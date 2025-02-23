2 Zodiac Signs Attract Luck & Abundance On February 24, 2025

January 24, 2025 is bringing an intense cosmic push-and-pull that’s just too hard to ignore, but for two lucky zodiac signs, this cosmic tension helps attract abundance and luck.

Today, the Moon in Capricorn is forming a square with Venus in Aries — the planet of love, attraction and abundance in its most independent and fearless form! While the Moon in Capricorn is all about structure, discipline and playing the long game, Venus in Aries is a firecracker of desire, pushing us to chase what we want like right now.

Advertisement

When these two celestial bodies square off in these two signs, it can feel like a tug-of-war between patience and impulse — kind of like a high-stakes game of Jenga, where one person is carefully strategizing their next move while the other yanks out the first block they see. But if you lean into the friction, you can use it to your benefit.

Today is not the kind of day where you can sit back and wait for blessings to fall into your lap (even though it is Pisces season!). The Moon in Capricorn sets the foundation for long-term success, while Aries in Venus gives us the courage to go all in on what we truly desire.

Advertisement

The key to manifesting success under this aspect is knowing when to temper emotions with logic and when to trust your instincts and take a leap of faith into your farthest-flung passions headfirst. If you strike the right balance, this energy can help you make decisive moves towards your goals.

Two zodiac signs attract abundance and luck on February 24, 2025:

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Cancer, this cosmic showdown between the Moon and Venus, is putting you front and center in your relationship, and let’s be honest: if anyone knows how to navigate emotional waters, it’s you.

With the Moon in your opposite sign, you’re radiating peak mom-friend energy — checking in, making sure everyone’s fed (emotionally and literally), and dishing out advice that should be behind a paywall. And guess what? The people who deserve your warmth are about the play a huge role in your abundance story.

Meanwhile, Venus in Aries is also turning up the heat in your relationships — but this time, she’s pushing you to actually put yourself first. You’re usually playing emotional air traffic control, ensuring everyone else around you is good — but not today.

The Moon-Venus square teaches you how to advocate for your needs, whether setting boundaries (you don’t always have to respond to every “hey girl” text immediately) or finally saying yes to an opportunity that pushes you out of your comfort zone.

Advertisement

Your platonic relationships are where it’s at. Your freakishly accurate gut instincts will guide you toward the people who get you.

At the same time, you’re keeping a firm grip on your independence — because while you love your people, you also need alone time to rewatch your favorite comfort movies. You’re finally cutting ties with energy vampires and making space for new connections that feel like home.

So, let these people be your people, Cancer. But, if you’re diving into a new relationship, perhaps slow your role a little — you know you can’t go from “Hey” to “Let’s plan our dream home” overnight. Take time to build that foundation, and trust that what’s meant for you will always find its way back.

Right now, patience is your power move. As you move through this phase of deeper social and romantic connections, ask yourself: How can I nurture my relationships while prioritizing myself? Maybe you’re ready to host a cozy dinner night (because potlucks are your love language) or planning a small weekend getaway with your inner circle.

Advertisement

No matter what, your energy is magnetic, pulling the right people toward you like the moon pulls the tides. Got it? Abundance is knocking, Cancer — you must be bold enough to answer the door.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, this is your Moon, and it’s handing you the ultimate blueprint to attract abundance and luck. You were probably drafting one for success already. Today, the universe is practically hand-delivering you a five-year plan, and you’re already calculating the ROI.

With Venus in Aries in the mix, you might feel torn between playing it safe (like the responsible, no-nonsense earth sign you are) or taking a bold leap into the unknown. Spoiler: The universe wants you to take the risk. But don’t worry, this isn’t some reckless gamble — it’s a calculated power play, the kind that plays off.

You’re tapping into a much more introspective, nurturing energy, creating a foundation that is as sturdy as a 10-year plan. Your home life will become the most grounded, well-managed headquarters you’ve ever had. With more strategic planning (your love language), you’ll be ready to take that leap.

Not everyone is going to appreciate this next-level glow-up, but honestly? That sounds like a them problem. You’re not in the people-pleasing business — you’re in the building business.

Advertisement

And right now, your focus is on inner peace and surrounding yourself with those who get you. This aspect gives the stamina of a mountain goat scaling its peak, even if the climb initially looks steep. The key is trusting your instincts while sticking to the plan — because, let’s be real, you always have one.

Capricorn energy is all about stability, and Venus in Aries ensures you don’t just settle for what’s safe — you go after what you actually want. This is your moment, Capricorn. Own it like a boss.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.