Joy Returns For 3 Zodiac Signs On February 23, 2025

Joy returns for three lucky zodiac signs on February 23, 2025. Round about now, we could all use a little happiness and tenderness, and whenever the astrological transit known as Moon square Venus is in our skies, we can look forward to an entire season of it.

Things look mighty good on this particular day, but what we do has lasting effects. Moon square Venus brings joy and love; now it's up to us to make it last.

Can we do it? Of course, the three zodiac signs will have such a good time starting on Sunday that we may forget that life was anything other than sweetness and light. Yes, it's that good. Thank you, astrology!

Joy returns for three zodiac signs starting on February 23, 2025:

1. Taurus

Entering a season of joy sounds so good that you feel like investing your entire being. You feel something great is on the horizon, and you would be completely correct about that, Taurus.

February 23 brings you the transit of Moon square Venus, and in your case, that means love is in your life, or rather ... waiting to be in your life. It's currently on hold, and we are waiting for your approval. That puts the power into your hands, and you may want to give it a whirl.

Because Moon square Venus rules over love and love lost, you feel as though maybe all of those love lessons you've learned over time are now about to bear fruit in all the right ways. You sense a season of love and joy about to begin. You are right. It's happening right now, Taurus. Welcome.

2. Scorpio

Because this horoscope offers you such a sweet experience, you may want to build on that sweetness and continue with the vibe of the day. During the transit of Moon square Venus, you'll get the impression that you can enjoy what you have right now or keep it going as long as you want.

February 23 starts a very joyous season in your life, as the Venus vibes are with you in a big way. What you do has lasting reverberations; you could take the love you find and make it last ... or not.

So, once again, it's up to you. The season of joy is upon you, and because you are smart and love the break and the lightness of it all, you'll choose to continue with the joy and the laughter as you should.

3. Sagittarius

You've been open to the experience of joy and happiness for a long time, and while you haven't had it easy over the last few months, you see an opening ahead. Times are about to change for you, Sagittarius, and you feel very ready for it all.

During the lovely transit of Moon square Venus, you feel it's time to give yourself a break, and by this, we mean that now you feel as if it's safe to go back in the water, so to speak. And yes, that means love and romance.

Do not be surprised if you fall in love, and yes, this is real. You may have thought that your days of love are over, or at least not as hot as they once were, but nope, it does appear that the universe has more in store for you. Life is good, and it's about to get even better. Nice!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.