Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 23 — The Moon Is In Capricorn

On February 23, 2025, the day's astrology infuses intense energy into each zodiac sign's daily horoscope and pushes us to work hard in the name of success. But why?

Today’s Capricorn Moon invites you to step into the visionary role, dissolving old expectations and opening yourself to greater career frontiers. This isn’t just about dreaming; it’s about daring to reimagine where you belong and what you're here to create.

If the spaces you’ve been in no longer fit, perhaps it's time to build something entirely new that speaks to the depths of your intuition and strengthens it.

You are the creative force that refuses to be tamed. Let this lunation be your permission slip to stop looking back and start shaping the world that feels most true to you.

The daily horoscope for each zodiac sign Sunday, February 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re used to knowing your next move, but what if the Moon in Capricorn is asking you to embrace the space between? The version of you that charged ahead without question may not be the version that thrives in the future you’re stepping into.

This is a moment to sit with the unknown, to listen to the whispers of what’s trying to emerge rather than forcing an outcome.

The dreams that call to you now are less about conquest and more about alignment. What if success wasn’t about pushing forward, but about allowing the right path to reveal itself?

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been waiting for the right people, the right career, the right space to feel like you belong, but what if you were meant to create it instead? The Capricorn Moon asks you to stop looking for validation from the world as it is and instead start shaping the world you want to live in.

The tribe you seek isn’t going to magically appear; it’s something you build through intention, through showing up as the version of yourself who no longer asks permission.

Stop looking back at old friendships, old structures, and outdated ways of doing things. The future is unwritten, and you have a hand in writing it. What will you create?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your career isn’t just about making a living, it’s about making an impact. This Capricorn Moon asks you to step back and reassess what success really means to you. Have you been chasing goals that no longer resonate?

Have you been holding yourself back from stepping fully into your potential? The world is shifting, and the roles we play within it are evolving.

Your voice, your skills, and your ideas are meant to be part of something bigger. But to embrace this fully, you have to stop defining yourself by past versions of success. Your purpose is expanding, so are you willing to expand with it?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been clinging to the familiar, but deep down, you know it’s time for something different. This Capricorn Moon is a wake-up call: your comfort zone is no longer serving you.

The dreams you’ve kept on the back burner, the callings you’ve ignored, the places you’ve longed to explore, this is your moment to take them seriously.

The life you’re meant to live isn’t behind you. It’s waiting for you in the places you haven’t dared to go yet. Let go of old emotional attachments. Release the fear of the unknown. Step into the expansion that has been waiting for you all along.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve been playing a role that no longer fits. Maybe it once made sense, maybe it was once necessary, but now, it’s weighing you down.

Perhaps this cosmic phase is a turning point, a moment to shed the expectations placed on you by others, the identity that no longer reflects who you’re becoming. You don’t need to seek approval. You don’t need to explain yourself.

All you need to do is trust that the version of you emerging now is the one who will lead you into your future. Let the past burn. You don’t need it where you’re going.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The people around you are either supporting your evolution or keeping you tethered to an outdated version of yourself. This Capricorn Moon brings a moment of clarity, who are you still holding onto out of obligation?

Where are you pouring your energy into connections that don’t pour back? It’s time to stop playing roles that no longer serve you and start creating relationships that align with where you’re going.

Whether in love, friendships, or partnerships, be honest with yourself. Let go of the dynamics that drain you. The right people will meet you on the path forward.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’ve built a life based on balance, but is it a balance that actually serves you?

Challenge the structures of your daily existence, your work, your habits, the way you move through the world. If you’re still following a script that was never yours to begin with, now is the time to rewrite it.

Your day-to-day existence should nourish your dreams, not deplete them. Stop fitting yourself into a structure that no longer works. Break the pattern. Create a life that actually feels like yours.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

There’s something you’ve been stifling, an idea, a dream, a desire for self-expression that’s been pushed to the side. Stop waiting for the right moment and start creating from where you are.

You don’t need permission. You don’t need a perfect plan. All you need is the willingness to show up for yourself in ways you never have before. Whether in art, love, or the way you move through the world, it’s time to reclaim the part of you that refuses to be silenced.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You’re always looking for the next horizon, but have you found a place that truly feels like home? This New Moon isn’t about running, it’s about grounding yourself in what actually matters.

Your sense of belonging, your emotional foundation, your inner world, these are the things that will sustain you as you move forward.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The way you communicate your ideas is just as important as the ideas themselves. In what way have you been holding back, or filtering your truth for the sake of keeping the peace or maintaining control?

Your words have power, but only if you use them. Whether it’s writing, speaking, or simply telling the truth you’ve been avoiding, this is your time to step forward.

The world is shifting, and your voice is meant to be part of it. Say what needs to be said. Declare what you’re building. Once you speak it, the path will unfold.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You may have been conditioned to think in terms of limits, what’s practical, what’s realistic, what’s possible. But what if you let yourself imagine beyond that?

Take today as an invitation to redefine your sense of worth, to recognize that you are not bound by old financial or material restrictions.

Your gifts are valuable. Your energy is currency. The resources you need are already aligning, but only if you’re willing to claim them. Stop playing small. You are the source of your own abundance.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

This is your rebirth moment. The version of you that once doubted, hesitated, or sought validation doesn’t belong in the life you’re building. A dissolving of the old to make way for something entirely new.

You’re being asked to dream beyond the limits of what you’ve known, to stop looking for a blueprint and instead create one.

If the world you desire doesn’t exist yet, this is your moment to start building it. If the community you crave hasn’t formed, maybe it’s waiting for you to be the one to lead.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.