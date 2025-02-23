5 Chinese Zodiac Signs Attracting Luck & Good Fortune All Week, Starting February 24

Lucky stars will shine and help five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune all week from February 24 - March 2, 2025. They are: Horse, Ox, Goat, Rooster, and Dog. But first, here are everyone's lucky weekly horoscope.

The I Ching hexagram of luck this week is Water over Wind (#48) changing to Earth over Lake (#19). It reveals that there's more than enough abundance in the world to care for everyone's needs.

Despite energetic blocks, social barriers, or outright difficult situations, you will always find a way when you make up your mind and hold it strong. Luck favors those who refuse to give up on their dreams and take risks when needed. The cosmos shall conspire for you when you show up for yourself.

The changed hexagram reminds us that not every approach is the right approach. You cannot catch a fish with a tree branch, though you may fashion a rudimentary fishing pole if you put your mind to it. So trust those inner nudges and the voice of creativity inside you. They, too, will lead you to your luck.

Five Chinese zodiac signs attract luck and good fortune the week of February 24 - March 2, 2025:

1. Horse

Horse, whenever you choose the path of courage this week, you will discover your luck. So let go of your fears and jump into those unknown paths that seem to be calling you. Trust that inner instinct, and you won't go wrong.

Some of you will discover new friends and supporters on your new adventures. Just remember: with courage comes the need to live more authentically. So, build yourself and your self-esteem through your adventures. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

2. Ox

Ox, your luck this week is tied to the gastronomic experiences and adventures you go on. So make a bucket list, grab your best friends or romantic partners, and explore! If you are in the food industry, this luck may bring you a brilliant idea for a cookbook, video, or blog series.

Expand beyond your horizons and try cuisines you may not have tried before. You can use food as a vehicle for manifestations by using ingredients with symbolic meaning.

For example, wheat for prosperity, fish for wealth, berries for abundance, thyme for courage, mint for purification, and so on. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

3. Goat

Goat, the keywords for you this week to bring luck into your life are “transformation” and “transcendence.” The more you explore the spiritual realm through meditation, rituals, or even a pilgrimage, the easier it will be to find what you seek.

Working with animal totem spirits can help, too, so try to find out which animal spirit you resonate with most now. Your luck will emerge in mysterious ways, and you will be called on to trust yourself. Let the fears go, and you will be golden. The color red will be lucky for you this week.

4. Rooster

Rooster, lean into activities and experiences this week that bring you comfort. That's where you will find your luck. Do what helps you feel lighthearted and at peace.

Choose activities that give you life and speak to you powerfully. Everything will create the right environment for your luck to bloom.

Look for strong inspiration. Test out a new interest or discovery that opens you to more adventures. The color yellow will be lucky for you this week.

5. Dog

Dog, if you are hoping to adopt a pet from a shelter or a friend, your luck this week will lead you to the pet friend that calls to your heart.

This luck may also bring you animals and birds in the wild, with whom you will suddenly develop friendly interactions. Remember: this type of luck is meant for the heart and will bring you emotional support.

Make sure to show up in loving ways, and you will be golden. The color green will be lucky for you this week.

