Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 21 — The Moon Enters Scorpio

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, reveals how the Moon leaving Libra and entering a new sign impacts your life, friendships, career, and more. The Moon enters the zodiac sign Scorpio, calling us to explore the deeper layers of our emotions and the people who hold a special place in our hearts.

Scorpio’s intense energy in our daily horoscope invites us to confront the hidden corners of our psyche, offering a chance to reflect on what’s been buried or overlooked. Whether through a transformative experience or a poignant interaction, this transit can serve as a powerful catalyst for creative expansion or longevity via a healing release. It’s a time to be brave, allowing the raw, unprocessed emotions to surface, which can clear the path for growth and artistic breakthroughs.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Daily horoscope for Tuesday, January 21, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, take a moment to reflect on what it truly means for you to step into your full power. What might be holding you back from fully embracing your strengths?

You have a natural gift for leading others, but even leaders need support. Who in your life can you turn to for guidance? Asking for help doesn’t make you weak; it makes you wise and strong.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Your sense of safety is important for you to explore and grow, but today, you may realize how much you’ve relied on outside sources to fill gaps that could be filled within.

Your power doesn’t come from external things; it comes from within. Consider a small ritual, like giving something away, to remind yourself that your strength is rooted in your inner self, not in anything or anyone else.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

If you've ever felt like you don't quite fit in, today might be the day you feel a strong pull toward finding your true community, especially when it comes to mentors who can guide and inspire you.

You may desire to surround yourself with people who understand you on a deeper level — those who share your values, passions, and vision.

Seek out those who can challenge you, help you grow, and offer wisdom that resonates with where you’re headed.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Old relationship wounds may arise today, but they’re not here to hurt you. They’re here to remind you of the lessons they brought into your life.

Every relationship teaches us something about love, forgiveness, and self-worth. If past pain resurfaces, it’s a chance to practice the healing art of self-forgiveness or extend it to someone who needs it.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, the weight of your responsibilities might feel especially heavy, and you may find yourself stretched thinner than usual. It’s crucial to take a moment to acknowledge your limits and recognize that it’s perfectly okay to set boundaries.

Saying "no" or "not now" isn’t a sign of weakness but rather an act of self-care. Before you take on anything new, give yourself permission to pause and check in with how you’re truly feeling — physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Take a moment today to reflect on your relationship with perfectionism. If you set impossibly high standards for yourself, it’s time to reassess.

You can master whatever you focus on, but only if you allow room for growth and self-compassion. What can you reward yourself with as you move past perfectionism and toward healthier, more balanced self-expression?

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You don’t have to perform for acceptance. If someone around you makes you feel like you can’t fully be yourself, today, you might feel extra sensitive to their energy.

Use this day as a chance to share your heart with those who love you. They’ll see your needs and offer support in ways you might not even have to ask for.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Do you feel that your voice is being heard at work? Feeling empowered in your environment is essential, as part of your life’s journey is about stepping into your power and shedding anything that limits it.

Ask yourself what changes could make your work life more fulfilling. Remember, you have a whole identity outside of your job that deserves to be honored, too.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The most inspiring people are often those who have overcome the most. Don’t let your wounds define you; they’re just chapters in your story.

How might your past be holding you back from stepping into your power? When you view your experiences as lessons instead of burdens, you can see how they shape your behavior and begin to rewrite your narrative.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today, you may learn how your childhood has shaped your adult path. You might even recognize patterns passed down through generations calling for healing.

When you heal yourself, you heal your lineage, breaking negative cycles and replacing them with healthier habits and wisdom that will positively impact future generations.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

You might feel a bit restless today, as if your creative energy is bubbling under the surface, eager to be unleashed. There could be a sense that you’re not fully tapping into your potential or that your ideas are being held back somehow.

This might spark a feeling of frustration as if you’re not using your creative powers to their full capacity. Take a step back and evaluate what’s standing in your way, whether it’s a lack of time or direction or simply not allowing yourself the space to explore freely.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Today is an ideal time to reflect on what truly aligns with your values and passions. With your sensitive heart, it's essential to tune into the opportunities that feel authentic and nourishing.

If something feels superficial or driven solely by transaction, it’s a sign that it won’t offer the fulfillment you're seeking.

Focus on seeking out collaborations and connections with depth where both sides are genuinely invested and contribute to a shared sense of purpose.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.