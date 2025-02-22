Luck Favors 3 Zodiac Signs On February 23, 2025

According to our February 23, 2025 daily horoscopes, Mars is now direct, allowing luck to favor three zodiac signs all day. Our anger levels are now at a workable level; we are ready to shake off unnecessary fear, and we are completely ready to welcome peace of mind.

With Mars Direct, we are now able to think again. This puts us in a better frame of mind for the attraction of better circumstances. Due to this amazing shift out of its retrograde, Mars is in the position to start bringing us some luck.

Three zodiac signs will encounter a streak of good luck thanks to Mars going direct. This is such a good thing for us, and just the idea of not lugging around all that anger is a true relief. A good day, indeed!

Luck favors three zodiac signs on February 23, 2025:

1. Aries

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

You love to encounter good luck, and there's nothing like Mars direct to make an Aries get up and grab a primo opportunity. You are on a mission for success, Aries, and now that Mars is out of its retrograde, all you can think about is getting what you want.

And yes, you can be pushy, but you're of the mindset that if you don't ask, you don't get it. So, you have no fears when it comes to asking. Mars Direct puts you on the right trajectory for fortune to lend a hand, leading you to happy times.

You'll run into someone on this day, February 23, who has an idea they wish to share, and once you hear this idea, you'll see how this could be the ticket to shared wealth. This is your encounter with good luck, Aries, and you won't hesitate to put it to good use.

2. Taurus

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

What you know you can no longer do is dawdle around wishing you could encounter good luck by thinking good thoughts. While good thoughts are always pleasant, you've come to see that you could stay in fantasyland forever and that on the outside world, nothing will get done.

Hello, Mars direct, and wow, on the timing of this transit. You've needed the little jab in the ribs, and Mars direct brings it big time. Now, you can finally see that it's time to exit fantasyland and enter the real world, where you can manifest some of those fantasies.

Here's where you can open the door to many opportunities and encounter some very good luck. You know what to do, Taurus; it's go-time, and you are finally ready. Have a great day, as this is just the beginning. Run with it.

3. Cancer

Tais Bernabe | Canva Pro

February 23 not only brings you Mars direct but it also shows you the way to some solid good luck. You have been in dire need of this kind of experience for quite some time now: cancer. When Mars goes direct, so do you; this kind of direction is just what you need.

You finally feel as if you have the nerve, thanks to this abundant Mars energy, and that means you can set aside whatever fears you might have harbored when it comes to grabbing an opportunity that requires nerve.

Mars Direct to the rescue. No time to be shy, Cancer. This isn't the time to hold back or sink into inhibition; now is your time to act and act as you will. Prepare to encounter great things on this day. Enjoy it all, and give yourself a pat on the back at the end of the day.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.