling in love with a soft, gentle man. And they may not be strikingly obvious at first.

Despite what a jaded attitude makes a woman think, there are men out there who make falling in love completely worth it. Whether it's their unwavering support, leaving room to grow together and as individuals, or feeling able to love freely, a sweet, kind man is something all women should aspire to have in a partner.

Here are 11 beautiful benefits of falling in love with a soft, gentle man

1. Ability to heal from the past

After being in a toxic relationship or a partnership that doesn't serve them, women will find that falling in love with a soft, gentle man gives them the ability to heal from the past. Considering how emotionally draining bad relationships are, it's no wonder why the average woman might feel exhausted in these unhealthy dynamics.

According to a study from the International Journal of Offender Therapy and Comparative Criminology, there are numerous emotional and physical effects of being in a toxic relationship. The most prevalent include anger, anxiety, fear, and paranoia, as well as weight loss, gastrointestinal problems, ulcers, and headaches.

These issues decrease life satisfaction, so for women who end up finding a man who is incredibly gentle and kind, it's a whole new world. And it leaves them open to healing as their man creates a safe space for them to do so.

2. Emotional stability

A woman's past relationships may have lacked emotional stability, bringing out the worst in her and her partner. No longer feeling emotionally validated, she may have lashed out as a way to express her frustrations. But one of the beautiful benefits of falling in love with a soft, gentle man is his emotional stability.

In bad relationships, contempt often stems from a build-up of resentment. According to the Gottman Institute, contempt is an attack on a partner's character and is one of the most destructive things someone can do to their romantic partner. But despite feeling this way in the past, this relationship is different.

With the presence of emotional stability, women feel safer and more secure to express themselves, leading to better emotional health with themselves and their partner.

3. Unwavering support

Everybody wants to feel like they have people to lean on in times of need, relying on a support system to get them through. After all, human beings are social creatures that demand connection in order to thrive.

According to data from the All of Us Research Program, results that were published in Nature Mental Health, the more types of social support a person has, the less of a risk they have for developing depression.

In a healthy relationship with a gentle man, women slowly feel like they can fully trust their partner and consider them a solid support system, as they provide a caring space to express feelings.

4. No drama

One of the most beautiful benefits of falling in love with a soft, gentle man is that he doesn't give into drama. Unlike other men, gentle, kind men aren't entering into a relationship looking for disagreements.

They understand that arguing constantly and encountering misunderstandings will only damage the relationship, and as research from PNAS found, misunderstandings can lead to confusion and more disagreement.

Thanks to their calm and collected nature, gentle guys don't allow misunderstandings to build up. Instead, they address the issue head-on and refuse to allow negativity to impact their connection, leaving no room for drama in the relationship.

If men like this do their best, there will always be a point at which encountering drama is inevitable. But the difference between a regular man and a gentle man is that a kind man will do everything they can to keep the situation from getting worse.

5. Personal growth and maturity

When a woman is in the right relationship, she grows and develops as a person. And actively choosing to commit to a gentle man tends to bring out the best in her, giving her space to mature and become the best version of herself.

Women in toxic relationships might find themselves becoming the worst version of themselves. No longer feeling safe and secure in their relationship, they will remain emotionally immature and unable to be introspective.

In a healthy relationship with a kind, gentle man, however, women feel encouraged by their man and become increasingly reflective of their own lives. This is important, as research from Frontiers in Psychology found that self-reflection can impact a person's attitude and even lead to post-choice satisfaction.

6. Patience

After dealing with a bad relationship where needs weren't met and frustration built over time, being with a gentle man opens the door to refining patience and self-restraint.

Unfortunately, people have become increasingly impatient, with a Fifth Third survey finding that one-third of people wait just one second before passing slow walkers, 96% knowingly consume extremely hot food or drink because they don't want to wait, and one-fourth of people approach the hostess stand after waiting just one minute to be seated at a restaurant.

Falling in love with a soft, gentle man means being a better person, so women who land a man like this can develop a more patient personality as a result. Whether it's patience at work or in a friendship, being in control of her actions is more useful than it is detrimental.

7. Embracing vulnerability

Most people are uncomfortable with expressing their emotions, especially when they feel like they can't trust their partner to embrace the way they feel. Some people are taught from a young age to suppress their emotions, growing up into adults who can't get through a conversation without losing their cool.

But for women, the benefit of falling in love with a soft, gentle man means feeling comfortable expressing thoughts and feelings. Men like this are reassuring, listen intently, and give their woman room to truly be themselves.

While it doesn't mean they won't mess up from time to time, they still understand how much hard work goes into a thriving relationship. They have the ability to look within and understand where their partner is coming from, and support them fully.

8. Compassion and kindness

In today's world, it's increasingly harder to find kindness and compassion. With coldness and cruelty at every turn, people have become too weary of trusting or helping strangers. But falling in love with a gentle man means compassion and kindness are present in abundance.

And according to research, including one study from the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, being actively kind has many health benefits, including changing the life of another person. Acts of kindness within a relationship can build a more loving partnership, based on empathy and true care.

9. Healthy boundaries

Developing boundaries is difficult, with many individuals being people-pleasers who don't want to step on anyone's toes. As a result, they don't know how to say no or stay firm in their boundaries. But for a woman who is falling in love with a gentle man, developing and maintaining those boundaries is much easier.

Most people don't want to admit it, but not having boundaries is terrible for their health. For instance, a study from the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found poor work-life balance is connected to worse mental and physical health. People will continue to neglect their boundaries in favor of keeping the peace within their work environment or home environment.

However, if women who are lucky enough to be with a kind man should expect an ease with sticking to their boundaries. After all, with their understanding and patient nature, just about anyone will feel comfortable voicing their opinions.

10. Loving freely

The most incredible benefit of falling in love with a soft, gentle man is learning how to love freely, unafraid of showing affection and adoration and receiving it in return. If a woman has been hurt by a past relationship, she may be reluctant to show love.

But loving the right person can transform people in unexpected ways. What once was a restrictive relationship can quickly turn into something freeing with the right person. So, a woman fortunate enough to be with a man like this, loving freely gives them the chance to delve deeper into themselves and each other as a couple.

11. More energy and motivation

When someone is in a toxic relationship, it can feel draining. No longer inspired, most people will allow the relationship to drag them down instead of lifting them up. But falling in love with a soft, gentle man does the exact opposite, giving women the motivation they need.

Whether it's having the energy to have tough conversations with their partner or finding an inner drive to push forward towards the career of their dreams, empathy in relationships has a funny way of healing and inspiring.

Finding a forever person who fuels a woman's passion is a rarity and should be cherished as such. And it's all possible with a good man.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.