What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About February 13, Per The Tarot

Your daily one-card tarot reading is here for February 13, 2025. Find out what's predicted for your zodiac sign when the Moon is in Leo, entering Virgo, and the Sun is in Aquarius. Today's theme involves taking chances and doing things we have not done before.

With the earthy energy of a Virgo Moon and the card it rules, the Hermit, we can dig deep into our work and create results. We don't long for acceptance from others and may prefer to do things on our own.

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope for Thursday, February 13, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

What do you think about the current status quo? Have you analyzed your feelings about things and what you desire to change?

This is the point in your life where you realize certain areas are not within your grasp to influence; that doesn't eliminate your power for personal growth and transformation, Aries.

Aim for inner structures and emotional resources that catapult you toward optimum inner and personal growth.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Luck is an unpredictable source of opportunity that meets you when you take a risk and try something you have never done before but feel convinced it will work.

Today, you spark luck by going outside of your comfort zone and giving of yourself in a mighty way. One act of charity may create a ripple effect that moves others to do the same.

You never know whose life you can impact when you decide to give without expecting — or demanding anything in return. And, the universe acknowledges this mindset by creating undeserved luck your way.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Apply yourself, and when you feel like you're done all you can, see if you may do a little bit more. The story of the Seven of Pentacles is persistence and grit coming together to create results.

The idea of hard work paying off may, at times, feel like it's not always a guaranteed exchange of energy for power; however, today, you may find that over a short period, signs of progress refresh your desire to keep going. Try and see what happens.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords, reversed

Why complain? Sometimes, it feels so good to let it all out and say what you need to say, but a complaint also has a negative internal effect on you.

When you complain about something, don't just stop there. Ask yourself, "What can I do to make change happen? How might I be the one to make things better?"

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands, reversed

No one ever wants to self-sacrifice their wants or needs for a long-term goal, but the results of delayed gratification often speak for themselves.

You may be met with an important question regarding how you use money and what you want to do now versus tomorrow. Do you dream of traveling the world or buying a house one day?

Deciding not to purchase a latte or spend impulsively on things that add up can be the best place to start saving for your dream.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Devil

Temptation happens. Everywhere you'll find something you want to do that maybe you ought not. You may feel like cutting off a habit is nearly impossible, but change is slow growth.

You may not notice an outer improvement (yet), but inside, you're retraining your mind to think differently. Mental changes create alternate action, so give yourself time. You'll do what you need to do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

It's nice when someone close to you notices your work, but if they don't, does it matter? It's important to do things out of a spirit of joy.

You want to do work you love, so your reward is inner satisfaction. You will find that over time, people see excellence and can't help but take note.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Justice

You can choose correctly with proper information, tools, resources, and time. You may not feel like you did the right thing, but decisions don't always have an overwhelming feeling.

Do what makes the most sense according to your best abilities. Trust yourself, and enjoy the process.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles, reversed

What's wrong with going back to square one? A setback can be a blessing in disguise. Going back allows you to hit the reset button and make improvements.

It helps you to see things in a new light as you begin again. You may even have accelerated growth. Starting over can be a good thing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles, reversed

Do you see more of a lack of common sense lately than you'd like to observe? People who do not have various experiences may have a learning curve, so if you know more, share your wisdom in various ways.

Talk about what you're interested in in depth. Share your insights and positively encourage learning.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Do you have a hard time holding back when someone asks you to respect a boundary? Overloving can be as harmful as underloving a person.

Think about the big picture. What's your goal, and how might you honor their needs while satisfying your own desire to help?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups, reversed

What do your relationships need that you can help make happen? Every person and partnership is different.

How might one small change give your significant other, friend or person you love a sense of closeness? What is it you need from them? Talk about it.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a practical astrologer.