What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 23, Per A Tarot Card Reader

We are now fully into Pisces season, and our daily tarot horoscope for February 23, 2025, reveals some insightful wisdom for each zodiac sign. Have you been ignoring your intuition lately? It's important to know when it's right to trust your instincts (or when to ignore them.)

Is there an area of life you need to put more time and energy into to get the most out of? There's a message for each zodiac sign on Sunday. Let's see what is in store for you.

What your zodiac sign needs to know based on your tarot horoscope for Sunday, February 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Does it matter if your relationship and partnerships are aligned? Being on the same page with someone walking through life can make a huge difference in how you feel each day. Do you feel supported by the person you love?

Does that person seem to be able to give you the space to grow into who you are becoming? Your desires may change now; consider how your partnership fits your life goals.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

It's a beautiful thing when you and your significant other are growing closer and more in tune with one another. To grow closer, consider spending more quality time together.

What activities would help you learn more about each other? What might you find interesting to do as a couple? Growing closer and developing into a true partnership takes time and effort. Schedule it in and see how things grow.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

What challenges are you working through right now? You may go through moments where you worry you won't make it through. There can be times when you question your capabilities, so realize this is all part of the process.

Don't let this stop you from reaching your dreams or goals. When you face your fears and work through them, you see how resilient you are. You begin to notice your strengths and your weaknesses clearly.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Star

You are so blessed, Cancer! Do you know how many wonderful things you have that others don't?

Start the day counting your blessings to establish the right mindset for abundance and good luck. Today, what you desire comes to you naturally.

Envision yourself holding what you want and enjoy it. See that you also maintain a spirit of generosity and kindness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have a busy, busy day ahead of you, Leo. And, when it seems like life is more hectic, take a deep breath and pause. The madness can provide you with an element of clarity. What do you need to tighten up your schedule?

What activities really need to be there or not? When you feel flustered, let that become a moment of great clarity.

Insightfulness comes from self-reflection. Don't miss this opportunity to self-develop and learn what works for you and does not.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

What's holding you back? Are you afraid to do things requiring you to step outside your comfort zone?

No one likes not knowing what will happen next when they take a risk; however, sometimes, you have to trust that you've done all you can to figure things out.

Not knowing but realizing that things often work out is part of why the journey matters more than the end result. Go forward with anticipation that you can make life work in your favor with the right attitude, mindset and spirit.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Are you rushing into something you feel uncertain about? When you feel like you don't know enough information, it's tough to confidently say you need more time.

However, today is the day to stand up for yourself, especially when a decision is important. At first, delaying may cause others to feel inconvenienced or unhappy, but if this situation affects you more than them long-term, don't you deserve to do what's right for you?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Do you see things for what they are or are you too close to the situation to remain objective? Being biased may inhibit your ability to clearly assess your project's needs.

When you sense that you are putting too much of yourself into a project or situation, take a step back. Give space to allow for clarity of vision and objective focus. You'll be glad you did that later.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Should you go for a deal or pay more for an item you know will last longer? An argument for cost-effectiveness could seem wise at the moment, especially if you're making financial decisions on a shoestring budget.

Can you delay and save a little bit more, or wait for a sale to take place and get the better item later? Consider what will be best for you in the long run to avoid buyer's remorse.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

All secrets come to light, Capricorn, and that includes things about yourself and personality you are unaware of. Do you know how powerful you can be? Have you any hidden talents or skills that are useful for you now?

When the door of opportunity opens for self-discovery, don't be afraid to walk through it. You may be mesmerized by how much there is yet to learn about yourself, even when you thought you knew all you needed to know.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Some people are wrong, and when they are strong in their misinformation. This foolish communication style may come across your path today via social media or text.

You may want to take a gentle approach when correcting a person you know is misinformed. According to the Tower card, you can also allow them to figure it out — and they likely will. What do you have the patience for? Go with that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Magician

Are you a multi-talented person with lots to offer the world? You may wonder what to focus on at this stage in life. You might prefer to do things that bring you joy and less of what's brought you money but not so much pleasure.

Start thinking futuristically. What can you start now that can build you a brighter future? What might you do today to ensure a profitable and more satisfying tomorrow?

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.