Each Zodiac Sign's Tarot Horoscope For February 25, 2025

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope is on February 25, 2025. What will your card reveal to you? We experience a surge of energy due to the Moon leaving Earthy Capricorn to enter Aquarius just three days before we have a new lunar cycle begin.

The Moon in Aquarius encourages us to think freely and to embrace unique and strange experiences. We can embrace our uniqueness and study spiritual topics, ranging from religious to the occult.

Advertisement

A little more insight is found in each individual tarot card of the day. See what yours says by zodiac sign.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

The tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, February 25, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Release regret from the past, Aries. You are free. You have nothing to lose by moving forward with your life.

That's why things from the past don't get to come with you beyond what's considered a memory. When you're ready to move ahead in your life, go for it, and leave what is in the shadows behind.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Nine of Cups, reversed

Don't be your own worst enemy, Taurus. Make a decision here and now to allow yourself to be happy.

It only takes a simple decision to follow your heart. What makes you feel glad when you're doing it? Pursue it without holding back.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Three of Wands, reversed

Are you judging something, and it causes you to feel like you can't use it to create your dreams?

Every once in a while, the universe can test your determination so you can see that you really want what you say you want in life.

When you get less than you had desired and have to wait, use that time wisely. Consider your big why so you can recommit with renewed energy.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ten of Wands, reversed

Are you happy? Letting things go for a little while can be hard to do. But relief settles in when you surrender your time and energy toward a greater goal.

Try not to worry about things you can't control. Do what you can to focus on things that you love.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Know your life purpose. You can lose a lot of time, energy and resources floating through life.

But, this tarot card is letting you know that by having a clear and defined purpose, you feel more confident and full of hope.

You may not know how to make things better, but what about starting with prayer?

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Seven of Cups, reversed

Isn't it amazing how mentally clear you can be when free of guilt or negative emotions? Your desire to keep the good vibes going may be met with some turbulence.

Today's energy may be what you need to move forward with great confidence. When it kicks in, you'll know.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Have a sense of humor. When unsure of what direction to take and still need to move forward, a sense of humor can go a long way.

Situations open to you at the time they are meant to be. It may not feel right at the moment, but later, you'll understand everything.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Six of Cups, reversed

Make peace with how things went down in a relationship you no longer appreciate being in.

You may want to change or show adjustments. You may also feel forgiving and ready to enjoy whatever life brings.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: The High Priestess, reversed

Be in tune with your intuition and deepest feelings. These inner callings and urges are for your highest good.

You can see things how you need to see them objectively. You'll have clarity of mind, improving your focus when making tough decisions.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Five of Wands

The closer you are to someone, the greater the odds you'll get into an argument.

Some friends seem to bicker about little things, but it's merely venting and not for you to solve.

Today, listen more and use intentionality to understand life and people better.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Travel can be so good for your health — emotionally, mentally and spiritually.

See the world, Aquarius. Travel broadly, even if you're just around your neighborhood.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card: Ace of Wands, reversed

Are you tired of managing everything in life without being able to take advantage of its offers?

Today, prioritize your joy and pursue your dreams. Everything happens when it's supposed to do so.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.