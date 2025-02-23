Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope For February 24 - March 2, 2025

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 24 to March 2, 2025 predicts a powerful week of difficult (yet necessary) decisions. With the Two of Swords and Nine of Cups as the prevailing energy of the week, we're urged not to let indecisiveness hold us back from what will bring us joy.

Yes, decision paralysis is a real thing — but sometimes it may be fueled by FOMO (a.k.a fear of missing out) or worries that you will seem uncool if you choose something that's not socially approved by the group of people you hang out with. This is especially true if you are flip-flopping in your love life between whether to go all in or not. Sometimes, the very presence of that hot-and-cold response may be a sign you haven't found your true soulmate yet. But other times it's a call to look within and trust your instincts despite old wounds trying to get in the way.

Your zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 24 to March 2, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: The High Priestess

Aries, be more mindful of your inner voice over the next seven days. Pay close attention to what you observe, note ideas down when they come to you, and don't ignore any red flags.

The High Priestess also represents esoteric wisdom you recently received that has empowered you in some way. Keep things under wraps for now as you work on your big goals. The time to let people know about your actions and results will come later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Nine of Swords

Taurus, it's natural to feel a rise in anxiety as your ruling planet prepares to turn retrorgade at the end of the week.

Pay attention to the world around you but have coping mechanisms in place to help you embrace knowledge without spiralling into pessimism or despondency. Positive community support, a daily meditative practice, focused breathing, or working with a therapist can help you navigate any uncomfortable feelings..

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Knight of Pentacles

Gemini, your talents will help you rise and succeed. So work hard and don't try to find any shortcuts. With more experience, you will swiftly know which shortcuts help versus those that set you back.

The Knight of Pentacles also urges you to show up in your romantic relationship and invest time building the partnership and strengthening your bond. Loving relationships thrive on tangible signs of care and affection.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: The Chariot

Cancer, don't doubt what's in your heart. Pursue that path with the full force of your will.

There may be some distractions along the way or even emotional ups and downs, but as long as your sight is set on what you truly want, you will achieve your goal.

Let generosity of spirit drive you forward this week.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Hierophant

Leo, heed the urge to adopt a new spiritual practice in your life, whether that's spending more time connecting with nature or trying out a new yoga class.

Your intuition will lead you to the right mentor and practice for you and help you break free from unhealthy patterns and dynamics as you embrace a universal consciousness.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Seven of Pentacles

Virgo, you will thrive this week when you choose your goals in life and channel your energies appropriately, especially if you have been working hard on building or growing something substantial. Whether this is a business, a personal project, a group effort, or even a gardening routine, direct efforts will lead to direct results this week.

If you have children at home, this card also encourages you to divide chores among all members of the family so everyone can take part in the upkeep and grow together.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Empress

Libra, you will experience a glow-up this week (or you already have!) Tap into your inner powers and manifest your wishes with the law of attraction.

Socializing more will introduce you to opportunities and friendships that will aid you in following your life path.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Eight of Cups

Scorpio, try some meditative methods this week that'll help you dig deep into your subconscious mind to discover the treasures hiding within.

This may require you to pull away from social events or excessive engagements, but the rewards of your quest will be worth it. Take what you learn to reclaim your personal power.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

Sagittarius, mysterious occurrences are likely this week. These are signs from the universe that divine timing is at play in your life.

Try to be more mindful so you can pick up on the signs and synchronicities. Lucky opportunities are gracing your life. These are stepping stones to greater success and joy for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

Capricorn, take some time this week show up in positive ways in your community in whatever manner you can, whether that's donating food to the homeless, organizing a bake sale to raise funds for social empowerment, or shopping local.

If you are an entrepreneur, this is also the right time to have a positive social impact through new programs in your business.

Ultimately, the Six of Pentacles thrives on the message of what goes around, comes around. So spread love and love will come back to you through the seeds of positivity you plant wherever you go.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: The Sun

Aquarius, you have unlimited potential within you. What you choose to do with it should be your decision alone.

If you conquer a mountain only to realize it means nothing to you, wouldn't you feel as if you wasted all the time in the world? So set strong intentions and dig deep into your psyche.

What is your true life path? What do you wish to leave as your legacy in the world? The answers will help you get to the next step and then the next.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Wheel of Fortune

Pisces, positive changes are coming your way. Pay attention to the signs and synchronicities around you. They will clue you into what will be here for you.

Just remember: good opportunities may still bring challenges. So write your own destiny and let your courage shine!

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.