4 Zodiac Signs Receive An Important Sign From The Universe On February 24

If you're one of these four zodiac signs, it's likely that you'll see an important sign from the universe on February 24, 2025. Open those eyes of yours and look around; what do you see? If you look closely, you may find that the universe is trying to give you a hint and that it may take a little extra effort to notice, but the signs are all around you.

For four astrological signs, the astrological placement of the Moon opposite Mars in our charts has us in a state of "heads up!" What we pick up on during this day is what may change our lives, and being that this particular transit is strong and inspiring, that change could be just what we've needed. Stay aware and stay alert.

Advertisement

Four zodiac signs receive an important sign from the universe on February 24, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

When was the last time you saw a sign from the universe? It's hard not to want to avoid everything going on, and you, particularly Aries, have been feeling overwhelmed lately. That's OK; you certainly aren't alone in this feeling. During the Moon's opposition to Mars on February 24, relief may be around the corner.

Advertisement

By relief, we mean attention, and by attention, we suggest that if you pay attention to what's going on rather than avoid it, you'll find that it's not half as bad as your imagination has made it. Just one look is all you need; that's your sign, right there.

You will receive a sign from the universe that shows you that what's in your mind is much worse than what is happening in your life. The Moon opposite Mars has a way of disrupting things, but it can also help you to put it all back together again.

2. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The Moon opposite Mars might feel a little oppressive initially, but this is where you get a sign from the universe to change. What's happening right now for you, Cancer, is that on February 24, you'll find a way out of what troubles you for real.

This transit exists to get you to snap out of it, meaning that whatever you've been thinking about — it's no good for you. You want change, and now the universe is assisting you.

Even better, you can work the magic of the Moon opposite Mars into something positive. Yes, it's a harsh and hard transit, but its goal is to make you wake up and start thinking positively.

Advertisement

3. Virgo

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Life goes on, and so do you. There's something about this day, February 24, that has you feeling as though it's best to simply move on. And with the universe coming to you in the form of the Moon opposite Mars, you'll take that as your main sign of the day.

On this day, you can come to terms with something in your life that just isn't working. Mars energy has a way of jolting you into reality, and it's a reality that you want to accept. And you do.

Advertisement

Once you can wrap your head around this day's truth, you'll feel like a great weight has lifted, and you may even get creative energy. This day has the potential to bring out your greatness; it sounds like a plan.

4. Aquarius

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

Advertisement

The way things work in your world is that to know and accept that things need changing, you have to receive some kind of seismic sign from the universe and leave it to the Moon opposite Mars to do the signing.

February 24 has you now know what you need to do, and you kinda-sorta knew it all along, but there's something special about this particular day, and it's telling you to move on, Aquarius.

Perhaps it's just that you've come this far into the year, and you've still not accomplished that one thing on your mind last year; now's the time to make it happen. You've got the Moon opposite Mars on your side, and it is going for success.

Advertisement

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.