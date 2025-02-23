The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 24

What will your one-card tarot reading reveal for your zodiac sign starting February 24, 2025? The Moon will spend a day in Capricorn. You may sense tension at work and a desire to socialize with people who are powerful, influential and able to help us accomplish our dreams and goals.

The tarot horoscope for the day reveals intense energy entering our lives. What might this day hold for you?

Your zodiac sign's one-card tarot horoscope for Monday, February 24, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

It's amazing what one rough day can do for your mental clarity. You may find that the pressure peaks and helps to raise your awareness about things in life that must change — now and sooner than later.

Today, aim to focus on the problem areas of life that either drain your energy, time or resources. Being true to yourself is going to be much easier now, because when you feel pushed at all sides, you realize what you want and definitely don't want to do ever again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

How do you go about making tough decisions? Do you wait until the last minute or think things over for a while then decide?

Today, you may find yourself torn between two choices each carrying value and risk. How should you approach such a difficult tasl, especially if you have a lot on the line? Be sure to do your research.

Get advice from others, and once you've gathered all you need to make an educated choice, go for it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Can you tell when someone's logic or information is not exactly reasonable? Today, tap into your critical thinking and use it even it others don't follow your way of thinking.

Sometimes you may have specialized training or unique experiences that helped form how you process information that others don't have. Trust yourself, even if it contradicts what people say you ought to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles, reversed

What are you prioritizing? Are you placing people before things or things before your relationships? It can seem like you need to focus on the material side of life more than the emotional.

However, true wealth is often beyond the dollar sign — it can be found in your friendships, family, partnership and close alliances.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You are such an intuitively sensitive person, Leo, so today, pay attention to the things that make your heart melt. You may feel intense emotions about a person or situation that needs attention.

Don't be too quick to shove feelings aside because they make you feel uncomfortable or they appear inconvenient at the moment.

Instead, connect with them and see what your emotions are trying to help you see.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Wow, today's your lucky day when it comes to romantic love. If you're single and looking, you may meet a kindred spirit or person who specially touches your heart.

This relationship may be the starting point of newfound joy and feelings of supreme happiness.

Do you feel ready to love someone deeply? Are you open to exploring true love at a high level? If so, open your heart to meeting or growing something into a deep connection.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Devil, reversed

It's a great feeling when you can resist temptation or peer pressure from friends or coworkers. It's not easy holding firm to your personal convictions, especially when everyone else seems to think the same way — but the opposite of you.

When you believe in an idea or vision for your life, the first step toward success is going out on a limb and taking a risk on your own behalf.

People may come around once they see how serious you are about making your own path. They may admire your tenacity and determination.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune, reversed

Some luck runs out quicker than you had anticipated. If you plan to play the lottery or go to a casino to play cards, do not take too many risks.

You may decide to cash out early or avoid gambling after you've had a win.

Don't be greedy for gain. Instead, let yourself trust that what you're meant to have will come to you when the time is right.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

Are you a strong communicator or a person who struggles to get your point across?

You may find it challenging to articulate your thoughts and ideas today without some sort of patience or deeper understanding.

Be willing to pause and ask questions. Assess situations before you jump to conclusions.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Not all people are meant or made for a long-term relationship, and their inability to commit or treat you right has nothing to do with you. Take your time when getting to know someone before offering your whole heart.

It's OK to keep your guard up until trust has been earned. If you're already investing in a relationship, pay attention to how well actions and words match. Ask why if they don't.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Not all arguments are bad. Sometimes you have to bump heads with a person in order to get to the bottom of a problem and solve it. Don't shy away from conflict.

Be brave and let tension guide you toward healing and possible closure. Problems that are left unaddressed often grow bigger. So when you spot something that is off, call it out and handle it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Are you letting the door open for someone who does not belong in your life? Today, establish healthy boundaries.

Be careful not to see a red flag and act as though it's OK or a problem won't happen to you.

Play defense to avoid any problems; if you want drama-free, be the one who stops it before it starts.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.