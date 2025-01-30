The one-card tarot horoscope for the week of February 3 - 92025, provides insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

Ten of Wands is on the table, suggesting a series of obstacles in our personal lives, professional lives, and society as a whole. Try to keep your energy up (and eat healthy!) so you can shoulder any burdens physically and emotionally. Remember, these challenges won't last forever, but often do demand that you lift yourself up and show 'em what you got!

Advertisement

Page of Cups is also here to remind us that creativity can be the difference between feeling lost and suddenly knowing the next step to take to emerge victorious. The path may be winding and long, but each day will bring something unique to you. So tap into your heart, bring out your inner child (and genius), and light up your world!

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 3-9, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Seven of Wands

Aries, the Seven of Wands is a powerful card reminding you of what you had to sacrifice, endure, and grow into to become a winner and accomplish all you have so far in life. Now's the time to defend that!

Don't give up what's yours just because someone doesn't believe you deserve your victory. Defend your position at the top and don't allow self-sabotage or negative self-talk to get the best of you.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Strength

Taurus, the Strength card represents the Leo zodiac sign's traits of strength, bravery, and ambition. These are the three traits you're called on to activate in yourself this week.

Find your inner strength, realizing that it may not look like the popular stereotype of strength. For example, if you are fighting depression, just finding the strength to get out of bed to do the essentials or put on some fresh clothes is a mark of success.

Building your emotional intelligence can be the ticket to discovering your true strength — perhaps you can seek out a Leo mentor to show you the way.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Three of Wands

Gemini, the Three of Wands card is a reminder of the importance of stepping out of your comfort zone and interacting with the wider world.

Your endless curiosity will help you learn and embrace the new, whether it's a language, cuisine, or even a new friend from a different part of the world.

While being a butterfly in a limited geographical or social circle can be fun for a while, now's the time to spread your wings wider and fly farther.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Four of Cups

Cancer, the Four of Cups urges the need for rest and relaxation. While your home is your sanctuary, let others take on some of the responsibilities that make it so, so you can have more time to seize the wonderful opportunities that life is extending to you.

Delegate where you can and communicate what you could use some help with. Avoid stonewalling. If you feel stressed or anxious, take a deep breath, release, close your eyes, and listen to your heartbeat.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Leo: Two of Swords

Leo, the Two of Swords represents an important decision this week. Trust your inner voice and you will know what to do.

Choose the path that brings you happiness, peace, love, and friendship. If your mental wavelengths do not match with someone, whether a romantic partner or a friend, ask yourself why. Has something changed in your relationship? Journaling can bring clarity.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Knight of Swords

Virgo, the Knight of Swords urges you to tap into your mercurial side this week. Despite your earthy nature, don't forget your natural intelligence and creativity.

The solutions and ideas you come up with are incredibly clever. But they may not make sense to everyone, especially if they are not at your level of expertise or have mental blocks preventing them from seeing what's as clear as daylight.

Strive to follow what you know is best and the rest will fall into place.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Libra: The Chariot

Libra, you have a major arcana card on the table this week: The Chariot. This card encourages you to move swiftly and embrace your unique skills, talents, and confident aura.

Appeasing the insecure will only dim your fire. Let your inner harmony help you stride forward farther and faster this week in the areas of life that are extremely important to you, especially your career.

Trust your air sign ability to handle the speed of your success.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: The Empress

Scorpio, The Empress speaks of the need to welcome abundance into your life through the law of attraction and manifestation. Be receptive and know your worth — everything will fall into place when it's meant to.

You are also encouraged to dress more confidently and have a personal take on the small details of your life. After all, an Empress is unwaveringly bold and distinct in who they are.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: The Fool

Sagittarius, The Fool encourages the need to walk into the unknown to expand your horizons. Trusting your intuition is key, but beware of confusing fear with intuition. Fear will only hold you back from beautiful paths and an ever-unfolding destiny.

The Fool also speaks of people in your circle who may not recognize why you do what you do or what motivates those twists and turns. That lack of understanding can make them think you are foolish or reckless. Try to sieve through advice that may not be good versus advice that points out something valuable.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ten of Swords

Capricorn, the Ten of Swords comes with a cautionary message of being wary of the people in your social circles — especially if you have already detected massive red flags.

If you receive the intuitive nudge that green eyes of jealousy are affecting your forward progress, switch things up before they can take advantage of any vulnerabilities.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Six of Cups

Aquarius, the Six of Cups whispers words of love, friendship, companionship, and strength found in circles that truly support each other. Never underestimate the power of affection. It's the perfect antidote to situations where people may try to hold you back.

The Six of Cups card also reveals the need to nurture your inner child (and any actual children in your life) with teachings of strength and resilience.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photo: Vasya Kobelev | Design: YourTango

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Knight of Pentacles

Pisces, the Knight of Pentacles is an excellent tarot card encouraging you to embrace your skills and talents. Don't undermine yourself or think you don't deserve admiration. You do!

Look at where you are now — how far you've come! And it wasn't by chance, as you know the amount of effort you put in to get here.

Journaling about this or writing a letter to your younger self can help you heal those inner child wounds and show you just how capable you are.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.