4 Zodiac Signs Enter A More Fortunate Era When Mars Retrograde Ends On February 23

Mars has been retrograde in the sign of Cancer since the beginning of the year, creating a frenzy of problems. Luckily, four zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era once Mars retrograde finally ends on February 23, 2025.

During this period, the planet of war pushed us to consider the areas of our lives that needed positive changes to overcome feelings of stress and frustration. While difficult, Mars retrograde showed us how to work well with others and be more understanding when it comes to building relationships. We are learning how to be better versions of ourselves and more mature.

Thankfully, the planet of action stations direct on February 23, 2025. This is a new vibrant energy and paired with the transits this Pisces season, it feels like we are all making the right moves to fix any errors or reconcile with those we may have had issues with during retrograde.

A new, more fortunate chapter begins on February 23, helping us all get back on track and release the tension and anger while embracing optimism, empathy, and compassion.

Four zodiac signs enter a more fortunate era when Mars retrograde ends on February 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Mars is your ruler, so its retrograde phase managed to transform everything for you. Hopefully, you learned a lot about patience when dealing with others as you come to realize how controlling your impulsiveness can help you enter a more fortunate era. However, if you still need to work on improvements with impulsivity and balancing emotions, Mars direct shows you new methods for channeling your anger and feelings.

Your evolution has changed how you view your relationships with others and transformed your perspective on your career. Even with Mars direct, there is still work to be done, so don’t make any drastic decisions. Instead, focus on reviewing and revising anything you have questioned.

Mars direct will help you win over people, collaborate more efficiently, and not let your anger dictate you, enabling you to form better relationships and communicate more skillfully. However, if you still need to learn how to change those habits, you still have more time to reflect and understand how to bring about positive energy in your life.

2. Cancer

With Mars retrograde in your sign, you've experienced restlessness, lack of sleep, and feeling burnt out. Mars retrograde may have felt relentless, forcing you to adapt and take action even when you weren’t prepared. Once the planet of war stations direct, expect to see a shift as you enter a more fortunate era.

Things become more manageable for you since you have more clarity and knowledge about your journey. You can balance those emotions and not feel so restricted. With Mars direct, you can fix things that may have gone off-course, especially as you have more support from others during Pisces season.

Venus is also in a cardinal sign helping you slowly clear out any negativity from your life. Although things will still feel a little demanding once Venus moves in Pisces, you can feel the healing beginning. So for now try to be patient, understanding, and compassionate with others.

3. Scorpio

Even though Mars was in a fellow water sign, the retrograde made you feel more apprehensive and less focused. You've been dealing with elements of impulsivity with Mars, your ruling planet, making you go forward at the speed of light.

You have experienced some challenges, especially in your career, academia, or travel, but a more fortunate era is just beginning for you. You’re able to go forward and be wiser about how you manage any difficulties moving forward.

Mars retrograde tested you but allowed you to infuse patience every step of the way. Now that Mars is direct, there is more clarity and understanding of what is needed to go forward and Pisces season brings the supportive energy you may have desired.

4. Capricorn

As Mars retrograde comes to an end, you experience a magnificent, more fortunate era now that any tensions you experienced in your relationships ease off. Mars caused friction and problems with your communication, but now you are more prepared to rectify any problems that may have arisen during this period.

Nevertheless, Mars retrograde was a pivotal transit for you, teaching you how to be a better friend, romantic partner, or business partner. The understanding you have acquired will improve how you connect with others moving forward. While things may have felt uncontrollable, you now are taking the lead and driving back on course. Mars direct presents opportunities for you to heal and mend those bridges you may have burned.

Because we are still in the retrograde shadow period, it is a good plan to still go slow, listen, and think before you speak. Pisces season is here to bring healing and curative energy through Mercury in the same sign. You will have the courage to speak up and apologize if needed. Talking things through and showing others more compassion and empathy will help you strengthen your connections.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.