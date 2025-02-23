Life Gets Better For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 24, 2025

Astrologically, on February 24, 2025, we're in pretty good shape. The chance that life gets better for three zodiac signs becomes a reality. We've got this oddball transit, known as Moon trine Uranus, and what it does is that it has us trusting in ourselves.

When we trust in ourselves, and we don't doubt our go-to response, we give ourselves a serious chance out there in the world. Here's where Moon trine Uranus gets to do its wonderful thing.

And here's where three zodiac signs get to experience a turn of fortune, and all because we tried. We put in the effort, and we just decided to believe in ourselves, and whammo! Here we are, loving life and living it like a boss.

Life gets better for three zodiac signs on February 24, 2025:

1. Gemini

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

You are used to putting in that extra effort. Sometimes, it results in great success, and sometimes, it's just what you do: no reward but no regret. During Moon trine Uranus, it's all reward, and you will be grateful to see your life get better.

Moon trine Uranus kicks in on February with a bang, inspiring you to reach for more and more. You have realized that because you're a humble person, you don't ask for much.

So, when much comes your way, especially positive ones, you flip out with happiness, as this is not what you expected. So, this day, along with the power from the Moon trine Uranus, you are put in the right place at the right time for happy, successful results.

2. Sagittarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

What you'll be experiencing on this day, February 24, is a change of fortune, Sagittarius, but it's not one you didn't expect. You may not have prepared for your life to get better this soon, but you have worked towards this.

Once again, your old friend's patience is the virtue that best suits you and your grand plan. During the transit of Moon trine Uranus, you recognize that you have unique qualities that aren't always understood; on this day, they are accepted.

All things are now falling into place for you, Sagittarius. Who you are, what you are, what you want and need have finally found the right timing, and Moon trine Uranus provides the good fortune to keep it going.

3. Aquarius

Sparklestroke | Canva Pro

Life gets better starting today, dear Aquarius! You knew this was going to happen, mainly because you planned on it, and now that it's here, meaning the good fortune and the definite and obvious turn of fortunate luck, you are ready for it. You are also feeling quite humbled by the idea that it's happening.

This is how it goes for you during the transit of Moon trine Uranus, as this event corresponds with so many of your actions. You have always followed the beat of your drum. On February 24, 2025, it pays to be you.

This day not only sets a precedent for you, Aquarius but inspires you to believe in yourself and your dreams even more than usual. Nothing stops you now, and with Moon trine Uranus on your side, the world is yours.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.