How A New Moon & Venus Retrograde Affect Relationships All Week Beginning February 24

The weekly love horoscope for February 24 to March 2, 2025 predicts a terrific week in love. The New Moon in Pisces on February 27 and Venus Retrograde in Aries on March 1 influence our emotional landscape, making us more receptive to love. This week, pay attention to how you feel and your partner's emotional cues.

The New Moon in Pisces is a great time to set new intentions for your love life and manifest your soulmate. Past life connections may show up too, especially once Venus turns retrograde in Aries encouraging us to take things slow. Venus retrograde can bring up old wounds in love to help you begin the healing process that will unburden you.

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for February 24 to March 2, 2025:

Aries

Aries, focus on stepping out of your comfort zone both personally and with your partner.

If you are single, working on past wounds can help you heal and lead you to true love, but the dreamy, creative energy of Pisces season makes this process more approachable.

If possible, do something silly this week that breaks stereotypes in love and brings you and your partner or date closer.

Taurus

Taurus, trust your gut and the presence of divine timing this week. Your thread of destiny is connected to your soulmate, but one or both of you may be going through something that's preventing you from truly embracing each other in love (if you're together) or meeting (if you're single).

Patience is the key here and journaling your feelings can help on a day-to-day basis. If you feel called to, work with Rose Quartz this week to help you open your heart.

Gemini

Gemini, your love horoscope this week is beautiful and bright, especially with Jupiter in Gemini shining luck and blessings on you.

Jupiter in your sign is helping you and your partner understand each other better. You're getting to know what motivates and drives you in life, thus bringing you close. A couple's spa adventure may be something good to do together this week!

If you are planning a wedding, expect things to go smoothly or for surprisingly good things to pop up every now and then. If you are getting married, this is a brilliant week for it!

Cancer

Cancer, be brave in love this week. Speak from your heart. With Mars in your sign and finally out of its frustrating retrograde phase, your romantic confessions will lead to something powerful... even if the other person doesn't share the same feelings.

Your courage and confidence to be yourself will bring true love to you or lead you to adventures that connect you to your soulmate.

If you have a family gathering to attend this week, you may find a romantic surprise there or have someone introduce you to a friend who suddenly sparks interest in you.

Leo

Leo, it's important to know your mind and heart. This will help you avoid allowing pressure from friends, family members, or societal expectations to get the best of you.

The transiting Moon will light up positively for you twice this week, giving you the answers you seek in love. Don't settle or consider yourself unworthy of the highest kind of love. But also make sure you aren't falling into the trap of aspiring to unrealistic beauty standards both in yourself and others.

Virgo

Virgo, while your week may get off to an uncomfortable start, remember that soul healing often requires one to walk through the shadows to find the light.

Be brave! The end result will be strong self-esteem, freedom from old wounds in love, and the recognition of what you truly want in a relationship and what you will never settle for.

If possible, work with a therapist or counselor as they can give you the professional tools you need to help you in your healing and empowerment journey.

Libra

Libra, your charming personality is magnetic and draws many people to you — just remember to keep your partner's feelings in mind as you embrace your social strengths.

This is a good week to introduce your partner to your family and vice versa. But that doesn't mean you will be everyone's cup of tea or they will be yours.

Be honest with yourself about what you experience and maybe journal your feelings if you feel strange about certain interactions. Once you understand things yourself, it will be easier to communicate with your partner and establish transparency.

Scorpio

Scorpio, know your heart. While your romantic style may not appeal to everyone, you can and will find those you click with right away.

You are currently in an era of life when growth is the most important thing, so if something doesn't work out with someone, that's okay. It doesn't mean there's something wrong with your attachment style or desires in love.

Create a vision board for love to bring all the energies you desire into one place and manifest what you want.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius, be prepared for fun challenges, intriguing conversations, and spontaneous adventures that bring you out of your comfort zone in the best ways possible.

Speak and listen in equal amounts when spending time with your partner or date. A meeting of minds and hearts is in store for you now.

Capricorn

Capricorn, trust that you know what's best for you. While seeking outside advice and perspectives is wise, you are ultimately the one who experiences the impact of those romantic choices.

Sometimes, difficult conversations are the path to a beautiful relationship and further growth. So be open about your wishes and listen to what your partner or date has to say. Open-minded listening will inform you about the next step in love and whether you are truly romantically compatible.

Aquarius

Aquarius, try something new with your partner or date this week, like a hobby workshop or cooking together. Then balance that energy by doing something that brings both of you comfort, like watching a movie or playing board games.

Sun and Saturn in Pisces are here to help you grow in love if you approach romance with this perspective. Working with Black Obsidian can also be beneficial as a way to ground your energy and bring protection.

Pisces

Pisces, do something fun with your partner or date that allows you to laugh and shows off your lighthearted side. Let your creative side take over and lead with courage and confidence.

Even a simple shopping trip can lead to spontaneous adventures if you allow the spirit of curiosity and wonder to take over.

Make sure to keep mementos, like a Polaroid picture or a random keychain you pick up together, to lock in the good memories.

