Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For February 25, 2025
The Moon enters Aquarius sparking free thinking and spiritual growth.
Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is on February 25, 2025. What will your card reveal to you? We experience a surge of energy due to the Moon leaving Earthy Capricorn to enter Aquarius just three days before we have a new lunar cycle begin.
The Moon in Aquarius encourages us to think freely and to embrace unique and strange experiences. We can embrace our uniqueness and study spiritual topics, ranging from religious to the occult.
A little more insight is found in each individual tarot card of the day. See what yours says by zodiac sign.
The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 25, 2025:
Aries (March 21 - April 19)
Tarot card: Eight of Swords
Release regret from the past, Aries. You are free. You have nothing to lose by moving forward with your life.
That's why things from the past don't get to come with you beyond what's considered a memory. When you're ready to move ahead in your life, go for it, and leave what is in the shadows behind.
Taurus (April 20 - May 20)
Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed
Don't be your own worst enemy, Taurus. Make a decision here and now to allow yourself to be happy.
It only takes a simple decision to follow your heart. What makes you feel glad when you're doing it? Pursue it without holding back.
Gemini (May 21 - June 20)
Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed
Are you judging something, and it causes you to feel like you can't use it to create your dreams?
Every once in a while, the universe can test your determination so you can see that you really want what you say you want in life.
When you get less than you had desired and have to wait, use that time wisely. Consider your big why so you can recommit with renewed energy.
Cancer (June 21 - July 22)
Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed
Are you happy? Letting things go for a little while can be hard to do. But relief settles in when you surrender your time and energy toward a greater goal.
Try not to worry about things you can't control. Do what you can to focus on things that you love.
Leo (July 23 - August 22)
Tarot card: Death, reversed
Know your life purpose. You can lose a lot of time, energy and resources floating through life.
But, this tarot card is letting you know that by having a clear and defined purpose, you feel more confident and full of hope.
You may not know how to make things better, but what about starting with prayer?
Virgo (August 23 - September 22)
Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed
Isn't it amazing how mentally clear you can be when free of guilt or negative emotions? Your desire to keep the good vibes going may be met with some turbulence.
Today's energy may be what you need to move forward with great confidence. When it kicks in, you'll know.
Libra (September 23 - October 22)
Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed
Have a sense of humor. When unsure of what direction to take and still need to move forward, a sense of humor can go a long way.
Situations open to you at the time they are meant to be. It may not feel right at the moment, but later, you'll understand everything.
Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)
Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed
Make peace with how things went down in a relationship you no longer appreciate being in.
You may want to change or show adjustments. You may also feel forgiving and ready to enjoy whatever life brings.
Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)
Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed
Be in tune with your intuition and deepest feelings. These inner callings and urges are for your highest good.
You can see things how you need to see them objectively. You'll have clarity of mind, improving your focus when making tough decisions.
Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)
Tarot card: Five of Wands
The closer you are to someone, the greater the odds you'll get into an argument.
Some friends seem to bicker about little things, but it's merely venting and not for you to solve.
Today, listen more and use intentionality to understand life and people better.
Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)
Tarot card: Knight of Wands
Travel can be so good for your health — emotionally, mentally and spiritually.
See the world, Aquarius. Travel broadly, even if you're just around your neighborhood.
Pisces (February 19 - March 20)
Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed
Are you tired of managing everything in life without being able to take advantage of its offers?
Today, prioritize your joy and pursue your dreams. Everything happens when it's supposed to do so.
Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.