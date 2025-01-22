The One-Card Tarot Horoscope For Your Specific Zodiac Sign On January 23

Each zodiac sign's daily tarot horoscope is here for January 23, 2025. Here's what's in store for you during the Sun in Aquarius and the Moon in Scorpio, helping us feel deeply insightful and intuitive.

We have a powerful ability to explore our inner thoughts on Thursday, and reading a word from a one-card tarot horoscope may help reveal something you need to know. Let's see what this means for us today.

Daily tarot horoscope for your zodiac sign on Thursday, January 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

What are you waiting for? You can put your personal projects on hold, but only for so long. You may be hoping in vain that a situation or person will change. What if it doesn't?

Today, be realistic about your hopes, goals, dreams and timeline. It may be a hard truth to accept, but you only get so long to seize an opportunity. Waiting wastes what you have, especially knowing you must act now.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

You are a tough one, Taurus. When handling problems with grace and tact, that's you. You may face a few challenges today; however, you're ready for them.

You have a strong mindset and a tenacious personality. So, as long as you keep your sights on your goal, this day will be a cinch for you!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

You know overspending causes financial problems, but if you need a reminder, this is it. Be cautious about how much you spend at stores or online seeing deals.

Keep tabs on your budget. Do you know what your limits are? Try not to go over them. Set a stop point and stick to it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

A scheduling conflict could pose a financial hardship. So, if you have to work but also need to do something else, what creative solution can you come up with?

You may find it easier to reschedule an appointment or ask for a flex day from work. It may not be easy to move things around to juggle all your responsibilities, but if you think creatively, you can do it without too much stress.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Three of Cups, reversed

You may feel slightly less interested in socializing activities or wanting to go out with friends. Today calls for me-time, including a personal spoiling session or spa day.

Do you have errands you need to catch up on? Do you feel like you'd like to watch movies and relax without anything to do? Please make it a chill and relaxing time to rejuvenate your mind and feel rested for whatever else comes up this week.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Whatever you set your mind to do, you may find it easy to achieve today. If you have a new hobby you want to explore or a personal goal that can move your career forward, start taking action this week.

You may be surprised by how easy it is to incorporate a new routine into your daily life when the stars are in your favor.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Do you have a stubborn side? What triggers your inability or lack of change? You might find it hard to see things from someone else's point of view.

You might find adjusting to another person's thinking difficult when it seems nonsensical. When dealing with differences in opinion, try not to dismiss a person altogether. It can be OK to agree, or not to agree.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

What tempts you? Are you trying to diet or hit an exercise goal? Maybe you have a habit you want to break, but you keep finding reasons to slide into old patterns.

You may be working hard on getting into a new groove, but life keeps showing up to make it impossible. Today, wipe the slate clean and try not to feel guilty for your past decisions. Make this the moment when you hit the reset button.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot, reversed

You haven't been afraid of many things lately. It could be past experiences have taught you to face fears head-on and watch how life seems to go forward without any real problems.

That level of bravery will help you do something you've always wanted to do but felt too afraid to try. A new adventure awaits, and your heart is ready for it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Three of Swords, reversed

You have closed the wounds in your heart from a prior heartache and learned that the best things in life are ahead of you. It can be strange to think that someone you once loved so much no longer holds that elevated status in your heart.

You're at this special point of healing, Capricorn, and it's a lesson of life's cycle that you were meant to learn.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Strength

What fuels your inner courage, Aquarius? Do you draw your strength from friendships or people you admire from afar? Who are your role models?

What gives you the desire to keep going forward? Today, tap into those resources that give you courage and power. Don't let go of what helps you to keep strong during challenging moments.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups, reversed

Are you an empath? You may sense someone's negative energy today in a way that throws off your positive vibe. What can you do to avoid losing your groove during moments of disruption?

What do you like to focus on when you need a little encouragement? What might you keep close to you to remember to keep your positive energy in check no matter what's happening in the world or around you?

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.