What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About January 27, Per A Tarot Card Reader

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for January 27, 2025. When Mercury enters the sign of Aquarius, we experience the meaning behind the Star tarot card. The Star card reminds us to share our knowledge with others and use wisdom to improve the world around us.

What do you know intimately well because of your unique life experiences? What makes you different from others that may be useful to a person who is where you used to be? Consider sharing your story in some way, either through social media, mentorship, or a conversation with a friend who could use a cheerful word.

Daily tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

When was the last time you had fun, Aries? Plan a fun adventure for the upcoming summer.

You have plenty of time to figure out what activities you'd like to do, including setting a budget and asking for time off from work. Create your game plan and be proactive.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

You win, Taurus. Have you been trying to beat a competitor or get ahead on an important project?

You're showing off your competitive streak, and if you thought that you may not make it past the finish line first, your results will please you. You surpass your own expectations with flying colors.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers, reversed

Are you going through a very specific problem that needs to be solved? It can be confounding when you feel as though a situation is a bit over your head.

Ask a friend or expert to get involved if you need more support to solve a problem. You can only do so much individual research, and even though it's hard to admit you can't do it all on your own, you will feel relieved to watch it handled much more efficiently.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant, reversed

Are you experiencing some communication breakdown? Misunderstandings can happen between well-intended individuals. And, even if you try your best to make yourself clear, you may still struggle to get a point across.

Today, seek new ways to connect and elaborate your meaning. You may find taking various approaches to conversing helps.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Good things come to those who wait. Have you asked your higher power to give you something? When you make your wants known to the universe, things shift to accommodate your request.

Don't be shy to create a list of things you desire. Wishes become a reality when you know what you desire, work for it, and believe that the cosmos is helping you to get it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords, reversed

Self-doubt comes to an end. Your confidence gets a boost of energy as you start to put yourself out into the world more. You are ready to shine brightly and to let others see your incredible traits.

Don't be shy about stepping into the limelight. Allow yourself to be elevated and take advantage of your opportunities.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance, reversed

Are you tired of waiting for something you want to happen? It can feel disheartening when you have waited for a change that's taking a long time. You may wonder if your desires are in vain and should give up.

Don't be so swift to throw in the towel. See this through to the end if your heart still asks you to wait and give it a while longer.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords, reversed

What are you missing? Sometimes, you can be too close to a situation to see things for what they are. Take a step back.

Allow yourself space and perspective. Distance can reveal much more than you imagine, especially when feelings are intense.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Swords, reversed

Not all power is used wisely. You may witness someone's inability to lead. A leader with clear shortcomings can be difficult to support or respect.

You may feel led to do 'the right thing' even though it is incorrect. Should you handle things on your own or ask for help?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Death, reversed

Are you paying close attention to the signs and signals from the universe? There are signals all around you. pay attention to repeat numbers and things people say, and use this day to reflect on your deepest longings and relationships.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

How successful do you wish to be? Set a goal and aim to achieve it.

Do something that you feel is out of your league. Make an impossible dream come true.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

What tugs at your heartstrings? Are you feeling sentimental about the past? A tender heart that can express itself well in writing is a wonderful thing to do.

Reach out to past mentors to explore potential collaboration or seek likeminded friends.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.