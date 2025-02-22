2 Zodiac Signs Attract Powerful Abundance & Luck On February 23, 2025

On February 23, 2025, the stars align for two zodiac signs to attract powerful luck and abundance. Finally, it’s the day we’ve all been waiting for! After what felt like an eternity of dragging our feet, feeling unmotivated and questioning if we’d ever get our drive back, Mars has officially stationed direct in Cancer at 17 degrees!

That’s right — the planet of action, passion and momentum is finally waking up from its four-month retrograde nap. Suddenly, we’re ready to start getting things done. No more emotional burnout, reactivity or feeling lost at sea — just a full-steam-ahead kind of energy that’s been missing for far too long. Mars is back, baby, and so are we!

Advertisement

Now, let’s be real for a sec: Mars in Cancer isn’t exactly the best sign for this fiery, warrior planet to be in. Mars is in its fall here, so it's emotionally charged; I know something you don’t kind of way like a guardian angel that helps us swim through our emotional depths rather than through brute force.

It nudges us to move with intention, listening to what feels right. But, during its retrograde season, Mars' energy was tangled up in self-doubt and emotional overreaction. Perhaps you had big dreams, but instead of making progress, you wanted to curl up in a little ball on the couch with your fuzziest blanket and binge-watch nostalgic TV. shows while stress-eating your favorite comfort snacks.

Advertisement

Well, now, we’re here to tell you the fog is finally lifting. It’s time to take stock of what you wanted to start, fight for or nurture but couldn’t get off the ground. That second wind you’ve been waiting for? It’s here.

Two zodiac signs attract powerful abundance and luck on February 23, 2025:

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Gemini, for you, Mars going direct in Cancer brings so much abundance and luck it is like finally hitting send on that text you’ve been drafting for way too long! After months of second-guessing — should you, shouldn’t you, maybe you’ll consult five more opinions and sleep on it — you’re finally ready to lock in a decision and go all in!

Mars retrograde had you caught in a game of mental ping-pong, bouncing between self-doubt and grand ideas. Perhaps an ex kept resurfacing, popping back up in your DMs, throwing your self-worth into a tailspin, or that side hustle you swore would take off got stuck in the brainstorming phase instead of becoming the brilliant realist it should be.

But now? The mental buffering is over. The universe just hit refresh, and you’re stepping into a new mindset where your confidence is as sharp as your ability to talk your way out of a parking ticket. Mars is moving forward, and so are you. You're attracting abundance and success, and you're all in.

This is your cosmic green light to start investing in yourself — not just financially but mentally and emotionally. All those things you’ve been chasing — whether it’s a little extra cash or playing the will-they-won’t-they game with your love life — are so over. You’ve probably been juggling a lot of desires lately, whether it’s a little extra cash or playing the will-they-won’t-they game with your love life.

Advertisement

Mars retrograde had you feeling like you needed it all to feel complete — classic Gemini, always craving variety and stimulation. But now that Mars is direct, you realize that chasing after that stuff and attention isn’t the move!

You’re getting the memo that your worth isn’t tied to how much attention your lover is giving you or the number in your bank account. You’re enough as you are, and say it with us: those who mind don’t matter and those who matter don’t mind!

You’re owning your value, and now that Mars is pushing you forward, you know exactly what you want to attract when it comes to love and money — and just what to say to get it. You’re one of the luckiest people in life, and you're ready to make things happen, including taking that leap in your relationship or turning that side hustle into a full-blown success!

You’ve got the charm, the word, the drive to attract luck, and your most abundant venture yet. So get ready, Gemini — everything you’ve been waiting for is coming your way.

Advertisement

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Virgo, for you, today is the day you get to attract abundance AND luck into your life. Mars in Cancer may have left like a lonnnng drawn-out period of stagnation, and let’s be real: that’s just an absolute nightmare for your perfectionist soul!

Advertisement

For the past few months, it may have felt like you were running on empty — slow, stalled and perhaps even a little frustrated with how things were moving (or, you know, not moving).

It may have felt like you were watching everyone else zoom ahead, hitting all the milestones, while you were barely crawling forward. In reality, what’s happening here is that the universe has called on you to reflect: Are you on the right track?

Do you feel behind, or did you realize you’ve been chasing the wrong thing this whole time? With Mars back in motion full speed ahead, you’re finally ready to ditch procrastination and get down to business, baby! It’s time to course-correct and begin working on the goals that matter to you.

Now’s the time when it’s more important than ever to surround yourself with the right people. No offense to your old friends, but you’re in a new headspace, and your crew should really reflect that. It’s time to surround yourself with people who get your drive and your vision.

Advertisement

Perhaps you’ll get involved in a cause that speaks to you and will help you build the experience you need to achieve your long-term goals. Or maybe you’re going to begin foot on a personal project that’s been at the bottom of your checklist. Whatever it is, the future is calling your name, Virgo, and collaboration will help you get to where you want to go.

Your Virgo sensibility thrives when you put yourself out there (stop being such a hermit!) and connect with like-minded people who’ll push you forward. And let’s not forget that sometimes collaboration also means letting go of your control freak tendencies.

Successful teamwork means checking your pride at the door (and let’s be real, we know you’ve got a humble master in there somewhere!). It’s about knowing when to step back for the greater good while remaining true to yourself.

Advertisement

Mars going direct gives you the confidence boost you’ve been waiting for, Virgo. You’ve finally got the drive to take your ideas and put them into action, and now’s the perfect time to attract abundance and luck to get recognized for all the hard work you’ve been putting in. The universe is ready to reward those who show up and put the effort in — and guess what?

You’re already halfway there. This is truly the start of something big, Virgo, and we know you’re all about making the most of those opportunities when they come knocking. It’s time to show the world what you're made of. As long as you focus on the biggest picture, abundance will follow.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Jla Starr Johnson is a journalist currently enrolled in the Professional Astrologer Training and Certification Diploma Program at Astrology University.