Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 18 — Mars Aligns With Saturn

Retrograde Mars in Cancer has been taking you on a deep dive into your hidden emotions and on February 18, 2025, we experience a new energy in our love horoscopes. Mars rx has helped you process past events, as well as become aware about what you want for yourself and your relationship.

While retrograde Mars in Cancer has helped you to learn from and honor your emotions, Saturn in Pisces will show you how to move forward in the best way possible. Retrograde Mars in Cancer is all about feelings, but Saturn in Pisces is dedication to your intuition.

There is no rushing a relationship or even the process of figuring out what you want. Rather, it is a journey of learning to trust yourself because you already know what must be done in order to manifest the romantic life you want. Tune into your feelings and ask your intuition any questions that you may have about your romantic life.

Listen to what arises without doubt and focus on radiating a sense of deep inner trust. You can make enormous progress in your romantic life during this time, so long as you let yourself make decisions from your intuition.

Each zodiac sign's love horoscope for February 18, 2025:

Aries

Aries

You can’t change the past, Aries. Yet nothing that is now behind you matters any. You don’t need to weigh yourself down with all that you would do differently. Instead, it comes down to trusting yourself enough to finally move forward.

Try to let go of the weight you’ve been carrying and the fear of repeating past mistakes. You can make your love life anything you wish, but you must believe you can. Embrace the meaning and keep the lessons, but let go of the rest.

Taurus

Taurus

Your feelings matter, Taurus. You often get caught up in creating relationships that will satisfy your needs. This is the one that looks good and checks all the boxes.

The love that truly fulfills your soul doesn’t come from checking items off a list. Try to focus on what you feel and your emotional needs.

By connecting with and honoring this part of yourself, you can shift your perspective and attract the love you’ve always wanted. You can also do this in an existing relationship, but you must make time to reconnect with your partner away from the world's stresses.

Gemini

Gemini

Listen to your soul, dear Gemini. Your intuition has been intensified recently, helping you to understand the difference between the path your soul is being guided to take and the wants of your ego. By listening to your inner self, you can finally attract the romantic joy you seek.

This is because what you want can’t be found or bought but instead attracted by honoring your soul. Let go of trying to keep up with social standards or fearing that everyone else has something better. Listen to your soul and trust your ability to know what’s right for you.

Cancer

Cancer

It’s time to go all in, Cancer. You have been indulging your dreams recently, letting yourself imagine the life and relationship you hope to have one day. Yet it’s felt challenging because you haven’t been able to see how those dreams could become reality.

You don’t need to see the whole path to begin, but only trust yourself to recognize how it appears. Use today’s energy to take a chance on yourself and love.

Try something new, explore a new spiritual modality, and let yourself see that your dreams don’t need to make sense but only need to be followed.

Leo

Leo

Be flexible in how you view love, dear Leo. You are a beautiful fire sign that seeks to live a life filled with joy and incredible experiences.

Yet recently, you’ve become strict in what that means, and because of that, you have become rigid in love. You are in the process of learning how to create a balance in love.

This is specifically in terms of trusting the process yet knowing you are empowered to make a difference in where it leads.

Now, you must let go of the reins and let this connection develop naturally. See where it goes, and while you know what you hope to manifest, let yourself be surprised along the way.

Virgo

Virgo

Step back from the work of love, Virgo. You have been putting incredible effort and work into your relationship, but now is the time to take a step back. It’s not a matter of you always working for love, but you must also let love work for you.

You deserve to move into a phase of ease, softness and receiving, but to do that, you must allow yourself to rest. You don’t always need to do or figure out what’s next.

Let yourself be present in this relationship and focus on softening your energy. Ask for help, practice saying no, and realize that ease begins once you stop doing all the work.

Libra

Libra

Boundaries are necessary, sweet Libra. While you have had to learn what it means to have boundaries in karmic relationships, it doesn’t mean that they shouldn’t exist in healthy connections. Boundaries help you from feeling depleted or forgetting to care for yourself.

While you must have a partnership mindset in your relationship, you also must make sure you’re prioritizing yourself. Use today’s energy to reflect on how you’ve been feeling and what you need.

Focusing on yourself doesn’t make you a bad partner, but instead healthier, as you realize that even in healthy love, some limits must be respected.

Scorpio

Scorpio

If you want love, you must be willing to change your life, Scorpio. The great love of your life won’t simply knock on your door one day.

They won’t come in and rescue you from the life you’re already living or make everything feel easy. To attract the love of your life or continue progressing in a relationship, you must be willing to change your life.

That incredible person should catalyze change or even your dream for what you want. Don’t dismiss your intuition or wait for someone else to give you everything; you have the power to give yourself.

Sagittarius

Sagittarius

Pour your energy into love, Sagittarius. You are one of the free spirits of the zodiac, as you are the eternal wanderer. Yet you’ve been developing a new respect and appreciation for your home and the person that brings love to your life.

You have begun to adopt a responsible and consistent approach to romance, even if it sometimes surprises you. This helps you to heal your past wounds and create space for harmony and fulfillment. Make sure you don’t give up on this process or become distracted, as what is easily achieved is also what’s easily lost.

Capricorn

Capricorn

Honor your word, Capricorn. Your word is a sacred agreement in your relationship and is responsible for creating the container for future growth.

While you prefer actions over promises, you may want to reflect on the unwritten agreements within your relationship.

Use this energy to make any changes or to recommit to honoring your word. Love is an action, but it should align with what you’ve promised your partner.

You can also use this time to improve your relationship by having discussions based on clarity and transparency.

Aquarius

Aquarius

If something is working, Aquarius, it’s not always an invitation to try harder. You may have felt like you haven’t been treated in the ways you deserve recently or that your partner doesn’t see your worth.

While in the past, this has created a situation where you would figure out what you could do to remedy the situation, you’re now seeing that it’s not yours to hold.

This doesn’t mean the relationship has to be over, but taking responsibility for what isn’t yours to carry is. Focus on yourself and let your partner do the same; this will help improve the dynamics in your connection.

Pisces

Pisces

There’s nothing romantic about cynicism, Pisces. You are the sweet romantic of the zodiac who believes in soulmates, destiny, and forever.

Yet, you haven’t been acting that way recently. While this was part of the pendulum effect of learning valuable soul lessons, you now need to move back into a state of balance. Be realistic about love, but also let yourself know you deserve magic.

Try not to be overly hard on any current partner or potential love, as you may haven’t given them the chance they deserve. Release the idea that cynicism can protect you from heartbreak, giving you space to receive genuine love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.