Sadness Ends For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 24, 2025

It's time for sadness to end, and February 24, 2025, is a day when smiles are passed out like candy. What's fortunate about this day is that, astrologically, the Moon aligns with Neptune, creating a vibe of change.

Three zodiac signs realize that we cannot carry the weight of sadness any longer, simply because it's starting to get to us. We have this one life to live, and it occurs right now that this is no way to spend our precious time.

Advertisement

Sure, sadness has its respective time, but to take all of it? No way. This is why when the Moon aligns with Neptune, three zodiac signs consciously try to end sadness once and for all. It's possible, and it's doable to say goodbye to sorrow and hello to happiness.

Advertisement

Sadness ends for three zodiac signs on February 24, 2025:

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you'll notice something shift in your consciousness. It's as if you finally realize that this endless sadness you've been carrying around suddenly isn't as worthwhile; you may want to rest to regroup.

Neptune has you in your mind too much of the time, Scorpio, and on February 24, you'll see that you're getting hints of who you used to be and who you can be in the future ... if only you'd just lay this sadness aside.

Advertisement

You no longer feel obligated to feel sad. Whatever has made you sorrowful has finished its course. You can save the memory, but you no longer need to let it suck the life out of you. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, things return to normal, Scorpio.

2. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On February 24, you will realize that your sadness was on a timer, and when the Moon aligns with Neptune, that timer will go off, signaling to you that this stage of life has to end.

You've paid the price, and you've been given enough time to feel sad about something in your life that you cannot control. OK, you get it; it's done. You can't control it, and so you will no longer try to, as all it's given you is unhappiness.

You feel as if you are missing out on some of the more positive moments in your life, and this hits you hard, on this day, Capricorn. No more time shall be given to the sadness that consumes you. From now on, you will walk away from it free.

Advertisement

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

It's birthday season for you, and while you may not feel ready to end sadness now, you've put a timeline on the event. It's those times when you can't help but feel sad. It's not that you don't love your birthday month or being alive, but it's one of those times when you feel extra sensitive; you want attention and love, and if you don't get it, you feel sad.

Don't worry, Pisces; this too shall pass, as it always does. When the Moon aligns with Neptune, you'll allow yourself the indulgence of feeling weepy ... for a short while, and then you'll snap out of it, as you always do.

Advertisement

Hey, you're only human, and this transit tends to make us aware of it. All is well in your world. If you are sad for a few moments during this day, you'll feel incredible by the evening. Count on it; good things are coming your way. Smile.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.